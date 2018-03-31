Readers’ wildlife photos

We have a series of arty Polaroid photos sent by reader Nicholas Hiltner, along with a link to his brother’s NYT piece about the same area. Nicholas’s notes are indented:

Here are several Polaroids I took last summer. They’re from Switzerland’s Lauterbrunnen Valley, where I spent a week hiking (and eating and drinking!) with my brother. I’d include captions for you, but he wrote an article for the Times that says it all sublimely. (His photos are auch sehr schön!)
 Schilthorn:
Schmadrihutte:
Moo:
Laundry drying:
Stephen Hiltner’s article, which has its own beautiful photos:
  1. W.T. Effingham
    Stephen Hiltner’s description of the sounds of large nerds grazing give a whole new meaning to the phrase: “I’ve gotta have more cowbell!” .

    • W.T. Effingham
      Herds not nerds…😬

      • Simon Hayward
        That was such a disappointing correction 😦

        • Hempenstein
          I use this extremely sparingly, but, LOL! (Simon).

  2. Jessy Smith
    You can still buy Polaroid film?
    Why Polaroid over digital, if you don’t mind me asking, Nicholas?

  3. Mark Sturtevant
    Stupendous! And yes, the article was wonderfully done. I drank it in. Thank you for this.

