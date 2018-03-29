“And When I Die” is the last song of Laura Nyro week and, I suppose, my favorite of all her compositions, despite its ranking as just #3 on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s “10 Essential Laura Nyro Songs“. It was written when she was just 17, which truly amazes me. In fact, I can’t think of another song this sophisticated and moving written by someone so young. The version below was recorded when she was 19: already her voice was powerful and moving.

As with many of her songs, it was covered by others before she recorded it—in this case Peter, Paul and Mary in 1966. Nyro herself recorded it the next year on her first album “More than a New Discovery.” But its status as a hit arrived only with Blood, Sweat & Tears’s 1969 version, which, I have to admit, is pretty good; it went to #2 on the U.S. charts. (I don’t like their horse-clopping bit, though.) But no version is as good as the one below: