Live NASA stream from the ISS shows spacewalk—with a trigger warning for flat-Earthers!

Reader Paulina from Poland called my attention to this live feed from the International Space Station (ISS), a feed I didn’t know existed. If you look right now, it appears to show a spacewalk. But it also, as always, shows the curvature of the Earth.
But the weird thing about it is this warning at the bottom of the notes:
WHAT THE HELL? We have to give warnings to flat-Earthers now? The world has truly gone to hell. Pinker was wrong after all.
Oh, and flat-Earthism isn’t a “Theory”. It’s a crazy speculation that is wrong.
TRIGGER WARNINGS FOR FLAT EARTH BELIEVERS??? Oh jeez! What next??? Just how crazy are we getting??? I want trigger warnings for old ladies who are tired of all the lunacy!!!
A trigger warning for a group that didn’t request one. Hey, isn’t that virtue signalling?
I think that might be ironic..
That was my thought too – a humorous dig at flat-earthers surely?
That said, who knows these days?!
I also think it’s ironic. But then, maybe I’m being ironic. Who DOES know these days?
Hope it’s an irony. …..
Flat-Earthers wouldn’t be bothered by this. From what I’ve read, they think the entire space programme has been faked all the way back to the 1960s. They’d just dismiss this as clever CGI cooked up as part of the grand conspiracy to keep us believing in a spherical Earth.
They need a trigger warning for the live chat going on on that page. Nothing to do with science, ISS, or space. Uranus jokes and flirty comments. So sad.
I only I were 30 years younger…
This is what the perpetual offended culture of the far left leads to. I am actually not that surprised.
Note the address. The Guardian is involved so no surprises here.😈
The trigger warning is just a diversion. You need to look behind the trigger warning to understand what’s really going on. Why do they want to distract us with these trigger warnings? NASA is clearly working with the Jews and the IMF, so the only question is how…and on what…and why…and where…and if…and perhaps…and possibly…and maybe…
Indubitably!