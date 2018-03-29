Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s almost the end of March, so the month’s going out like a lamb (supposedly; it’s raining in Chicago today). It’s March 29, 2018, National Chiffon Cake Day.

Here’s the news of the day, courtesy of reader David (click on the screenshot):

Yes, a man in North Wales killed a heron who had just swallowed a duckling, trying to save the little one. He actually did, but of course had to kill the heron and open its stomach. It’s amazing that the duckling survived. This is of course a crime, but the police only cautioned the man as he was described as “elderly” and “vulnerable.” Don’t judge me, but my love of ducks leaves me with mixed feelings about this, and I do understand the old guy’s act. (However, I would not kill the heron.)

On this day in 845, Paris was sacked by Viking raiders, and as Wikipedia notes, the raid was “probably under Ragnar Lodbrok, who collect[ed] a huge ransom in exchange for leaving.” Here’s the dramatized episode on the History Channel’s show “The Vikings.” (Remember that the series featured Gaia Weiss, one of Andrzej’s relatives, who’s shown with Hili here.)

On March 29, 1857, Sepoy Mangal Pandey of the Bengal Native Infantry mutinied against the East India Company that ruled India, shooting and slashing at British officers. He was captured and hanged, but this incident helped bring on the Indian Rebellion of 1857 (the “Sepoy Mutiny”). Exactly 4 years later, Queen Victoria opened the Royal Albert Hall, which contained 4,000 holes. On March 29, 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton brewed the first batch of Coca-Cola in his Atlanta backyard. The story of how and why it was concocted is fascinating; read about it here. It is without doubt the most famous carbonated beverage ever sold. On this day in 1936, after having sent the Nazis into the Rhineland illegally, Hitler held a referendum to make it seem kosher: his action received 44.5 million “yes” votes out of 45.5 million registered voters, and 99% of the ballots cast. On this day in 1951, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were convicted of conspiracy to commit espionage; historians have now agreed that they were guilty. Both were electrocuted. Exactly 20 years later, William Calley was convicted of premeditated murder in the My Lai massacre in Vietnam. Although sentenced to life in prison, he served only 3.5 years of house arrest, and now works as a jeweler in Ohio.

On March 29, 1974, the famous Terracotta Army was discovered in Shaanxi province, China. Dating from about 210 BC, the collection of life-size statues is huge, comprising over 8,000 soldiers, 130 chariots with 520 horses and 150 cavalry horses. They were buried to accompany Qin Shi Huang, China’s first Emperor, to the afterlife. Here are some of the figures:

On this day four years ago, the first same-sex marriages in England and Wales were performed. Finally, exactly one year ago, after voter approval, the UK invoked “Article 50,” allowing it to begin its withdrawal from the European Union.

Notables born on this day include Cy Young (1867), Laventiy Beria (1899; a horrible, horrible man), Eugene McCarthy (1916; remember “Clean for Gene”?), Pearl Bailey, 1918. Amy Sedaris (1961), and Elle Macpherson (1964). A special birthday wish for my Ph.D. advisor Dick Lewontin, who is 89 today. He was at my 60th birthday party, shown here carrying in my cat-shaped birthday cake:

Notables who died on this day include Emanuel Swedenborg (1772), John Jacob Astor (1848), Georges Seurat (1891), Robert Falcon Scott (1912, froze to death), Joyce Cary (1957), and Patty Duke (2016).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Gosia is still visiting, and Hili is checking out her accommodations:

Gosia: What are you doing? Hili: I’m just checking to see whether you’ll be comfortable here.

In Polish:

Gosia: Co ty robisz?

Hili: Sprawdzam, czy będzie ci tu wygodnie.

Grania found an unfortunate illustration from a French textbook:

oh… oh no pic.twitter.com/svD8i6HEm5 — S. Qiouyi Lu 🌱 陸秋逸 🌸✨ five-star bespoke yelling (@sqiouyilu) March 27, 2018

A kitten gets its teeth and fur cleaned. Is there any domestic animal cuter than a kitten?

gotta keep my teeth clean! 📹: kitty_fostering_oz pic.twitter.com/poLxcGAXYs — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) March 28, 2018

Ring-bearing gone wrong:

This couple in England had an owl act as ring bearer at their wedding. Things didn’t quite go as planned—it ended up attacking their best man. https://t.co/cXQ5zBUFbY pic.twitter.com/hZB5RbnZvJ — ABC News (@ABC) March 27, 2018

This series of photos is awesome. Look at the tongue on that sneezing elephant shrew (it clearly sneezes vertically!):

hello, this is what a sneezing elephant shrew looks like pic.twitter.com/XUOPbig1E7 — Molly Priddy (@mollypriddy) March 26, 2018

Matthew found this amazing video of the fire extinguisher they use at the Kennedy Space Center to extinguish entire rockets! Be sure to watch the video.

Emergency fire extinguisher at Kennedy Space Center pic.twitter.com/Q9IxnSwF15 — World and Science (@WorldAndScience) March 27, 2018

Who said pigs are thick? They’re really quite smart, and this shows it:

Everything's terrible, so here's Paul the Pig putting away all his toys when his mom asks him too, because he's a good boy pic.twitter.com/d12P0jT231 — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) March 27, 2018

A big cat mistaken for a beast. Four feet long my tuchas!

"Nicknamed the Clashindarroch Beast, it was captured on camera and is estimated to be 4ft (1.2m) from nose to tail." #Wildcat https://t.co/6GOm8MSxvJ — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) March 28, 2018

Finally, Matthew found a new example of interspecific love.

India, 2002. After many complaints of leopard sightings in a village, it was discovered that the leopard was coming most nights to snuggle a local cow. This continued for several months until the leopard left. pic.twitter.com/8diVbZXhXG — i bless the rains down in Castamere (@Chinchillazllla) March 26, 2018

This reminds me of a joke:

A man visits a zoo and is taken to the lion’s cage. He witnesses there the fulfillment of Isaiah’s prophecy – a lion and a calf in a cage together. Amazed, he calls over an attendant. “How long have you had a lion and a calf in a cage together?” “Over a year already.” “How do you do it?” “It’s easy. Every morning we put in a new calf!”

I’ll be here all week, folks.