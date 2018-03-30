Disney Princesses join the Left!

Of course we need cartoons, dolls, and role models for kids that don’t just portray a white-bread world where minorities don’t exist. That this is in fact happening is one sign of the moral improvement of society. But if you give some people an inch, they take a mile. Here’s a tweet issued by a Pennsylvania branch of Planned Parenthood (an endangered organization I support) that, according to USA Today, was deleted:
Now I’m pretty sure that wasn’t a joke; if it were, they wouldn’t have deep-sixed it.
In other words, we need Disney Princesses who not only reflect ethnic diversity, but also conform to intersectionalist Leftist ideology. And how would you portray a “pro-choice” Disney princess, either on the screen or as a doll? (These are all problems for dolls.) For some reason that I can’t even begin to guess (could it have something to do with parents?), Planned Parenthood Keystone removed the tweet, but Jezebel picked it up:
(The obligatory caveat: I’m pretty much in favor of unrestricted abortions, and have made that clear many times.)
Leaving aside the fact that these characters are cartoons, here’s Jezebel’s defense:
According to the Guttmacher Institute, 23.7 percent of women in the United States will have had an abortion by age 45. According to the “official” Disney princess website, there are 11 “official” Disney princesses: Belle, Rapunzel, Ariel, Tiana, Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Merida, Pocahontas, Jasmine, and Mulan. That means statistically around two and a half of these strong women have gotten abortions and aren’t telling you about it because of a national culture of shame and misogyny!!!
. . . Okay, this is all fine, but cartoons can have abortions and two of these ones—if not more!—almost certainly have.
Well, yes, eleven times 23.7% is about 2.6, but the Disney Princesses aren’t yet 45, right? Now their article might be a joke (you tell me; it is close to April 1), but I think it’s at least semi-serious. And it inspired a lot of humorous responses:
This one comes from the song Cha Cha Slide:
I endorse this one (and would add WEIT!):
You can add your own slogans or, better yet, if you’re on Twitter, make one yourself and send it to me. I’ll post the good ones.
Here’s mine (prompted by a conversation with a journalist yesterday):
From reader Liz:
And this is the all-time winner, which will not be bested. It’s a comment on Jezebel after their article:
We need a disney princess who is a scientist
I prefer the old SNL skit of Disney princesses as Real Housewives. Who does your hair? Birds?
Instead of a Disney princess who is trans, how about one who is one of the androgynes from Ursula LeGuin’s “The Left Hand of Darkness”. IN that novel the inhabitants of the planet during each mating cycle morph into being fully male or fully female, remain that way for about a week, then return to being vaguely androgynous (unless they get pregnant). It might be a different gender the next mating cycle. Now that is a Disney movie I would like to see. (The love-making scenes in LeGuin’s novel are a tad graphic and would have to be toned down.)
Why does everything have to have an exemplar? Role models are about being something better than you are, not about being the same.
The abortion is performed by friendly forest creatures while the patient sings a stirring song about the life of adventure that she wants.
We need a Disney princess who is genuinely poor and underprivileged.
Glen Davidson
Yes, but to be genuinely underprivileged she’d have to be ugly and unintelligent. We already have a Cinderella.
We need a Disney princess who has worked her way to becoming a lumberjack.
Glen Davidson
And she’s okay!
And she’s OK. +1
We need a Disney princess who is a staghorn beetle.
Glen Davidson
What we don’t need is an American Disney princess who is an Asian long-horned beetle.
Now I’m confused. I don’t know if I was closer to being a Disney Princess before when I was all 90’s or now when I’m all 50’s. LOL.
And we need a Disney princess who is a Trump supporter. Oh right, we’ve already got Roseanne for that.
I wonder how many Disney Princesses were forced by their husbands to vote for Dump ???
Dump!? … oh, you mean the man who will hereafter go by the nom de président “Spanky”. 😀
That means we need a former porn star Disney Princess who had weird, awkward sex with the POTUS.
Princess Douchealot?
Of course Disney Princesses belong on the Left. Why would anyone under 45 want to join the American Right? It’s where they mock school-shooting victims, mock the handicapped, where they deride gold-star parents and claim federal judges of Mexican heritage or unfit to hear their court cases (or at least where they show near-unanimous, unstinting support for those who do) — a place fit only for resentment-filled old white farts.
(Sorry for venting; it’s been a long week, and once again I’m royally pissed at the American rightwing.) 🙂
I don’t see why anyone would want to “belong” to either side. In a portion of the far left (you were talking about a portion of the American far right, not the American right as a whole), they could be mocked and experience open hostility for being male, white, cis, heterosexual, Jewish/Israeli…
From what I can tell, it sucks being a part of any political tribe, especially at the extremes. Just stick to the policy positions in which you believe and vote accordingly. No reason to “belong” to any side or group.
That’s a false equivalency, BJ. According to recent polls, upwards of 90% or Republicans support Donald Trump, despite his constant assaults on our institutions and norms, despite his constant imitation of a tinpot third-world dictator. Despite its many foibles, there’s nothing remotely comparable on the Left.
HIstorically Princesses would be arch-conservatives that keep their subjects impoverished so they are their fellow landed are enriched and don’t have to bear the cost of society in the form of taxes.
Another good reason to follow Diderot’s advice about strangling the last royal with the entrails of the last cleric (figuratively speaking).
So, just to be clear, you’re not an adherent of reactionary philosophy? I figured you long for a return to monarchy, with all the landed gentry and oppression of peasants that entails.
By the way, did you get around to seeing Calvary yet? I’m interested to hear your thoughts.
Thanks for the reminder; I’ma watch it tonight.
You got me pegged, a closet monarchist.
👑🤴🤦♂️
We need a Disney Prince who is trans. No?
Some princesses have penises.
Mainly queens
“Mermaids understand something very different when they hear Roe versus wade.” Excellent.
Ariel sacrificed her fishy life for love and embraced humanity. Jesus merely ‘sacrificed’ his humanity for divinity, poor guy.
Way back when Hurricane Katrina had devastated
New Orleans, President Bush was asked about his position on Roe vs. Wade. He said the people should escape the floods any way they can.
Heck of a joke, Brownie.
Ariel probably used to lay eggs before becoming human.
Ariel couldn’t give it all up, though. She kept her crabs. As pets.
We need a Disney princess who is hated by everyone she knows because she’s horribly overbearing with her views and constantly tweeting stupid political diatribes.
That has to be nearly half the population at this point, so every princess for the next couple decades needs to be like this to reach proper statistical representation!
So, a twitter Disney SJW princess.
What a refreshing change that would be!
Glen Davidson
They could be a right-winger, though it seems there are more lefties than righties on twitter.
It seems to me most of these princesses are not from the United States (e.g., Mulan, Belle, etc.). Even Pocahontas predates the US. So the statistics need to be reworked.
That’s because we need a Disney princess who we know is evil because she has an English accent.
Most Disney Princesses are from times before abortions were legal and when they were very dangerous. I doubt a Princess bleeding to death in a back street would send the pro-abortion message these people are hoping for.
We need a Disney princess with IBS.
We need a Disney princess whose actually Bruce Willis in Die Hard
Haha and we need a Disney Princess worked hard to become Hans Gruber in Die Hard only to be defeated by some yippee ki yay mother fucker.
Also, we need a Disney princess who believes Die Hard is a Christmas movie.
It certainly is a Christmas movie! Does that make me a Disney Princess?
What do you mean “believes”? It is a Christmas movie, damn it. I won’t tolerate disagreement on this point!
Princess Hanna Gruber would be awesome.
I love Hans Gruber. He has a Classical education and he reads a lot.
We need a Disney princess that clawed her way to middle management only to be downsized.
We need a Disney princess who’s still trying to get her managers to adopt Lotus.
Or uses DOS WordPerfect.
Hey, that was a hard habit to break.
We need a Disney princess who hates the soft C’s of Church Latin.
+1
We need a Disney princess who has read John Rawls.
We need a Disney princess who can find a parking spot as well as George Costanza.
We need a necrophiliac Disney princess.
I don’t know why, or even how that would work, but we’d find out.
Glen Davidson
We need a Disney princess whose mother was a hamster and whose father smelled of elderberries.
We need a Disney princess who’s a member of the People’s Front of Judea.
…Or is that the Judean People’s Front?
Splitter!
This whole Disney Princess controversy is a nicely self-contained problem in which competing desires can be worked out. The demand for there to be a Disney Princess for each and every possible human trait clearly doesn’t scale. On the other hand, we can all say “I’m a Disney Princess” a la Spartacus but that doesn’t solve anything. So what Princesses should Disney designate? Same for Mattel and Barbies.
I don’t like Disney Princesses so I would rather have more Disney Queens who have had abortions.
That last one about Ariel wins the golden dinglehopper.
We need a Disney princess who’s really an undercover superhero named Stormy.
We need a Disney Princess (or Queen, I suppose) who is a loving, nurturing mother.
We need a Disney princess who pretends to be a man so she can start her own religion: https://www.indy100.com/article/scholar-reading-of-bible-criticised-for-suggesting-jesus-was-a-drag-king-professor-tat-siong-benny-8277976
I’m not a biologist but don’t you have to have sex before getting pregnant?
Can we get some sex into these movies before we get to the consequences? Most of these characters haven’t even been kissed until the end of the movie. They’re all virgins. Even Donald Duck has nephews, not kids.
Also, I don’t think Elsa from Frozen is into guys.
We need a Princess who stands up for the little guy.
Oh wait, that’s Snow White.