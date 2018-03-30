Applicants for faculty jobs at UC San Diego must specify their “diversity plan”

It came to my attention that anybody applying for a faculty job at the University of California at San Diego must submit with their application materials a rather detailed personal “diversity plan”. As the Center for Faculty Diversity and Inclusion stipulates,
Regardless of personal demographic characteristics, UC San Diego has a strong interest in ensuring that all candidates hired for faculty appointments share our commitment to excellence, access, and Principles of Community.
All candidates applying for faculty appointments at UC San Diego are required to submit a personal statement on their contributions to diversity. The purpose of the statement is to identify candidates who have the professional skills, experience, and/or willingness to engage in activities that will advance our campus diversity and equity goals.
And here are the guidelines that must be followed:
As I said, I’m in favor of diversity initiatives, as they constitute a form of academic “reparations” that we still need since genuine reparations, which I see as ensuring equal opportunities for all from the outset, are simply not in place. (That means, for instance, a lot of money to improve secondary schools).
But there are problems with this initiative. For one thing, it imposes an ideological rather than an academic requirement for hiring, something that, as Jon Haidt noted in a talk I highlighted yesterday, is at odds with the “search for truth”. In other words, this requirement can hold for “Social Justice University” but not for “Truth University”. Part A is especially invidious, as you’re expected to regurgitate intersectionalist dogma about institutionalized racism, sexism, homophobia, ableism, etc. And if your “understanding of the barriers” doesn’t comport with the party line, does that make you less likely to be hired?
Likewise, if you haven’t done much for diversity as a graduate student, or in your previous job, you’re screwed. Yet that’s hard because such activities are usually not the purview of individual faculty but of the University as a whole. If this were a requirement for a position at the University of Chicago, I wouldn’t have been hired, as my previous job at the University of Maryland included no diversity activities beyond making sure that job applicants and grad students were evaluated fairly.
Yes, ICSD is Social Justice University. By all means let the University put in place committees and guidelines for making sure that minorities are recruited and, if accepted, are afforded equal opportunities. But I don’t think it helps matters to make faculty applicants meet criteria of social justice as well as of academic excellence.
With respect to intellectual diversity, it’s an excellent anti-diversity plan.
Of course that’s the point.
Glen Davidson
Diversity statements are pretty common now, at least in the humanities. UCSD’s is just a bit more specific than most. Usually there is either no explanation of what they want, or they limit to saying “describe how you’d contribute to diversity.”
The goal is worthy but as so often with these new rules, the implementation is muddled and heavy-handed, and likely counter-productive. A very small percentage of qualified applicants are likely to meet those criteria, meaning someone who in every other way would be of great benefit to all students, including minorities, might not get hired.
You mistakenly assume that the radical ideologues & illiberal zealots who infest these Diversity Offices care about anything other than indoctrinating youth into their perverse ideology.
This is a political litmus test for hiring, and a loyalty pledge to the one-party SJW totalitarians in control of our public universities.
I will be bringing this to my state rep’s attention and urge UC SD be sanctioned or defunded.
As someone who has applied for jobs at university, this isn’t isolated to UCSD. Looking back at my documents, many of the California schools ask for a diversity statement. I recall non-California schools asking as well but could not find an example. That said, it’s hard to tell how important this statement is in the hiring decision.
This should be really terrifying to people who care about truth, good education, freedom of thought/expression, and equality in hiring (it’s not OK to discriminate against teachers for not sharing a specific ideology, or for not pushing hard enough for an ideology). This is a public university that is finding a way to weed out anyone who doesn’t conform to certain ideological standards.
All ideologies (and religion is a type of ideology), no matter how often I may agree or disagree with them, circumvent rational thought by supplanting it with belief. All ideologies abrogate compromise and destroy nuance. All ideologies strip people of the very attributes of thought with which they’re supposed to be imbued at a good university. All of this is by design.
Hiring teachers only if they conform to certain ideological standards ensures that the school’s teaching will be ideologically based, and I fear that is the point. It seems this statement required of potential hires not only demands a statement of conformity, but performative activities as well. Those who are hired must constantly demonstrate their commitment to the ideology, and those who wish to be hired in the future must plan for it by being maximally performative in their commitment. Will this lead to a further increase in the already troubling involvement of professors in witch hunts against impure students and fellow faculty? Will it lead to a further increase in censorship of wrong thought and “hateful” speakers? Will it lead to ever more ideological conditioning in the classroom, and a decrease in intellectual diversity? All signs point to yes. “Initiatives” like this have far-reaching consequences beyond just who is hired.
Social justice universities should be strictly remanded to the private sphere, as with religious universities. A public university should have no other mission but to get as close to truth as possible, and to teach its students how to seek truth on their own. Public universities with public funds should not be teaching from ideology, nor intentionally restricting hires to a specific ideological stance.
I know the term “Orwellian” is often overused these days, but I find this truly befitting of the word.
Who would evaluate the “diversity plan” and how influential would be they be?
If they were hiring, say, an engineer or chemist, would the appointment panel include someone from the “Center for Faculty Diversity and Inclusion”?
My guess is that the innumerable bureaucrats in Diversity offices are by now not all “radical ideologues & illiberal zealots”. They have been multiplying like rabbits for a generation, exemplifying a new, intellectually vacuous career path. It follows, therefore, that by now many of the diversicrats will merely be role-playing opportunists. They will thus be analogous to the Party members who achieved such brilliant social construction in the former USSR; and the pardoners, priests, and Borgia or Medici popes of an earlier religious establishment.
The assumption in the guidelines is that diversity is only about including some people. While some groups have been discriminated against, it’s hard to see how an eighteen-year-old can be held responsible for that, and exluded from inclusivity efforts. It always sounds like some animals are more equal than others.
Some animals are more equal than others. There’s a reason we have initiatives to get women into fields where men make up the majority, but never a single similar initiative for men in a field where women dominate.
But, but, but!
Identity-politics ideology holds that benefiting people from Group A today can make up for past mistreatment of other members of Group A.
Likewise, punishing some members of Group B today can atone for the misdeeds of other members of Group B in the past.
Am I to understand that the “Center for Faculty Diversity and Inclusion” at UCSD has veto power over all faculty hiring decisions?
Well currently (from clicking on an above link), we have only:
“Departments and search committees should consider a candidate’s statement as part of a comprehensive and transparent evaluation of their qualifications.”
Though that is followed by the menacing:
“For additional guidance on how to evaluate Contributions to Diversity, please contact your School’s or Division’s Equity Advisor.”
URGs? URMs? Oh, boy, I can hear the laughter now! The people who slide into positions as Diversity watchdogs are third-rate people, without the self-awareness to notice how silly (and by the way, subtly insulting) those acronyms are. How would you like to be classed as an URM?