Still more duck photos

Once again, here are Trixie and Norton from yesterday’s afternoon feeding. Yes, I’m afraid I’m going to post many photos of my ducks, but remember that I have no children except for these surrogates!

They are both eating well, and Norton remains a gentleman, allowing Trixie to eat first and never pecking her or stealing her food. They remain a bit more skittish than before, swimming off in response to cues I can’t discern. I hope there are ducklings, but I’ll be traveling for two weeks in about two weeks, so I’m worried I’ll miss the appearance of offspring. If any student is reading this, I’m looking for volunteers to care for ducks, both adults and possible ducklings, when I’m gone (remuneration offered):

Trixie in a formal pose, showing her prominent blue speculum:

Trixie can’t walk quite as well as a normal female since she’s missing a toe, but she does okay. Here she is recumbent on the grass. I like to think that she’s cooking up some eggs, as she seems a bit plumper, but it could be the food I’m giving them:

Norton in a formal pose, also showing off his speculum, which is colored more deeply than Trixie’s:

Norton doesn’t quack, but makes quiet little ducky sounds. I like to photograph them with their bills open. You can see the serrated edges of the bill, which they use, like baleen whales, to expel water while keeping in the food:

Besides his bright orange legs, Norton has beautiful coloration on his head: a combination of iridescent green and purple hues. His yellow bill looks unreal, as if it were made of plastic: