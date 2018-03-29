Today’s ducks

Norton and Trixie are still around, and still come running or swimming to me at mealtime, with Trixie quacking loudly when I appear. (I’ve heard that only female ducks quack, which seems to be the case here.) But they are clearly more skittish than before, sometimes abandoning their food to swim quickly to the middle of the pond. I’m not sure what’s going on, but perhaps eggs have been laid somewhere.

Here are some shots after breakfast this morning.

Pondside preening:

Norton steams proudly through the water, his butter-yellow bill showing his superb condition: