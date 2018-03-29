Snide believer says atheists make up fairy tales to find meaning in life

There’s a new piece in The Federalist that tries to take down atheists because, says author Richard Weikart, we have no better grounding for the “purpose and meaning” of our lives than do religionists. In fact, we’re worse in that endeavor than are religionists who find purpose and meaning from their faith. Here’s Weikart’s sorry piece (click on the screenshot):
I didn’t know what the Federalist was or who this dude Weikart is, so I looked them up. According to Wikipedia, The Federalist is “an American English-language online magazine that covers politics, policy, culture, and religion. The site was co-founded by Ben Domenech and Sean Davis and launched in September 2013. Domenech serves as publisher of The Federalist. According to Domenech, the site is dedicated to discussing ‘the philosophical underpinnings of the day’s debate’ instead of focusing on what he calls ‘the horserace or the personalities. The Federalist has been described as influential in conservative and libertarian circles.”
Okay, so the conservatism explains the atheist-bashing. But who is Weikart? The Federalist describes him as “professor of history at California State University, Stanislaus, and author of The Death of Humanity: And the Case for Life and Hitler’s Religion.” It conspicuously omits that Weikart is also a Senior Fellow with Discovery Institute’s [DI’s] Center for Science & Culture, a creationist think tank, that he’s a Christian creationist, and that his books have been criticized by genuine scholars. The Hitler book, for instance, was funded by the Discovery Institute and has the thesis that Darwinism gave rise to the Holocaust. That idea, and Weikart’s views, were handily rebutted by my colleague Bob Richards in his excellent and well-researched essay “Was Hitler a Darwinian?” (Richards’ answer was “a very loud and unequivocal No!”)
Well, that’s Weikart’s background, which does explain his strong animus towards atheists. But what about his arguments? First, I’ll preen a little because he puts me in august company, even though I don’t deserve it. And that is the company of those who deny an external purpose and “transcendent meaning” for our lives. But, say I and others, we can and do have self-created meanings of our lives:
Atheists portray themselves as arch-rationalists who embrace reality without flinching. As I explain in my recent book, “The Death of Humanity: And the Case for Life,” many prominent atheist thinkers, such as Bertrand Russell, Jean-Paul Sartre, Jerry Coyne, Richard Dawkins, have insisted that because there is no God, there is also no cosmic purpose, no objective morality, and no transcendent meaning to life. The atheistic Duke University philosophy professor Alex Rosenberg dismissed meaning and morality as an illusion in a 2003 article, “Darwin’s Nihilistic Idea: Evolution and the Meaninglessness of Life.”
. . . The prominent atheistic evolutionary biologist Jerry Coyne has also expressed dismay that anyone would dare suggest that atheists don’t have any meaning in their lives. But if you dig deeper—for example, by actually reading the empirical study—you find that atheists who insist that non-religious people can find meaning in life have changed the meaning of the word “meaning.”
Okay, so what is this “empirical study” he touts, and how have we changed the meaning of “meaning” as it applies to our lives? Here’s how Weikart describes the study, which actually supports the notion that atheists don’t lead lives of nihilism and anomie:
The 2018 study in question by David Speed, et al, “What Do You Mean, ‘What Does It All Mean?’ Atheism, Nonreligion, and Life Meaning,” [JAC: reference and link at bottom, free pdf here] used surveys to try to figure out if atheists find meaning in life or are nihilistic. This survey defined someone as nihilistic if he or she upheld the position: “In my opinion, life does not serve any purpose.”
This study found that atheists and non-religious people are not nihilistic, because they claimed that they did have a purpose in life. This is an interesting finding that seems to refute the oft-repeated charge (levied by religious folks) that atheists are nihilistic.
However, there is a problem with this finding. The survey admitted the meaning that atheists and non-religious people found in their lives is entirely self-invented. According to the survey, they embraced the position: “Life is only meaningful if you provide the meaning yourself.”
Thus, when religious people say non-religious people have no basis for finding meaning in life, and when non-religious people object, saying they do indeed find meaning in life, they are not talking about the same thing. If one can find meaning in life by creating one’s own meaning, then one is only “finding” the product of one’s own imagination. One has complete freedom to invent whatever meaning one wants.
This makes “meaning” on par with myths and fairy tales. It may make the non-religious person feel good, but it has no objective existence.
Yes, Weikart thinks that religion (read: his Christianity) imparts an objective purpose in life, and when we atheists criticize that as purpose coming from a “fairy tale”, well, at least religious people’s “purposes” are objective!:
. . . apparently many atheists and non-religious people have a hunger for meaning and a sense of moral rectitude that their worldview cannot satisfy. Sure, they are free to invent their own meaning and morality, but then they should be honest and admit that their meaning and morality has no advantage over the meaning or morality religious people put forward —or for that matter, it has no advantage over the meaning and purpose evil people invent. Their self-created meanings are every bit as much “fairy stories” as the religious ones they like to lampoon.
First of all, Weikart doesn’t recognize the irony of his implication that “See? Atheists believe in fairy tales. They’re just as bad as we are!” Well, he might respond that his Christianity is certainly not a fairy tale, because it’s not only based on empirical truths like Jesus Man being resurrected, but also gives us an objective morality and an objective purpose in our lives. But why is his Christianity true and Islam and Hinduism, which inspire different purposes, false?
But step back and consider the question: what is that meaning and purpose? As we know, one can discern an infinite number of meanings and life-purposes from just the Bible alone, for its “objective” lessons are debatable. Is the lesson to do what God tells us to do? In that case, let us stone adulterers and kids who curse their parents, and let us forsake our families and homes to follow Jesus. And how do we follow Jesus? Does our purpose include fighting against abortion and gay marriage, not to mention the Evil Materialism of Evolution? (To my mind, any purpose that makes its adherents tell lies about science, as does the Discovery Institute and Weikart himself, is a nefarious purpose.) Discerning purpose from the Bible is at best an act of pure subjectivity, and one that comports, as Plato realized, with a pre-existing and non-Goddy set of values.
And which scripture should the faithful pick to give them purpose, and which faith should they follow? What about Muslims? The Qur’an and its interpretations can lead to purposes completely different from those of Christians, and include exterminating unbelievers and scrupulously following the dictates of the Holy Book itself—something that Christians have learned to turn into malleable metaphors.
Any atheist can tell you that a self-constructed meaning of life is infinitely preferable to one depending on fictitious books. For the main error that Weikart makes is thinking that there’s something fictitious, something “fairy-tale-ish”, about divining one’s own meaning and purpose from our individual preferences, tastes, and secular beliefs. The bases for our “meanings” are, I’ve maintained, based on our preferences—preferences themselves grounded on secular reason and one’s personal set of emotions and pleasures. If these are the things that give us meaning, then what does it mean to say that they “have no objective existence”? They certainly do—just as objective an existence as the religious delusions (by this I mean thoughts and beliefs) of credulous believers like Weikart.
Steve Pinker’s latest book, Enlightenment Now, makes a persuasive case that progress in human welfare over the last centuries has been promoted not by religious faith, but by reason, humanism, and science. If we depended purely on faith and revelation to solve our problems, we’d have gotten nowhere. Those same virtues apply when an atheist discerns whatever meaning in life he or she finds.
And, in the end, yes, the invented meanings and purposes of those atheists who are humanists—most of us—are superior to a blind adherence to ancient dogma that brooks no dissent or reason.
Many readers have denied that they have any meaning or purpose in life, even self-created ones. That’s okay with me, for I think that while they can’t declare a purpose, they enact one by doing what they find fulfilling.
h/t: Larry
_______
Speed, D., I. Thomas J. Coleman, and J. Langston. 2018. What Do You Mean, “What Does It All Mean?” Atheism, Nonreligion, and Life Meaning. SAGE Open 8:2158244017754238.
How terrible to invent your own meaning instead of letting somebody else do it.
Some bozo like Weikert.
Glen Davidson
I wonder if the DI credentials were left out due to dishonesty or shame?
Dishonesty. They are shameless.
sub.
This couldn’t be a clearer case of textbook projection.
Yep.
Well, in one sense anyone’s meaning of life (whether religious OR secular) is constructed out of some sort of raw materials that one finds around oneself, whether from the natural world or from stories believed to be about the transcendent. Secularists do not construct their meaning of life from whole cloth!!
Furthermore, any meaning of life has some element of subjectivity in the sense of whatever it is resonates with one’s personality on a deep level.
Some religious people even find some motivation for living in entirely this-worldly pursuits. Albert Schweitzer comes to mind.
The article seems to me to be doing a semantic bait-and-switch on the meaning of the term “fairy tale” which is just a tad Orwellian.
The secularist claim is that their meanings for life have better grounding and are constructed from more verifiable materials.
A better argument that a religious could have made is that their sense of meaning in life has an ultimacy which the secularists does not, but the secularist can alway reply that THEIR sense of meaning and purpose has a reliability that the religious does not.
This article is really odious in a way that the NYTimes article Jerry posted earlier today is not.
This guy is a nut like other nuts but he’s not wrong about the existentialist version of meaning. The existentialist notion that we create our own meaning in life is demonstrably false. Man can not will what he wills. Meaning presents itself to us from our biology. We do not reason it into existence. We can notice which things and actions give us meaning, but we can not just decide to find meaning in sailing. You have to be born with the genes that make you fall in love with sailing.
The proper retort to Weikart’s nonsense is not that we atheists create our own meaning but rather that meaning is biologically determined and therefore far more objective than any religion as Jerry points out. Most human feelings are universal and in the end we all find meaning in love, beauty, passion, and most importantly contributing the the overall wellbeing of our tribe. This “purpose” in life is an evolved fact.
I don’t buy Weikarts’s nonsense nor do I buy the existentialist idea that each of us creates our own meaning. In fact I believe Weikart’s nonsense thrives on the existentialist idea of meaning and purpose.
Yes, I think you’ve nailed it. We don’t have any choice in what things we find important to us, instead we discover them through experience. So they aren’t invented at all, but completely real.
The religious on the other hand try to assign truth to fictitious ideas that have to be taught rather than experienced, because they aren’t real.
Russell, Sartre, and Dawkins — you’re keepin’ pretty distinguished company these days, boss.
I don’t suppose he presents any of these fairy tales because I don’t know any of them.
Good response Jerry! Weikert’s article is so lacking in logic that I don’t even understand how his brain works.
I’ve come across ‘The Federalist’ via a senior editor, Mollie Hemingway, who’s a contributor on Fox News. She’s one of the ones who makes me really angry because of the arrant nonsense she spouts. Her support for Trump is Hannity-like. So much so that her attitudes frequently annoy other Fox News commentators from more mainstream but Republican media outlets on ‘Special Report’, which is where I see her. Anyway, what I’m getting at is this kind of article from ‘The Federalist’ doesn’t surprise me one bit. They appear to cater to the Trump evangelicals.
They sure are something different from the Federalist we had at the beginning of our country here in the U.S. I wonder if they ever heard of Hamilton when they were borrowing this name.
The best I could say for this guy Weikert, is you work your side of the street and we will take care of ours.
Yeah, though if this is the best they have on offer, their side of the street is going to quickly fall into disrepair.
I’ve already said it, but I really can’t get over how muddled his thinking is. It’s like he’s decided what his conclusion is, and somehow he’s got to find a way to make the facts fit that conclusion. The trouble is, it’s not actually possible to do that.
Yeah, M. Hemingway bugs me, too. There’s another writer over at The Federalist, Mary Katharine Hams, who also makes the rounds on the shows, and is an occasional panelist on Maher’s program. She’s got attitude, too, and sometimes gets under my skin, but she trends more libertarian, and I kinda get a kick out of her anyway.
Yeah, I’ve come across her too. She’s on Fox News and CNN as well, and isn’t so bad. More reasonable anyway. Her husband was a former Marine and White House aide for Bush. He was killed in a bicycle accident in the Marine Corps Marathon in 2015.
There is an element to the atheist/scientist/rational belief system that confuses others. We explain how our lives have meaning without having to refer to religious beliefs but, at the same time, we explain evolution as this purposeless process. From a purely scientific perspective, human life doesn’t have purpose except perhaps to reproduce. Since “purpose” and “meaning” are so related, it should not surprise us that it confuses people. It would be nice to have some short, pithy, self-contained explanation that would help those that don’t get this. Does anyone know of such a blurb?
Building on Jordan Peterson… there’s a ‘real world’ and a ‘relevant world’. Arguably the ‘real world’ is a linear world, where the same effect will follow the same cause every time. The ‘relevant’ world is the adaptive world – because of memory, hidden layers, a different effect may follow the same cause.
Onlookers (e.g. humans) cannot see the hidden layers and so have created predictions (myths, patterns, archetypes, free will, agency) to help them make sense of what they see and what they expect to happen next. The hidden layers are also often hidden from introspection by the individual themselves, and so they too create predictions (myths, patterns, archetypes, free will, agency) to help them make sense of how they ‘should’ react and what they expect to happen next.
So… ‘purpose’ and ‘meaning’ are ‘relevant’ in the ‘relevant world. For a long time the patterns were provided, through society, by religions. Now, not so much.
The ‘relevant world’ is just a non-linear part of the ‘real world’ though. Rather like the topping on an open sandwich – there is only the one sandwich.
So according to Weikart, theistic existentialism</a? should not exist.
D’oh…
So says Weikart in his piece. He fails to recognize that religious people do precisely the same thing. It’s merely that, as to one facets of life in which they’ve created meaning, they label that “God.” They may adopt broad formulations and rote incantations, each according to his or her embraced sect, but at bottom every man-jack and woman-jane religious person understands “god” in their own, idiosyncratic way.
“facet” should be singular, obvs.
there’s a difference between useful and true, there’s a difference between “this works for me” and “everyone must accept this”
The closest thing I have ever considered as a “universal” meaning for life is that somehow the universe generated life which grew into something that looks back at the universe (itself?) with curiosity and occasional cleverness. It would be a shame if that aspect of the universe were extinguished.
Richard Weikart is in the Encyclopedia of American Loons at http://americanloons.blogspot.com/2013/02/407-richard-weikart.html
They are certainly convincing — they convinced me that they are ignorant jerks!