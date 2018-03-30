SEND IN YOUR WILDLIFE PHOTOS, please? I have a few sets to come up, but the tank is getting low. Thanks!

We have some nice shots of Galápagos today from reader/biologist Joe Dickinson. His caption are indented.

Here are some of the iconic giant tortoises (Chelonoidis nigra), Santa Cruz Island.

Cattle egrets (Bubulcus ibis, introduced I presume) commonly follow large herbivores to snag insects they disturb. This is one patient egret.

This is a yellow warbler (Setophaga petechia) down on a beach.

Can you find the warbler in this shot?

Here are three Galápagos sea lions (Zalophus wollebaeki) two looking very contented and one demonstrating flexibility.

A lava heron (Butorides sundevalli).

The Galápagos dove (Zenaida galapagoensis) is very striking, particularly the blue eye.

I like this great blue heron (Ardea herodias) with a desert island background.

Proving I was there (a a little younger), at one of the most famous viewpoints in the islands, on top of Bartolomé.

This is the view I was blocking. It dramatically displays the volcanic nature of these islands.