Bat rescue: Kali the flying fox

Make sure you enlarge and turn the sound up on this video, which I purloined from Facebook. It’s the story of how an endangered fruit bat (“flying fox”) named Kali was rescued by keepers at the Oregon Zoo. As the video notes, Kali is a Rodrigues flying fox (Pteropus rodricensis), endemic to the 108 km² island of Rodrigues in the Indian Ocean. It was critically endangered (and is still listed as such) because of habitat loss, hunting and bad weather, so in 1976 25 bats were collected for breeding. They’re now increasing in captivity and on the island, which has a population of 3,000—up from fewer than a hundred. It’s looking like a success story, but there’s a way to go.
It’s frugivorous, of course, and social, living in large colonies, like the one you see here in captivity.
For more information on this species, see the entry at ARKive.
This is a gorgeous animal, as all bats are. They’re so interesting and, except for the rabies issue, harmless to humans, so I don’t know why so many people shun them.
Just when you thought that Australia is an idyll, we learn that fruit bats here carry a rabies-like virus called lyssa virus.
That last sentence is a killer.
Another disease fatal to humans and horses, that fruit bats carry, is Hendra virus. The human fatality rate is 60%.
One winter I “rescued” a microbat I found in an almost motionless state on the floor of my shed. The wildlife rescue people told me that it was most likely just in a state of torpor. They also said that microbats carry the Lyssa virus, too.
Wear gloves if you need to handle a bat for any reason.
An interesting aside is that there is an on-going scientific argument that fruit-bats descend from primates.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flying_primate_hypothesis
“Bats are natural reservoir hosts and sources of infection of several microorganisms, many of which cause severe human diseases. Because of contact between bats and other animals, including humans, the possibility exists for additional interspecies transmissions and resulting disease outbreaks. The purpose of this article is to supply an overview on the main pathogens isolated from bats that have the potential to cause disease in humans.
– Bats are an important reservoirs of different pathogenic agents, and many of them have already caused disease outbreaks worldwide.
– More than 200 viruses have been associated with bats, and almost all are RNA viruses probably owing to their great ability to adapt to changing environmental conditions through a higher genetic variability.
– Bacteria in bats and their putative threat to humans remain poorly studied.”
[ https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4979447/ (2016)]
“A new analysis of bed bugs from around Europe reveals that they came to humans from bats”
[ http://www.bbc.com/earth/story/20150130-origin-of-bed-bugs-revealed
]
Too like us, so very much shunable.
BTW, “ongoing”? From your own reference:
“More recently, the flying primate hypothesis was rejected when scientists compared the DNA of bats to that of primates. These genetic studies support the monophyly of bats.[4][5][6][7]”
Genetics for the win!
From my own reference “Further studies did not find base-compositional bias sufficient to discount support for the monophyly of bats.[16]” <<<<<< I missed that. LOL
Now, about humans being descendants of aquatic apes ……