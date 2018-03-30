Ken White deconstructs the “fire in a crowded theater” canard about free speech

In 2012 at the legal blog Popehat, Ken White, a criminal defense lawyer and free-speech maven, deconstructed the famous phrase uttered by Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr. in an opinion about “free speech” in wartime. In 1919 there was a series of three Supreme Court decisions against men (socialists, foreigners, and anarchists) who spoke and published pamphlets against America’s participation in World War I—as well as against conscription (the draft). In all three cases, Holmes and the Court upheld the convictions, and each person was sentenced to ten years in prison for producing what today would be considered free speech.
Although White’s post, “Three generations of a hackneyed apologia for censorship are enough“, is a bit long, it’s well worth reading, for it shows how increasing tolerance for speech has evolved, as well as how Holmes’s famous statement has been misused to advocate continuing censorship of speech that mentions or threatens violence without inciting it on the spot (White gives an example of the mis-citation here). This of course includes “hate speech,” which many people either equate with violence itself or say could cause violence in the future. Although White’s piece is six years old, it’s still highly relevant.
The 1919 decision was in the case of Schenck v. United States. In short, Charles Schenck was a socialist who helped publish a pamphlet arguing that mandatory conscription violated the Thirteenth Amendment, mailed the pamphlets to draftees, criticized conscription as despotism, and urged men to resist being drafted. Schenck was charged under the Espionage Act and was convicted in a lower court. In a unanimous Supreme Court decision, written by Holmes, the judgment was that free expression, even if it urged peaceful resistance to draft or war, could be punished because it would interfere with the conduct of the war. And that decision contains the famous statement that we hear so often (my emphasis):
We admit that, in many places and in ordinary times, the defendants, in saying all that was said in the circular, would have been within their constitutional rights. But the character of every act depends upon the circumstances in which it is done. Aikens v. Wisconsin, 195 U.S. 194, 205, 206. The most stringent protection of free speech would not protect a man in falsely shouting fire in a theatre and causing a panic. It does not even protect a man from an injunction against uttering words that may have all the effect of force. Gompers v. Bucks Stove & Range Co., 221 U.S. 418, 439. The question in every case is whether the words used are used in such circumstances and are of such a nature as to create a clear and present danger that they will bring about the substantive evils that Congress has a right to prevent. It is a question of proximity and degree. When a nation is at war, many things that might be said in time of peace are such a hindrance to its effort that their utterance will not be endured so long as men fight, and that no Court could regard them as protected by any constitutional right. It seems to be admitted that, if an actual obstruction of the recruiting service were proved, liability for words that produced that effect might be enforced. The statute of 1917, in § 4, punishes conspiracies to obstruct, as well as actual obstruction. If the act (speaking, or circulating a paper), its tendency, and the intent with which it is done are the same, we perceive no ground for saying that success alone warrants making the act a crime.
Notice that this restriction of antiwar speech, though justified as hindering the conduct of the war, would not be allowed to stand today. During the Vietnam war, many people, including me, spoke against the war and urged people to avoid the draft (I applied for conscientious objector status, but were I not granted it I was prepared to go to jail). Nobody was prosecuted for antiwar speech in the Sixties. Things have changed, and for the better, for antiwar speech in the Vietnam era helped America realize it was involved in a senseless war that took the lives of many Americans and Vietnamese; and ultimately we got out.
In two other 1919 Court decisions, including that upholding the conviction of Eugene Debs, Holmes and the other Justices also upheld convictions under the Espionage Act, establishing a precedent that speech could be restricted if it hindered the government’s conduct of a war. That, apparently, included peaceful criticism of the war or the draft, not just violent resistance to conscription or, indeed, any talk of violent resistance.
Then, in 1920, the Court and Homes did a 180-degree turn. In the case of Schaefer v. United States, two German newspapers and their executives had been put on trial for also violating the Espionage Act. But this time, the court overturned the convictions and, as White notes, began laying the groundwork for the current interpretation of free speech. Holmes joined Justice Louis Brandeis in a partial dissent that tried to clarify the meaning of “clear and present danger”, a phrase that Holmes himself had used to in upholding Schenck’s conviction. (My emphasis)
The jury which found men guilty for publishing news items or editorials like those here in question must have supposed it to be within their province to condemn men, not merely for disloyal acts, but for a disloyal heart: provided only that the disloyal heart was evidenced by some utterance. To prosecute men for such publications reminds of the days when men were hanged for constructive treason. And, indeed, the jury may well have believed from the charge that the Espionage Act had in effect restored the crime of constructive treason. 2 To hold that such harmless additions [251 U.S. 466, 494] to or omissions from news items, and such impotent expressions of editorial opinion, as were shown here, can afford the basis even of a prosecution, will doubtless discourage criticism of the policies of the government. To hold that such publications can be suppressed as false reports, subjects to new perils the constitutional liberty of the press, already seriously curtailed in practice under powers assumed to have been conferred upon the postal authorities. Nor will this grave danger end with the passing [251 U.S. 466, 495] of the war. The constitutional right of free speech has been declared to be the same in peace and in war. In peace, too, men may differ widely as to what loyalty to our country demands; and an intolerant majority, swayed by passion or by fear, may be prone in the future, as it has often been in the past to stamp as disloyal opinions with which it disagrees. Convictions such as these, besides abridging freedom of speech, threaten freedom of thought and of belief.
As White notes, this decision was completely at odds with what Holmes and the Court had decided just a year earlier. Finally, in the 1969 case of Brandenburg v. Ohio, the Supreme Court established the current and continuing standard for what speech violates the First Amendment. From the decision:
These later decisions have fashioned the principle that the constitutional guarantees of free speech and free press do not permit a State to forbid or proscribe advocacy of the use of force or of law violation except where such advocacy is directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action. . . . A statute which fails to draw this distinction impermissibly intrudes upon the freedoms guaranteed by the First and Fourteenth Amendments. It sweeps within its condemnation speech which our Constitution has immunized from governmental control.
So even speech that advocates force, violence, or breaking the law cannot be punished unless it is directed at “producing imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action.” Remember, the operant word here is “imminent”, so that calling for lawbreaking or force that only later induces violence does not violate the First Amendment.
This, of course, rules out what most de-platformers and critics call “hate speech”, like the appearance of people like Steve Bannon in Chicago this fall or Milo Yiannopoulos at Berkeley (the latter never got to speak; his scheduled appearance caused violence, but not because he urged it). When people say “hate speech is not free speech”, they are nearly always wrong, for I can’t think of a single case where someone has urged “imminent lawless action” or anticipated that that would happen on the spot. Even if Bannon’s speech prompted some white supremacist to commit violence a few weeks thereafter, that speech would still be protected by the First Amendment. Speech promoting “remote” violence is still protected by the First Amendment.
It would be salutary, if, along with the mandatory sexual and diversity training that first-year students get at many American colleges, they also got a lesson on free speech, how the courts interpret it, and why the First Amendment was added to the Constitution.
h/t: Grania
Actually, the ukase against yelling fire in a crowded theater should read: Falsely yelling fire in a crowded theater is illegal.
Good point!
The great thing about the history is that it shows the law, the amendment, does not stand still. Whatever it was meant to be in the beginning was for us to figure out and to redefine for our time. Not what we thought it meant in 1791 but what it means now. That is why the so-called original constitutionalist are mostly wasting their time attempting to figure out what was the meaning 240 years ago. That has always been the error of the conservative, republican court.
This is why someone such as Jefferson thought we would probably need to rewrite the constitution every 19 years. It is also why those who think the second amendment means what it means is just garbage. For today it means whatever we want it to mean. And that goes with regard to how poorly those conservatives misinterpret the original meaning. To not bring the meaning up to date is just as wrong as not leaving your current opinions and judgments behind when you go back in history.
This brings up the point of those willing (ideologues) and/or able (monied) to affect changes to laws that bring new interpretation to our Constitution.
The general electorate knows not that it happens, usually, not does it care, unfortunately.
I fully agree with the view that the Constitution must be interpreted for our times not of the time when people were enslaved or disenfranchised deliberately. It, our supreme law, is stale. Jefferson was right.
*….nor does it care
Randall Schenk:
“For today it means whatever we want it to mean.”
Now that’s hilarious. Or stupefying, or both.
“When I use a word,” Humpty Dumpty said, in rather a scornful tone, “it means just what I choose it to mean—neither more nor less.” “The question is,” said Alice, “whether you can make words mean so many different things.” “The question is,” said Humpty Dumpty, “which is to be master—that’s all.”
–LEWIS CARROLL (Charles L. Dodgson, 1832-1898), Through the Looking-Glass, chapter 6, p. 205 (1934). First published in 1872.
Source: http://www.bartleby.com/73/2019.html
My first thought reading this was, “what happened to those poor guys who were sentenced to 10 years each after Holmes reversed himself a year later?” I wonder if they were retried?!
Ahh, the vicissitudes of our legal system…
There is this thing, the grandfather clause but it is not likely they use it for these things.
Eugene V. Debs served nearly three years of his 10-year federal bid, until his sentence was commuted (owing to poor health) by the hapless and ill-fated Warren G. Harding. While imprisoned, Debs received nearly a million votes in the 1920 US presidential election, running at the top of the Socialist Party ticket.
Hear, hear!
Yes. Definitely. That would be wonderful.
Apparently, one of the silly arguments constantly put forward is that “free speech warriors” never defend anybody but far right racists and nutters. New Racist Peter “Humanisticus” Ferguson is one the major culprits of this non-accusation.
Now, of course, “free speech warriors” rarely HAVE to defend the free speech of centrists, liberals, the left, etc. That answers that “conundrum” that so puzzles the regressives and New Racists.
However, as a “free speech warrior”, I will happily defend the free speech of those on the far left. Case in point – Stephane Poussier, a far left French activist who was sentenced for “justifying acts of terrorism”. What she said was nasty and offensive, but I defend her right to say it.
So there. A “free speech warrior” defends the free speech of someone on the far left. Happy now, New Racists?
Constructive treason is not free speech. And calling free speech “hate speech” is constructive treason.
So we can hang the de-platformers.
No worse than their logic, at any rate.
Glen Davidson
The title of Popehat’s piece is taken from Justice Holmes’s most shameful legacy — his opinion upholding forced sterilization laws in Buck v. Bell, in which he infamously proclaimed “three generations of imbeciles are enough.” Stephen Jay Gould wrote a celebrated essay about that decision.
Perhaps it should be noted that there certainly was nothing novel about the idea that war-time censorship was justified. The Civil War, in particular, spawned a lot of censorship, and also suspension of the writ of habeas corpus.
So it’s not surprising that during World War I they allowed censorship again. They’d have to wait until after the war to recognize that war is no excuse to suspend one’s civil rights.
Glen Davidson
I’m not sure we can say Holmes “did a 180-degree turn” on free speech (since the first, weak version, of the “clear and present danger” test was formulated in the 1919 cases), but he certainly tacked sharply off the prevailing free-speech headwinds. The primary influences on Holmes’s free-speech evolution were fellow justice Louis Brandeis, the high court’s great free-speech champion, and Holmes’s frequent correspondent from the lower courts, the whimsically named judge “Learned Hand” — probably the most influential American jurist never to sit on the Supreme Court. Hand’s influence is roughly analogous to that of Judge Richard Posner today (perhaps very roughly, in that Hand did not speak out publicly on highly contentious issues, the way Posner routinely does).
The First Amendment IS ONLY FOR HATE SPEECH. That is speech that someone hates and wants banned. Mary had a Little Lamb is never banned nor is “I think Obama/Trump” is great.
It defends offensive and vile speech that causes people to think “there oughta be a law.” Being revolted is the price of freedom.
“Finally, in the 1969 case of Brandenburg v. Ohio, the Supreme Court established the current and continuing standard for what speech violates the First Amendment.”
and…
“Remember, the operant word here is ‘imminent’, so that calling for lawbreaking or force that only later induces violence does not violate the First Amendment.”
Jerry, I’m pretty sure that what you mean is “…is *not protected by* the First Amendment. I’m not sure how speech could violate anything (other than whatever statute is undergoing First Amendment scrutiny).
I am as strong a Supporter of free expression as anyone, but I must point out that the standards applicable to the Government under the First Amendment, do not necessarily apply to colleges and universities, especially privately funded ones. I am not sure that this post, albeit interesting, is even germane to de-platforming of speakers at universities.
I’d like to take this opportunity to applaud our host for his continuing and excellent coverage of free speech issues on college campuses. Whenever I see one of these I know that I can count on cogent reasoning and common sense. The one exception I might make is the comment, in the post about the University of Edinburgh Coursera course, that “It’s not ‘free speech’ to tell lies to students,” since it seems to me that “untrue speech” is as susceptible to abuse and biased interpretation as “hate speech.” But other than that, thanks for all the wise words about this important issue.
