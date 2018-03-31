Bat rescue: Kali the flying fox

Make sure you enlarge and turn the sound up on this video, which I purloined from Facebook. It’s the story of how an endangered fruit bat (“flying fox”) named Kali was rescued by keepers at the Oregon Zoo. As the video notes, Kali is a Rodrigues flying fox (Pteropus rodricensis), endemic to the 108 km² island of Rodrigues in the Indian Ocean. It was critically endangered (and is still listed as such) because of habitat loss, hunting and bad weather, so in 1976 25 bats were collected for breeding. They’re now increasing in captivity and on the island, which has a population of 3,000—up from fewer than a hundred. It’s looking like a success story, but there’s a way to go.

It’s frugivorous, of course, and social, living in large colonies, like the one you see here in captivity.

For more information on this species, see the entry at ARKive.

This is a gorgeous animal, as all bats are. They’re so interesting and, except for the rabies issue, harmless to humans, so I don’t know why so many people shun them.