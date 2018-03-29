Should we bring wolves back to Scotland? A video and a questionnaire

by Matthew Cobb
It used to be standard practice for final year science students to do a lab-based research project. At the University of Manchester we have broadened the choice of final-year projects so that biology students can also choose to do a Science Media Project. This involves creating a portfolio of writing and other work around a scientific topic. Last year we featured films made by two of my students, and the comments from readers were invaluable.
I’d like to for you help again, by watching this 20-minute video by my student, Kirsty Wells, on the topic of ‘rewilding’. As she explains:
I have produced a short documentary exploring the possibility of wolves being reintroduced into the Scottish Highlands. Having extensively reviewed the literature surrounding the impacts of re-established wolf populations in other parts of the world (Western Europe and Yellowstone National Park), I decided to investigate how these impacts may apply in the context of Scotland. I ventured up North to meet with a few people to discuss what wolf reintroduction would mean to them, and what it could mean for the people of Scotland and Britain more broadly.
Please have a look at her video, and then fill out the quick questionnaire – no personal data are collected! Your comments below would also be greatly appreciated.
Excellent video. I say reintroduce them, but everyone on board has got to be willing to know that it will be overnight happiness.
The sheep farmer has some legitimate points. He’s is bit stubborn, but he is right, even if I were to be compensated for a lost sheep it would sort of defeat the general purpose of my life. It was would be sad and disheartening. Money is not why I would be a farmer; successful, gratifying farming is why I would be a farmer.
In the end, engineering controls should be developed and implemented to keep sheep out of wolves bellies. Maybe the local kids could have science fairs that promote ideas that work to mitigate wolf predation. This also has the advantage of getting the kids involved with critically thinking about solutions to problems they may face in the future.
There are some great methods to reduce livestock depredation by wolves – like herd-protecting dogs. There was a neat episode of ‘animal cams’ where they looked at herd-protecting dogs working in France and showed them effectively keeping the wolves at bay.
I think this is a real toughy. A great dream, but regardless of how much education is done, I’m certain that many wolves will be shot even if the program is sold as a trial-run. A lot of suffering.
It wasn’t too long ago that a candidate for Governor in Idaho boasted about killing wolves while they were still on the endangered species list. Some people just hate them, regardless of the facts.
I’m all for it. As I said in my survey comments, bears & coyotes have reintroduced themselves in my area (CT) and are now considered a normal part of the wildlife (which they used to be). Nature has to be allowed to find a way.
Coyotes were all west of the Mississippi before 1700. Europeans killed the wolves, which allowed coyotes to expand their range. So they have introduced themselves into CT, as they have in the Chicago suburbs where I live, rather than re-introduced themselves.
Correct. First ime I saw one was in the early ’70’s when the State Wildlife folks were still telling people they didn’t exist.
There’s a novel describing an attempt at doing this, I won’t give any spoilers, but it’s quite good.
That was a fantastic, well-balanced documentary. Impressive and very well-done.
I have many questions and comments after watching:
1. Is it true that increasing forest cover by 100 hectares would “significantly” reduce atmospheric CO2 levels?
2. How long and how much can compensation schemes work? And, if there is such a scheme, how will it maintain perpetual funding and ensure that shepherds are compensated properly? Further, the lifestyle and effort question is also important. If the government takes property through eminent domain, compensation doesn’t exactly feel like an equalizing force to the person who lost what they care about.
3. “Agriculture is the third largest employment sector in Scotland, with one in ten jobs relying on it in some way.” This poses an enormous problem, and would require that a program like this be done nearly perfectly.
4. “I don’t want to see wilderness. I want to see [farms, and people]. There’s nothing sadder to me…” That’s a weird and unfortunate view; if it’s widespread, I don’t know how it can be counteracted, but I hope it can be. It doesn’t seem like this is the type person with whom you can work jointly on a project like this, and that’s what a project like this requires.
Ultimately, many of the solutions proposed by the conservationists seems reasonable, but we’ve seen in the past that government schemes that sound reasonable end up either being implemented poorly, abandoned, not given full effort, or starting out well but waning over time. Everything can sound like it will work, but unless there is a robust system with ample funding and dedicated civil servants, the species will be introduced and it will be too late to backtrack when the government doesn’t fulfill its promises fully.
Additionally, I imagine that, if wolves are reintroduced and more money and time is spent on that part of the project than on coming up with ways to and funding for protecting farmers and their businesses/lifestyles, it will breed an enormous amount of resentment among farming communities and perhaps even the wider population. Such resentment could result in opposition to future conservation efforts and other environmental initiatives in general. It seems that many farming communities already have attitudes like this because of a (possible?) history of conservationists failing to take their needs into account, and/or ignoring their issues, and/or seeming to care more about the environment than the farmers, at least as reflected in their practices.
If this is to be done, it has to be done exactly right, or it can have far-reaching consequences on much more than just wolves and forests. It’s a sign of a great documentary when I have questions for both sides and can’t come to a conclusion. Excellent job done!
If so, as the townsfolk tried to warn the lads down in Blighty, “keep off the moors, stick to the roads, the best of luck.”
I’ve always wondered about that, would the werewolf have not attacked just because they stayed on the road? Is it some sort of variation on ‘if you see the Buddha on the raod kill him’? I want to know!
Well they strayed off the road ,and the big bad werewolf got them .
Remember the Alamo .
My two cents:
Well done
Excellent topic
I have heard of this idea before, of course.
Overall, the interview style works very well. I think both the … can’t recall the names… farmer and the scientist (?) both say compelling things, but both also say things where I say to myself “Well, sure but..” or “Sounds good in theory”, all the way to “I’d need to know more about that.” disclaimer : I don’t know anything about what they know.
I would NOT be interested in seeing this / clicking this video had it appeared in the trough of videos that shows up in YouTube. Don’t take that too hard – I skip almost everything that shows up there. I am saying this to help stimulate ideas about how to distribute this video or whatever – besides relying on Google/YouTube equations.
Not sure what the “flavor” of this video is – is it something for the “news”? If so, the narrator’s voice is OK – BUT if not, perhaps get another narrator – has a “news” sound to it.
Related to that ^^^ the length is perhaps too long for me, not sure,.. I watched the whole thing only because Prof. Cobb requested it. Perfect timing for lunch.
I’d recommend cutting the first 40 seconds with the keyboard clicks. Perhaps replace it with nothing, if the information – which I suspect is something of a requirement for this video – can be put in there another way. I restate my general position about the first few seconds – this is where people decide whether to look for the X, the “Cancel”, “||” or not … very critical moment. You have to grab the attention. However, I think if you go right to the “main characters”, that might be OK…
The title could be worked a bit more – perhaps more like a book title with a subtitle, e.g. “Wolves, Scotland, and Science – An Enviromental-Social Conundrum” (for instance)…
I learned a number of things here. A number of things were mentioned that were very interesting background, for instance, the previous data from Yellowstone, … etc….
… that was two cents worth (I’m in the US, not sure the exchange rate today), but you know me – I LOVE commenting on these videos, so perhaps I’ll swing back… by the way, being from the US I have to say – I know this is silly – the accents are GREAT, I love listening to everyone’s voices.
I thought it was a good video. I especially liked the point about the hypocrisy of telling people in other countries they must save their lions and tigers.
I live in Perthshire and see every day the denuded wilderness that passes for countryside. Land long-since stripped of woodland and kept that way by sheep and deer. Upland areas burnt every year so that hunters can kill grouse in the autumn. Raptors systematically exterminated.
The land should be covered with trees (native species, not rows of conifers) and teeming with wildlife.
Many years ago at Easter holiday time I used to help with the lambing at the farm my cousin worked at near Grandtully. Like all farming on marginal land, it is damned hard work and not at all well rewarded. So I do have sympathy for farmers who are worried about the impact of any scheme to introduce large predators or re-wild landscapes.
On balance however, I think a healthy landscape can surely support more people than the impoverished version we have now.
Not just raptors that are shot of course.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-43545196
What’s the status of wild boar in Scotland? Are there any?
(obvious sarcastic comment of your choice)
Some feral pigs, don’t know of any wild boars.
There are Wild Boar in the Forest of Dean and other places in England ,and according to Wikipedia there are some in Dumfries and Galloway .
A very well made film! Top marks to Kirsty!
Another consideration in reintroduction is that top predators (such as wolves, and perhaps lynx) often have a negative effect on mesopredators. In North America, for example, raccoons, skunks, etc. increase in number when larger predators are absent, which can have negative effects on species lower in the food chain. Reintroducing large predators can help suppress the mesopredators. In Scotland, I fear the mesopredator that might take it on the chin if wolf were reintroduced might be the wildcat. Before taking any steps that might threaten this indubitably native Scottish species, I would want to study possible impacts carefully. From a biodiversity point of view, while reintroducing wolves to Scotland would increase the species richness of once native species, genetically it would simply be a transplanted population of Norwegian (or other) wolves, whereas the Scottish wildcat embodies both species and genetic diversity.
[I’ve made some suggestions on the film in the survey, but one that I didn’t include: identify who Ceballos et al. are at the end. Most or all viewers will not know who they are (or why their view is worth paying attention to). It’s not like it’s a quote from Rachel Carson, or Darwin, or other widely known figure!]
Very well done video showing most all the pluses and minuses of the issue. It is a tough road to get farmers and particularly sheep farmer convinced of anything good when it comes to wolves. You hear in the film, to lose even one animal to wolves is not acceptable and his mind will not be changed. It is too bad really because without concurrence by the farmers, the reintroduction probably cannot be made.
There are big difference between wolves and coyotes that some may not understand. The coyote is adaptable and has learned to live close to humans. The wolves cannot really do this and must have far more isolation. That is why Iowa and Minnesota have lots of coyotes but almost no wolves. Maybe far north Minnesota has a few.
What might happen to the ‘giant’ wildcats you were introducing us to the other day?
They have introduced Beavers in a few places in GB .