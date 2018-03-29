The evolution of religion

Reader Laurie sent me this swell cartoon:

  1. Merilee
    Love it!

  2. busterggi
    Most people I run into are still stuck in the mindset of the first two panels.

  3. SA Gould
    Finally! One cartoon to explain it all!

  4. glen1davidson
    Yeah, I’m a sun-worshiper too.

    Glen Davidson

  5. laingholm
    Evolution you say! Sorry to be so pedantic It says history, what’s more, history as a fairytale narrative. Nowhere near as complex as evolution, (why am i telling you all this?) which is why in part, these poor religious saps can’t cope with it, it requires a little thinking it through to arrive at the last panel.

  6. Randall Schenck
    Just go to step 9 and ignore the rest. You will be much happier.

  7. W.T. Effingham
    In lieu of indoctrinating babies and toddlers with these gods,those gods, this or that god, enhance their curiosity about real events.

