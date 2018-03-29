Today’s ducks

Norton and Trixie are still around, and still come running or swimming to me at mealtime, with Trixie quacking loudly when I appear. (I’ve heard that only female ducks quack, which seems to be the case here.) But they are clearly more skittish than before, sometimes abandoning their food to swim quickly to the middle of the pond. I’m not sure what’s going on, but perhaps eggs have been laid somewhere.

Here are some shots after breakfast this morning.

Pondside preening:

Norton steams proudly through the water, his butter-yellow bill showing his superb condition:

7 Comments

  1. bwcarey
    Posted March 29, 2018 at 12:18 pm | Permalink

    nothing like a swim before lunch…

    Reply
  2. Keith Douglas
    Posted March 29, 2018 at 12:28 pm | Permalink

    It is nice to have such close friends!

    Reply
  3. Michieux
    Posted March 29, 2018 at 12:48 pm | Permalink

    Quite ducky!

    Reply
  4. retrodee
    Posted March 29, 2018 at 1:14 pm | Permalink

    Great names!

    Reply
  5. Heather Hastie
    Posted March 29, 2018 at 1:22 pm | Permalink

    They’re looking lovely! What a treat to be able to have them as part of your life. 🙂

    Reply
  6. Taskin
    Posted March 29, 2018 at 1:48 pm | Permalink

    Nice duck pics! The yellow bill is bright but it’s the insanely orange feet that get me smiling 😀

    Reply
  7. ladyatheist
    Posted March 29, 2018 at 2:40 pm | Permalink

    As plants start growing, they may be finding some noms elsewhere and may not be as hungry as before.

    Reply

