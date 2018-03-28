Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s a “hump day”: Wednesday, March 28, 2018. The food holiday is National Black Forest Cake Day, described by Foodimentary as “several layers of chocolate cake, with whipped cream and cherries between each layer.” Sounds good, no? (I’ve never had one.) But I suspect the dessert is an import from Austria or Germany, where it’s surely called Schwarzwaldkuchen (that’s just my guess). In Japan it’s a beverage holiday, the Commemoration of Sen no Rikyū, the man who had the greatest influence on Japan’s tea ceremony.
On March 28, 37 AD, Caligula formally succeeded Tiberius as the Emperor of the Roman Empire, accepting the titles of the Principate. He was assassinated roughly four years thereafter. This date is apparently a big one for Rome, as on the same day in 193 AD, the Roman Emperor Pertinax was assassinated by the Praetorian Guards. (The Guards also killed Caligula, so they were apparently good at offing Emperors.) Finally, on this day in 364 AD, the Roman Emperor Valentinian I appointed his brother Flavius Valens as co-emperor, charged with running the eastern half of the Empire. On March 28, 1871, the Paris Commune was formally established. That socialist government lasted exactly two months. On this day in 1939, Generalissimo Francisco Franco (yes, he’s still dead) conquered Madrid after besieging it for three years. Finally, on March 28, 1979, a big coolant leak at the Three Mile Island nuclear reactor in Pennsylvania led to the core overheating and partly melting down. Although 20 years of monitoring showed no apparent health effects from the small leakage of radiation, the unit was finally shut down for good last year.
Today’s Google Doodle honors the 310th birthday Hannah Glasse (1708-1770), author of one of the first popular cookbooks, The Art of Cookery made Plain and Easy (1747) which helped define British food. Published anonymously (“by a Lady” was the named author), it introduced many well known recipes: as C|Net notes:
Modern English cooking would be nothing without sausages and jelly and trifle (just like American cooking would be nothing with [sic] hotdogs and Jell-O and sponge cake).
But before Hannah Glasse, English cooking was little more than cabbage soup and mutton (and the occasional eel pie, if you were lucky!). The woman behind one of Britain’s most popular early cookbooks, “The Art of Cookery Made Plain and Easy” brought simple and accessible cooking to the masses, both in Glasse’s homeland of England as well as in America.
. . . First published in England in 1747 (and later in America in 1805), “The Art of Cookery” was notable for its conversational language and its “plain and easy” recipes. The book brought cookery within the reach of all classes (not just those fortunate enough to have a cook to do the work for them).
The impressive list of 972 recipes in her book also included some of the first known mentions of now-famous foods, including jelly and Yorkshire Pudding.
Google’s doodle, illustrated by Matthew Cruickshank, shows Glasse baking a batch of Yorkshire puddings, ready for the Sunday roast. Very British indeeed. [sic?]
Give me a roast and Yorkshire pud—two of the glories of British cooking!
Notabes born on March 28 include painter Fra Bartolemeo (1472), Teresa of Àvila (1515), Marlin Perkins (1905; remember him and his sidekick Jim Fowler?), Nelson Algren (1909), Mario Vargas Llosa (1936), Daniel Dennett (1942), Reba McEntire (1955), and Lady Gaga (1986).
Those who expired on this day include Ivan the Terrible (1584), Modest Mussorgsky (1881), Virginia Woolf (1941), Jim Thorpe (1953), Dwight D. Eisenhower (1969), and Marc Chagall (1985).
Here’s a nice Chagall: “The Cat Transformed into a Woman” (1928-1931):
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Gosia, the former tenant who once lived upstairs, is visiting Andrzej, Malgorzata, and Hili. She took a selfie with The Princess:
Hili: We have a mission in life!Gosia: What mission is that?Hili: We have to look beautiful.(Photo: Gosia)
Hili: Mamy misję!
Gosia: Jaką?
Hili: Musimy wspaniale wyglądać.
(Foto: Gosia)
Here’s an old cat cartoon I found; I may have posted it before:
From Grania (translation, please?); be sure to watch the video. It’s a cat stuck up a pole for three days, but it all ended well.
And a lovely calico rolling about (translation, readers?)
Here is proof that cats can read (note that “Kedi” means “cat”, not “pet”):
Why don’t they play this game any more?
A biology pun; and not a bad one, either! (If you don’t know the reference, listen to this song.)
Cats used to sell pillowcases in the 19th century:
Matthew sent some pretty horrible parasites:
And a parasitoid, which apparently puts its eggs into the prey from its anterior bits:
And smelly defenses of caterpillars:
Trump to sheep dog: “You’re FIRED!”
What probabilities do people say are associated with terms like “unlikely” and “probable”? Matthew found out:
Finally, I should have put this up on Da Roolz:
Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte
What he said.
That pushball looks great fun; can’t see any harm coming from that!
Here’s another clip of this gentle game:
I’m wondering how many people died.
I now hate moray eels even more than I did before…
(Not that they’ve ever done anything to me. Not that I ever gave them the chance…)
The verse I came up with (some time ago) was:
When the eel has a grin
That gets under your skin,
That’s a moray …
.. in fact it reminds me of the vicious killer aliens of the movie of that name…
(Google tells me I’m far from the first to notice that)
Yes, my first thought, too. Seems it’s difficult to invent an alien characteristic that doesn’t already exist here on earth. (Sits back and waits for the deluge from Trekkies).
Here’s a rough translation of the Japanese under the stretching cat:
Cat mania [12 cats and (1?) quail]
Lying belly-button up and stretching
So cute ~~ Little Apricot (hearts)
Black Forest Cake was THE birthday treat when I worked at Frasers in Berkeley years ago. Please go to a good Chicago bakery and try one. Make sure the batter and the whipped cream contain Kirschwasser!
Along with refuting the central point of an argument, I like the concept of a steel man argument (as opposed to a straw man argument), as promoted by Julia Galef, a good person to follow on Twitter.
I can’t help thinking that Ivan the Terrible wouldn’t have turned out so bad if his parents had thought longer before choosing that name. Same with Vlad the Impaler.
Some parents don’t deserve to have kids.
There are some really strange outliers on these Perceptions of Probability graphs.
“The [Praetorian] Guards also killed Caligula, so they were apparently good at offing Emperors.”
Well, the Praetorian Guards were the personal bodyguards to the Emperor, so they were well-placed to do the deed. According to Suetonius, Caligula regularly humiliated one of the tribunes of his Praetorian Guard, who then led the assassination.
Praetorian guards were the elite body guards of the emperor so it’s always ironically amusing to me that they assassinated emperors on occasion. The emperors really should have paid them better because if I’ve learned anything from Roman history, it’s pay your militia well.