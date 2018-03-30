Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s nearly April, for it’s Friday, March 30, 2018. It’s National Turkey Neck Soup Day, and WTF? In the US it’s National Doctors’ Day, a group that would probably prescribe turkey neck soup for colds.

Today I must hie to the suburbs to get the CeilingCatMobile emissions tested, something that happens every few years. My car is now 18 years old (with only 74,000 miles), but it always passes. Nevertheless, I approach each of these tests with the huge trepidation I felt when taking final exams in college. Will I pass? All this is by way of saying that posting will probably be light today, as I’ll be out in what they call “Chicagoland. (Note that there is no “New Yorkland” or “LosAngelesand”.) As always, I do my best.

On March 30, 1842, Ether anesthesia was used for the first time in an operation by Dr. Crawford Long to remove a neck tumor. Exactly a quarter century later, the United States, via Secretary of State William H. Seward, bought Alaska from Russia for only $7.2 million, or a price of about 2 American cents per acre ($4.19 per square kilometer). This was again a bargain (though called “Seward’s Folly”), and had it not been done, Sarah Palin not only would have been able to see Russia from her house, but her house actually would have been in Russia. On this day in 1945, the Red Army invaded Austria, capturing Vienna, while Polish and Soviet forces also liberated Danzig. On March 30, 1981, John Hinkley, Jr. shot President Ronald Reagan in the chest outside a Washington, D.C. hotel, wounding three others, including White House Press Secretary James Brady, who was severely injured died from the aftereffects of his wound in 2014. Hinkley was released from psychiatric confinement two years ago, and now lives with his mother in Williamsburg, Virginia, where I went to college, under strict legal supervision. Finally, exactly one year ago today, SpaceX launched the first “reflight” of an orbital rocket—using a previously launched booster rocket.

Notables born on this day include the rabbi Maimonides (1135), Francisco Goya (1746), Paul Verlaine (1844), Vincent van Gogh (1853), Seán O’Casey (1880), Warren Beatty (1937), Eric Clapton (1945), my friend the science historian Janet Browne (1950; I implore you to read her two-volume biography of Charles Darwin, which is a masterpiece), and Celine Dion (1968; she’s fifty today). Those who fell asleep on this day include Beau Brummell (1840), Karl May (1912), Maxfield Parrish (1966; he was 94), James Cagney (1986), Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother), who died in 2002 at 101 (a kvetch at my friend Anne Magurran, who, when I lived in Edinburgh while the Queen Mother was alive, wouldn’t let me go into Ladbrokes to make a substantial bet that the dowager would live more than a century), Alistair Cooke (2004), Dith Pran (2008), and Phil Ramone (2013).

Here are two lovely Goya paintings:

Riña de Gatos (Cat fight), 1786-1787

Don Manuel Osorio Manrique de Zuniga, 1788, which has two cats and a magpie!

Today Hili is discussing her resemblance to Andrzej, and, not remembering this picture, I asked Malgorzata if this was Andrzej. She responded, “Yes it’s Andrzej taken some time when he was between 35 and 40. I don’t remember the exact date but we were still in Sweden. It’s a picture hanging on my bookshelf. You must’ve seen it without noticing.” Now I know, but I still don’t see the resemblance!

Hili: You must admit that we are alike. A: Amazingly, and we have the same ironic facial expression.

In Polish:

Hili: Przyznasz, że jesteśmy do siebie podobni.

Ja: Niesłychanie i mamy ten sam ironiczny wyraz twarzy.

Up in Winnipeg, Gus has been outdoors a lot since the weather’s been warming up. Back inside (he gets “coming in crunchies” when he returns), he sleeps off his outdoor adventures on the Katzenbaum:

A cartoon from reader Laurie, part of Theo’s staff:

Matthew sent a clip from All in the Family, the best television comedy of all time. The more things change, the more they remain the same:

WORTH WATCHING Archie Bunker says that the way to stop terrorists from hijacking planes is to arm all the passengers. Give them all pistols as they board. Sound familiar? pic.twitter.com/WwVoWOiBf3 — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) February 26, 2018

Matthew loves illusions, and here’s a good one. How on Earth did the guy do it? Guesses or answers below, please.

A correction in the Wall Street Journal, tweeted by a reporter at the Jerusalem Post:

Check out these classic evolution texts (I have my own list). If you’re an evolutionist, you’ll recognize Ernst Mayr on the left, George C. Williams standing, and John Maynard Smith on the right:

I put together a list of classic texts (or at least I think they’re classic) in evolutionary biology. It’s mixed list with some popular books. Need some feedback/recommendations. Please RT. #readinglist #evolution https://t.co/8ERmzpdWeO pic.twitter.com/UTLImlYQV1 — Mizrob A. (@mizroba) March 28, 2018

A very bizarre parasitic fly does its business underwater, and then floats to the surface in an air bubble! (click on tweet to enlarge)

Here’s another human ailment besides smallpox that may be eradicated from our planet: (we’ve also gotten rid of rinderpest, but that’s a disease of domestic cattle):

1986: 3.5 million cases of guinea worm, worldwide.

2017: 30. Thirty. It may become the second human disease eradicated worldwide. https://t.co/Z8h9kSqvqb — Robert Rutledge (@rerutled) March 26, 2018

Grania loves Maine Coon cats because they’re big and fluffy. Here’s an awesome kitten she sent. Look at that split face, a color difference that bisects the nose, too. Do you know why?

LOOK HOW CUTE 📹: metatroneyes_maine_coons pic.twitter.com/Vl06lpEq8y — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) March 29, 2018

Without a doubt this is the most bizarre skull I’ve ever seen!

The skull belongs to this creature:

Sound up to hear this baby bat and its keeper!

Here is the full video of bat cuteness. You may want to sit down. https://t.co/vBhRcRvv5g — Fredrik Jutfelt 🦇 (@FredrikJutfelt) March 29, 2018

Grania loves interspecific affection between animals, and here is some in action:

These animals saw friends in danger – and jumped in to save them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rWUItn7ebm — The Dodo (@dodo) March 29, 2018