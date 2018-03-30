SEND IN YOUR WILDLIFE PHOTOS, please? I have a few sets to come up, but the tank is getting low. Thanks!
We have some nice shots of Galápagos today from reader/biologist Joe Dickinson. His caption are indented.
Here are some of the iconic giant tortoises (Chelonoidis nigra), Santa Cruz Island.
Cattle egrets (Bubulcus ibis, introduced I presume) commonly follow large herbivores to snag insects they disturb. This is one patient egret.
This is a yellow warbler (Setophaga petechia) down on a beach.
Can you find the warbler in this shot?
Here are three Galápagos sea lions (Zalophus wollebaeki) two looking very contented and one demonstrating flexibility.
A lava heron (Butorides sundevalli).
The Galápagos dove (Zenaida galapagoensis) is very striking, particularly the blue eye.
I like this great blue heron (Ardea herodias) with a desert island background.
Proving I was there (a a little younger), at one of the most famous viewpoints in the islands, on top of Bartolomé.
This is the view I was blocking. It dramatically displays the volcanic nature of these islands.
Turtles and tortoises captured my 4-year old imagination with my first contact; being bitten on the thumb by an ornate box turtle. It has been a life long dream to visit the Galápagos Islands or Aldabran atoll but who knows if I’ll ever be able to scrape up enough nickels to make either trek. Probably not. Thanks for sharing these, especially the photo of those invasive species surrounding the yellow warbler. It must have been delightful to see. Cheers!
If you go to the Galapagos via an all expense payed tour it will cost a lot. But, if you take the time to research prices and do your own planing you can probably do it for $2000. Use local guides and cheap airlines. A friend flies regularly to Ecuador on Spirit Airlines. You can do it!
That would still be a month’s wages for me, and as I have enough trouble making ends meet, I’m not getting my hopes up. Unless by some bizarre turn of events I land a decent paying job… but yes, I would take your suggestions for the travel, as I can’t stand the idea of joining one of those travel groups anyway.
very exciting to see the photos of such diverse critters-
The coloration on the Galapagos Dove is just gorgeous.
I’m hoping to go at some point but am running out of years here!
I so appreciate being able to see it through these wonderful photos.
Thanks so much!
For a comparison with how travel to the Galapagos was done in 1929, I just finished and recommend Forestry Service Chief and Pennsylvania Governor Gifford Pincot’s To the South Seas, which is even out in audiobook form, preview here. Step one: buy a 148ft schooner/yacht.
I am so deeply envious! But that is a good thing. I did not know about the Galapagos dove. The linked article describes how they have adapted to humans by being more fearful of them because of our history of hunting them.
Lava Heron may be the coolest animal name ever.
Beautiful, thanks Joe! These islands are on my “bucket list”.