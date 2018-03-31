Live NASA stream from the ISS shows spacewalk—with a trigger warning for flat-Earthers!

Reader Paulina from Poland called my attention to this live feed from the International Space Station (ISS), a feed I didn’t know existed. If you look right now, it appears to show a spacewalk. But it also, as always, shows the curvature of the Earth.

But the weird thing about it is this warning at the bottom of the notes:

WHAT THE HELL? We have to give warnings to flat-Earthers now? The world has truly gone to hell. Pinker was wrong after all.

Oh, and flat-Earthism isn’t a “Theory”. It’s a crazy speculation that is wrong.