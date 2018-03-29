The evolution of religion

Reader Laurie sent me this swell cartoon:
Love it!
Most people I run into are still stuck in the mindset of the first two panels.
Finally! One cartoon to explain it all!
Yeah, I’m a sun-worshiper too.
Glen Davidson
Evolution you say! Sorry to be so pedantic It says history, what’s more, history as a fairytale narrative. Nowhere near as complex as evolution, (why am i telling you all this?) which is why in part, these poor religious saps can’t cope with it, it requires a little thinking it through to arrive at the last panel.
Just go to step 9 and ignore the rest. You will be much happier.
In lieu of indoctrinating babies and toddlers with these gods,those gods, this or that god, enhance their curiosity about real events.
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 54,675 other followers
Love it!
Most people I run into are still stuck in the mindset of the first two panels.
Finally! One cartoon to explain it all!
Yeah, I’m a sun-worshiper too.
Glen Davidson
Evolution you say! Sorry to be so pedantic It says history, what’s more, history as a fairytale narrative. Nowhere near as complex as evolution, (why am i telling you all this?) which is why in part, these poor religious saps can’t cope with it, it requires a little thinking it through to arrive at the last panel.
Just go to step 9 and ignore the rest. You will be much happier.
In lieu of indoctrinating babies and toddlers with these gods,those gods, this or that god, enhance their curiosity about real events.