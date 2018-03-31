Lindsay Shepherd leaves the Left

You’ll remember Lindsay Shepherd as the graduate student at Wilfred Laurier University (WLU) in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, who got into trouble with her university for showing a short clip of Jordan Peterson discussing the “pronoun issue” on Steve Paikin’s television show “The Agenda.” Shepherd, who at that time identified as a Leftist, made it clear that she didn’t agree with Peterson’s views, but showed the clip to inspire discussion in the class she was t.a.ing: “Canadian Communication in Context.”

Apparently one student in that class was offended, went to WLU’s LGBTQ center, and the Center itself filed a complaint to the University. As I wrote at the time:

Shepherd was called in for a private shaming and criticism session by faculty and University officials. Fortunately, she was savvy enough to record the whole 43-minute interrogation on her computer rather than taking notes. You can find the full recording and some of the transcript at The National Post. . . Shepherd’s interrogators/shamers were her own supervisor, professor Nathan Rambukkana; another professor, Herbert Pimlott; and Adria Joel, Laurer University’s manager of Gendered Violence Prevention and Support.

That recording was something: a full-on bout of Social Justice bullying and threats by University officials. If Shepherd hadn’t secretly (but legally) recorded it, nothing would have happened, but she released it to the press, and the contents of her shaming/bullying/interrogation session were so vile that she became a free-speech hero, while WLU looked ridiculous. Eventually her supervisor and WLU apologized to her.

In the meantime, Shepherd was radicalized, but radicalized against the extreme left. Like many who have been demonized by that section of the Left, like Bret Weinstein and Nicholas Christakis, they were disillusioned, and also did interviews with right-wing media like Fox News, who were, of course, the only part of the media interested in bad behavior by the Far Left. For appearing on conservative shows, Shepherd (who did every interview asked), Weinstein and others were doubly demonized—now characterized as “alt-right.” Apparently you’re not supposed to appear on conservative media as you absorb their cooties and become a right-winger.

The radicalized Shepherd made what I see as one misstep: she started an “Unpopular Opinions” speaker series at WLU, which is fine, but invited Faith Goldy, a nativist and white nationalist, to be the first speaker. That, of course, didn’t go down well, and the students deplatformed Goldy simply by pulling the fire alarm, bringing an end to her talk—which she hadn’t even started. Goldy isn’t exactly a savory person, and I would have advised Shepherd to choose someone a little bit less hateful. Still, it was her choice, and Goldy should have had a hearing.

Regardless, that incident was apparently the last straw for Shepherd, who put up this 6½-minute video yesterday announcing that she’s no longer identifying with the Left, and telling us why. As you can see, she’s thoughtful and articulate, and I admire her.

I’m sad that she doesn’t consider herself a Leftist—could she still call herself a “progressive”?—but this is what happens to people who become demonized by the extreme elements of their very own political base. And really, I can’t argue with most of the things she says. But were I to talk to her, I’d try to convince her that it’s not the entire Left that she’s describing, but the Intersectionalist and Social Justice Left, and there are many of us who still see ourselves on the Left and don’t embrace the extreme moiety. (Journalist Nick Cohen is a good example of a “good” Leftist.)

So watch this:

Here’s a longer video January—about 20 minutes—in which Brittany Pettibone, who is a white nationalist and an alt-righter by anyone’s definition, interviews Shepherd. Fortunately, Pettibone doesn’t do much talking, allowing Shepherd to explain herself and her history. And here Shepherd describes herself as “center-left” and “progressive”, and you can see her thinking evolving—thinking that culminated in the video above.