I’m delighted to have Stephen Barnard back, who took a hiatus from photography. Here are some of his photos from Idaho, along with his captions (indented):

The weather and the lighting are improving so I’m back to taking some photos. First, an in-flight photo of a pair of Sandhill Cranes (Grus canadensis). They breed here and have just recently shown up.

Next, a couple of photos of a female American Kestrel (Falco sparverius) that’s been hanging around. I hope she decides to use one of the nest boxes I installed.

Next, a bull moose (Alces alces), shed of his antlers, whom I call Blind Bob because he’s blind in his left eye—probably due to combat. I’ve seen him around for several years and he seems to be doing OK. My tenant photographed him the day before (the next two photos) when he was “grooming his honey”. The third moose photo documents that this was indeed Blind Bob. Moose aren’t known for their keen eyesight, and it isn’t a fatal injury, obviously.

Finally, a couple of trout I caught this afternoon, a Brown Trout (Salmo trutta) and a Rainbow Trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss). They’re skinny from the winter, and hungry.

Some not completely black dogs (an improvement) and my daughter Nora’s cat, Karen, in Menlo Park, CA.