Disney Princesses join the Left!

Of course we need cartoons, dolls, and role models for kids that don’t just portray a white-bread world where minorities don’t exist. That this is in fact happening is one sign of the moral improvement of society. But if you give some people an inch, they take a mile. Here’s a tweet issued by a Pennsylvania branch of Planned Parenthood (an endangered organization I support) that, according to USA Today, was deleted:

Now I’m pretty sure that wasn’t a joke; if it were, they wouldn’t have deep-sixed it.

In other words, we need Disney Princesses who not only reflect ethnic diversity, but also conform to intersectionalist Leftist ideology. And how would you portray a “pro-choice” Disney princess, either on the screen or as a doll? (These are all problems for dolls.) For some reason that I can’t even begin to guess (could it have something to do with parents?), Planned Parenthood Keystone removed the tweet, but Jezebel picked it up:

Statistically, at least 2 Disney princesses have had abortions https://t.co/FcmHx4B37I pic.twitter.com/OQohwUkctW — Jezebel (@Jezebel) March 29, 2018

(The obligatory caveat: I’m pretty much in favor of unrestricted abortions, and have made that clear many times.)

Leaving aside the fact that these characters are cartoons, here’s Jezebel’s defense:

According to the Guttmacher Institute, 23.7 percent of women in the United States will have had an abortion by age 45. According to the “official” Disney princess website, there are 11 “official” Disney princesses: Belle, Rapunzel, Ariel, Tiana, Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Merida, Pocahontas, Jasmine, and Mulan. That means statistically around two and a half of these strong women have gotten abortions and aren’t telling you about it because of a national culture of shame and misogyny!!! . . . Okay, this is all fine, but cartoons can have abortions and two of these ones—if not more!—almost certainly have.

Well, yes, eleven times 23.7% is about 2.6, but the Disney Princesses aren’t yet 45, right? Now their article might be a joke (you tell me; it is close to April 1), but I think it’s at least semi-serious. And it inspired a lot of humorous responses:

We need a Disney princess that gets suspended on twitter.

We need a Disney princess that gets suspended on twitter. — jovan (@ehjovon) March 30, 2018

I need a Disney princess who is really terrible at Disney princessing. Terrible singing voice, unbelievably poker faced, has a really normal pet like a cat who is extremely unhelpful and grudgingly lives with her, is wildly messy and is possibly in therapy for anger management. — Nikita Gill (@nktgill) March 29, 2018

Ok. 1/5 Disney princesses should be gun owners. — Mike Gillson (@MattGillson) March 29, 2018

we need a disney princess who ignores the fact that she has a UTI until it becomes an unmanageable hell and ends up in the hospital with a kidney infection — Mira Gonzalez (@miragonz) March 28, 2018

This one comes from the song Cha Cha Slide:

we need a disney princess who can right foot two stomps

we need a disney princess who can left foot two stomps

we need a disney princess who can slide to the left

we need a disney princess who can slide to the right

we need a disney princess who can crisscross (x2)

we need a disn — Kokiri ♡ (@sleepykokiri) March 30, 2018

before we get a Disney princess or whatever can we at least get Popeyes that stay open til like 2am — educated shrimp (@yaperboi) March 29, 2018

I endorse this one (and would add WEIT!):

We need a Disney Princess who has read The Blank Slate. — Saloni (@salonium) March 29, 2018

You can add your own slogans or, better yet, if you’re on Twitter, make one yourself and send it to me. I’ll post the good ones.

Here’s mine (prompted by a conversation with a journalist yesterday):

We need a Disney Princess who can pronounce "Drosophila". pic.twitter.com/rHvUNPuVBZ — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) March 30, 2018

From reader Liz:

We need a Disney Princess who experiences orgasms. — Liz Strahle (@lizstrahle) March 30, 2018

And this is the all-time winner, which will not be bested. It’s a comment on Jezebel after their article:

h/t: Grania