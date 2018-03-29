Jon Haidt on the University Paradox

You’ve surely heard of social psychologist Jonathan Haidt by now, as he’s been involved in discussion of morality, university culture, and political correctness for a long time. Previously at the University of Virginia, he’s now Professor of Ethical Leadership at New York University’s Stern School of Business. Although he’s a liberal, he’s been somewhat demonized for criticizing “social justice warriors.” As you’ll see in the lecture, that’s not completely fair, for Haidt, as a liberal, is in favor of just treatment for members of recognized groups, giving them equal opportunities, which is his (and my) definition as social justice.

But in this video, whose YouTube description is below, Haidt explains why universities cannot simultaneously pursue both truth and social justice as their main missions. That, he argues, leads to mission conflict and a lack of coherence. He’s clearly in favor of the former, but because he describes the choices and the two types of universities (SJU versus TU) dispassionately—almost like an anthropologist, he gets away with it.

The first video shows his entire hour-long lecture, while the second is a 14-minute excerpt (starting at 46:56 of the first video), talking about the conflict in gender policy between creating equal opportunities versus promoting equal outcomes—a contentious issue. If you don’t have time for the first video (and I hope you do), watch the second. Haidt will get criticized for that, too.

The YouTube description:

On October 6, 2016, Professor Jonathan Haidt gave a Hayek Lecture at Duke. The event was co-sponsored by the programs in the History of Political Economy (HOPE), Philosophy, Politics, & Economics (PPE), and American Values and Institutions (AVI). The event was open to the public, but also served as a guest lecture in Professor Jonathan Anomaly’s PPE course. Professor Haidt argues that conflicts arise at many American universities today because they are pursuing two potentially incompatible goals: truth and social justice. While Haidt thinks both goals are important, he maintains that they can come into conflict. According to some versions of social justice, whenever we observe a disparity of outcomes between races, genders, or other groups, we should infer that injustice has been done. Haidt challenges this view of social justice and shows how it sometimes leads to violations of truth, and even justice.

Even if you disagree with Haidt’s views, or his thesis on the incompatibility of a university’s promoting both social justice and the search for truth, you have to admit he’s an engaging and compelling speaker.

A segment:

I love this slide from the near the end of the talk. I’m at Truth University and boo to Brown!