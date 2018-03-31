Lindsay Shepherd leaves the Left

You’ll remember Lindsay Shepherd as the graduate student at Wilfred Laurier University (WLU) in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, who got into trouble with her university for showing a short clip of Jordan Peterson discussing the “pronoun issue” on Steve Paikin’s television show “The Agenda.” Shepherd, who at that time identified as a Leftist, made it clear that she didn’t agree with Peterson’s views, but showed the clip to inspire discussion in the class she was t.a.ing: “Canadian Communication in Context.”
Apparently one student in that class was offended, went to WLU’s LGBTQ center, and the Center itself filed a complaint to the University. As I wrote at the time:
Shepherd was called in for a private shaming and criticism session by faculty and University officials. Fortunately, she was savvy enough to record the whole 43-minute interrogation on her computer rather than taking notes. You can find the full recording and some of the transcript at The National Post. . . Shepherd’s interrogators/shamers were her own supervisor, professor Nathan Rambukkana; another professor, Herbert Pimlott; and Adria Joel, Laurer University’s manager of Gendered Violence Prevention and Support.
That recording was something: a full-on bout of Social Justice bullying and threats by University officials. If Shepherd hadn’t secretly (but legally) recorded it, nothing would have happened, but she released it to the press, and the contents of her shaming/bullying/interrogation session were so vile that she became a free-speech hero, while WLU looked ridiculous. Eventually her supervisor and WLU apologized to her.
In the meantime, Shepherd was radicalized, but radicalized against the extreme left. Like many who have been demonized by that section of the Left, like Bret Weinstein and Nicholas Christakis, they were disillusioned, and also did interviews with right-wing media like Fox News, who were, of course, the only part of the media interested in bad behavior by the Far Left. For appearing on conservative shows, Shepherd (who did every interview asked), Weinstein and others were doubly demonized—now characterized as “alt-right.” Apparently you’re not supposed to appear on conservative media as you absorb their cooties and become a right-winger.
The radicalized Shepherd made what I see as one misstep: she started an “Unpopular Opinions” speaker series at WLU, which is fine, but invited Faith Goldy, a nativist and white nationalist, to be the first speaker. That, of course, didn’t go down well, and the students deplatformed Goldy simply by pulling the fire alarm, bringing an end to her talk—which she hadn’t even started. Goldy isn’t exactly a savory person, and I would have advised Shepherd to choose someone a little bit less hateful. Still, it was her choice, and Goldy should have had a hearing.
Regardless, that incident was apparently the last straw for Shepherd, who put up this 6½-minute video yesterday announcing that she’s no longer identifying with the Left, and telling us why. As you can see, she’s thoughtful and articulate, and I admire her.
I’m sad that she doesn’t consider herself a Leftist—could she still call herself a “progressive”?—but this is what happens to people who become demonized by the extreme elements of their very own political base. And really, I can’t argue with most of the things she says. But were I to talk to her, I’d try to convince her that it’s not the entire Left that she’s describing, but the Intersectionalist and Social Justice Left, and there are many of us who still see ourselves on the Left and don’t embrace the extreme moiety. (Journalist Nick Cohen is a good example of a “good” Leftist.)
So watch this:
Here’s a longer video January—about 20 minutes—in which Brittany Pettibone, who is a white nationalist and an alt-righter by anyone’s definition, interviews Shepherd. Fortunately, Pettibone doesn’t do much talking, allowing Shepherd to explain herself and her history. And here Shepherd describes herself as “center-left” and “progressive”, and you can see her thinking evolving—thinking that culminated in the video above.
The virtue-signaling left continues its campaign to make the right look good by comparison.
Glen Davidson
She got intellectually mugged.
I detest package terms like “the Left”, or for that matter, the way “conservative” as used in the US, to label assemblages of complex positions that may or may not logically belong together. I see such terms as doing for politics what baraminology does for evolution.
They’re just placeholders for ‘Us’ and “Not Us’.
Who cares what moniker you’ve enshrouded yourself with; it’s your positions, arguments, and actions that really let people know who you are. Left schmeft – Right schmite.
Reducing a many-dimension problem like politics to one dimension seems guaranteed to lead to this, especially when the most prominent single division in our society that can be objectively identified is between economic top and bottom, not political left and right.
As do I. I went on a rant the other day about how all ideology circumvents individual and rational thought, supplanting it with belief, and abrogates compromise and destroys nuance. All of this leads to tribalism; tribalism leads to a reduction in social cohesion; and all of this leads to a continuous reduction in policies being considered for maximum utility, and instead for considerations of (1) what will make the base happiest, and (2) what will be most unpalatable and/or destructive to the outgroup. Utility becomes a tertiary consideration at best.
If tribalism reaches its absolute pinnacle, the possible outcomes are generally either anarchy, revolution (and, by extension, civil war), or dictatorship. We can see the devastating effects of unbridled tribalism in places like the Middle East. Religion is, as we know, the most powerful form of ideology. But secular ideology is just religion without gods: a set of rules meant to negate individual thought by providing a set of rules that lead adherents to the conclusions desired by the ideology.
I go out my way nowadays to describe myself as a ‘Liberal’ (sometimes prefaced by “old school”), emphasizing that it’s not synonymous with ‘Progressive’ or ‘Left’.
I must also sometimes clarify that it’s also not synonymous with ‘Libertarian.’ Though in the US, Libertarian usually means ‘Anarcho-Libertarian’; and in fact, many of my views are lower-case libertarian.
To anyone familiar with the Political Compass, I can use ‘lower left quadrant’ as shorthand.
Time for a completely new set of nomenclature!
It seems such labels have all been tainted. You can’t apply the label to yourself without bringing in the bad with the good. If you say you are liberal (or left-leaning, or whatever), some will think you believe in protecting the environment, against bigotry, etc. and others will think you are into virtue signalling, shaming, snowflakery, etc. The “shortcuts” don’t work anymore.
Ready, set – go!
I’d like the word ‘pragmatic’ somewhere in mine, please.
I can understand wanting to move away from any crowd that unjustly bullies you, but I have to say I think Lindsay is delusional in that video. Deplatforming is one thing, but saying that she left the left because “the left are trying to remove the nuances between white nationalism and white supremacy” is insane. Both are hateful ideologies, as is any nationalism/supremacy, I can’t see why this is the final straw for her.
Also, her leftist credentials are iffy at best. It’s only really American conservatives who deny climate change in any significant numbers, and taking the bus does not a leftist attribute jesus christ.
I don’t know Lindsay, but having followed this from the beginning it reminds me very much of those folks who claim to be former atheists when they then embrace religion. Makes for a hell of a redemption story. Other than her declaring she was part of the ‘left’, is there any indication she was ever a ‘leftist’?
She’s very confused. She seems more concerned with her club memberships than the ideas themselves. She says she used to believe in climate change, gay marriage, protecting the environment, etc. Doesn’t she still believe those things? Did her disdain for the Left’s bad behavior cause her to give up on Left beliefs? I assume not but she doesn’t make this clear in her video.
When she started this “Unpopular Opinions” series, we might have thought that she was taking on the Authoritarian Left and applaud her effort. However, after watching this video, it seems her concern is still group membership and labels. So she now believes in leftish principles but she’s not a member of the Left. I don’t think the world works this way, or shouldn’t.
She does make it clear she still believes in “climate change, gay marriage, protecting the environment, etc.”
When? I must have missed it. Regardless, I assume that she hasn’t changed those beliefs. How can she then “Leave the Left”? Only in a world where group membership is independent of one’s beliefs. Unfortunately, labels like “Left” have gone from being handy descriptive shortcuts to group memberships.
Lindsay Shepherd seems to understand the problem but her solution is to simply change her group membership rather than acknowledge the corruption of such labels or to simply fight against the Left’s bad actors and ideas.
Personally, I see no choice but to fight the Left’s bad actors and ideas. Saying that I’m no longer a member of the Left is just not going to work.
I’ve long been of a mind that ‘you break it, you buy it’ – whether referring to USian democracy, the lefty-left, or whatever. We have a responsibility to try to make things better.
One of Lindsay Sheperd’s inquisitors—who apparently did NOT apologize later—was one Herbert Pimlott. A perusal of his student ratings at Laurier reveals that he is a noisy regressive Leftist who incessantly bullies his classes. Or, in other words, precisely the sort of faculty propagandist which the AAUP always claims doesn’t exist.
There are real difficulties (as Sheperd has discovered) with trying to maintain an adult Left outlook in the face of what becomes, in generation after generation, the commonplace embodiment of the Left. In the Old Left, we had Stalinists and Trotskyists exemplifying the “regressive” outlook. Then in the so-called “New Left”, the same mindset went Maoist. Today, it is busy de-platforming, throwing tantrums over pronouns, and allying with college SJ exhibitionists and Diversity bureaucrats in order to impose its views.
Always, in short, on the lookout for modes of asserting POWER over others. Maybe, just maybe, there really is something in the axioms of the Left that pushes, at least with many individuals, in the direction of the gulag and the jiǎntǎo “struggle session”.
Shepherd is now a useful idiot for the right wing, even more so than the extreme left that she criticized with justification. This is because she now associates all those on the left of the political spectrum with those on the extreme left. This is like saying that John McCain is no different than the neo-Nazis because both are on the right of the political spectrum.
I would like to hear Shepherd’s explanation of the difference between white nationalists and white supremacist. In her video she mentions there is a big difference. About a week ago there was a comment on this site from a person who tried to explain the difference. Apparently, white nationalists don’t believe whites are superior to other races, including blacks. They just want groups to live separately. I’m waiting for these folks to leave the United States so the land can be returned to the race that deserves it – the Native Americans. According to these people, white supremacists actually believe the white race is superior to others. Only the naïve with a total ignorance of history can fall for this dichotomy, which is total crap, of which Shepherd appears to have done so, assuming she doesn’t consider herself a white nationalist.
There is a problem on many campuses today caused by the “regressive” left, although the degree of danger they present to America pales in comparison to the danger of Trump and the right wing. Unfortunately, Shepherd has no idea how to combat the regressives. The way to do this is to proudly say “I am a liberal. I am proud to be a liberal. I am proud for what liberals stand for. And the regressive left are not liberals, quite to the contrary.” In the 1950s, the far right attempted to associate all liberals with communists. Ultimately, the tactic failed, but lots of lives were ruined. The far right is tenacious in trying to promote their agenda. Liberals must be equally relentless in combating the lies. This is best accomplished by educating the public in what liberals actually stand for.
It’s unfortunate. I wish people would be led through such experience to the rejection of all tribalism — and I hope that’s where Ms. Shepherd will arrive — but I have seen so many in myriad communities be led to the other extreme when they discover that their side demands purity and isn’t what they believed it to be. As with the religious person who experiences the epiphany that they’ve been lied to, the ideological adherent who discovers the ideology’s flaws and is destroyed by the people they considered allies almost invariably just switches sides.
We need people like Shepherd to discard the chains of ideology altogether if we’re to build a better society, but that’s rarely what occurs. And it’s understandable. If they people you thought were your allies for all your adult life betray you over the slightest infraction (usually something you didn’t even know was an infraction), it’s a revelation that’s terribly difficult to swallow, and it’s natural to hope that the side that supported you through that difficult period of being ostracized will be better.
I completely understand why Shepherd feels abandoned and has switched to those who have defended her and welcomed her with open arms, and I still respect her for standing for what she believes. I just wish it didn’t have to go this way.