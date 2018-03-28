Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s a “hump day”: Wednesday, March 28, 2018. The food holiday is National Black Forest Cake Day, described by Foodimentary as “several layers of chocolate cake, with whipped cream and cherries between each layer.” Sounds good, no? (I’ve never had one.) But I suspect the dessert is an import from Austria or Germany, where it’s surely called Schwarzwaldkuchen (that’s just my guess). In Japan it’s a beverage holiday, the Commemoration of Sen no Rikyū, the man who had the greatest influence on Japan’s tea ceremony.

On March 28, 37 AD, Caligula formally succeeded Tiberius as the Emperor of the Roman Empire, accepting the titles of the Principate. He was assassinated roughly four years thereafter. This date is apparently a big one for Rome, as on the same day in 193 AD, the Roman Emperor Pertinax was assassinated by the Praetorian Guards. (The Guards also killed Caligula, so they were apparently good at offing Emperors.) Finally, on this day in 364 AD, the Roman Emperor Valentinian I appointed his brother Flavius Valens as co-emperor, charged with running the eastern half of the Empire. On March 28, 1871, the Paris Commune was formally established. That socialist government lasted exactly two months. On this day in 1939, Generalissimo Francisco Franco (yes, he’s still dead) conquered Madrid after besieging it for three years. Finally, on March 28, 1979, a big coolant leak at the Three Mile Island nuclear reactor in Pennsylvania led to the core overheating and partly melting down. Although 20 years of monitoring showed no apparent health effects from the small leakage of radiation, the unit was finally shut down for good last year.

Today’s Google Doodle honors the 310th birthday Hannah Glasse (1708-1770), author of one of the first popular cookbooks, The Art of Cookery made Plain and Easy (1747) which helped define British food. Published anonymously (“by a Lady” was the named author), it introduced many well known recipes: as C|Net notes:

Modern English cooking would be nothing without sausages and jelly and trifle (just like American cooking would be nothing with [sic] hotdogs and Jell-O and sponge cake). But before Hannah Glasse, English cooking was little more than cabbage soup and mutton (and the occasional eel pie, if you were lucky!). The woman behind one of Britain’s most popular early cookbooks, “The Art of Cookery Made Plain and Easy” brought simple and accessible cooking to the masses, both in Glasse’s homeland of England as well as in America. . . . First published in England in 1747 (and later in America in 1805), “The Art of Cookery” was notable for its conversational language and its “plain and easy” recipes. The book brought cookery within the reach of all classes (not just those fortunate enough to have a cook to do the work for them). The impressive list of 972 recipes in her book also included some of the first known mentions of now-famous foods, including jelly and Yorkshire Pudding. Google’s doodle, illustrated by Matthew Cruickshank, shows Glasse baking a batch of Yorkshire puddings, ready for the Sunday roast. Very British indeeed. [sic?]

Give me a roast and Yorkshire pud—two of the glories of British cooking!

Notabes born on March 28 include painter Fra Bartolemeo (1472), Teresa of Àvila (1515), Marlin Perkins (1905; remember him and his sidekick Jim Fowler?), Nelson Algren (1909), Mario Vargas Llosa (1936), Daniel Dennett (1942), Reba McEntire (1955), and Lady Gaga (1986).

Happy birthday to Dan Dennett (1942) and Lady Gaga (1986)! pic.twitter.com/4aUtk4GYE9 — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) March 28, 2018

Those who expired on this day include Ivan the Terrible (1584), Modest Mussorgsky (1881), Virginia Woolf (1941), Jim Thorpe (1953), Dwight D. Eisenhower (1969), and Marc Chagall (1985).

Here’s a nice Chagall: “The Cat Transformed into a Woman” (1928-1931):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Gosia, the former tenant who once lived upstairs, is visiting Andrzej, Malgorzata, and Hili. She took a selfie with The Princess:

Hili: We have a mission in life! Gosia: What mission is that? Hili: We have to look beautiful. (Photo: Gosia)

Here’s an old cat cartoon I found; I may have posted it before:

From Grania (translation, please?); be sure to watch the video. It’s a cat stuck up a pole for three days, but it all ended well.

A cat in Phoenix seemed to have mistaken a utility pole for a scratching post as it got itself stuck for three days pic.twitter.com/FuVIkwQDpM — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 27, 2018

And a lovely calico rolling about (translation, readers?)

Here is proof that cats can read (note that “Kedi” means “cat”, not “pet”):

Why don’t they play this game any more?

1933 Loyola pushball contest. Freshmen defeat sophomores for a prize beer keg. NARA pic.twitter.com/DfCoXkfGze — Jeff Nichols (@backwards_river) March 25, 2018

A biology pun; and not a bad one, either! (If you don’t know the reference, listen to this song.)

When the jaws of your eel,

that catch prey are pharyngeal,

that's a Moray.#FishPuns

(Image credit Zina Deretsky, NSF (after Rita Mehta, UC Davis); Ryan Wilson) pic.twitter.com/v3eTb8RMao — Paolo Viscardi (@PaoloViscardi) March 27, 2018

Cats used to sell pillowcases in the 19th century:

Today's Vintage Ad With Bizarrely Out-Of-Place Cats: PILLOW FIGHT! pic.twitter.com/4s1SIo555B — Undine (@HorribleSanity) March 26, 2018

Matthew sent some pretty horrible parasites:

Having a bad Monday? Rest assured that out there in the animal kingdom, someone else is having a worse one. (Nematode parasite of a trap-jaw ant, Belize). pic.twitter.com/8fUVBTmr9x — Alex Wild (@Myrmecos) March 26, 2018

And a parasitoid, which apparently puts its eggs into the prey from its anterior bits:

Insect of the day: Another parasitoid wasp for you (Inostemma sp.). This one's ovipositor is accommodated in the horn like structure which extends from the abdomen and over the head. These are parasitoids of gall midges (Photo – https://t.co/x6BGrHWMbh) pic.twitter.com/EyoqtrsxOV — Ross Piper (@DrRossPiper) March 26, 2018

And smelly defenses of caterpillars:

Osmeterium! That's the name of the forked defensive organ that all caterpillars of butterflies in the swallowtail family poke out when you poke them.

Trust me when I tell you they smell TERRIBLE and make your poking finger smell horrendous the rest of the day. pic.twitter.com/8v4kZe9Is7 — Phil Torres (@phil_torres) March 25, 2018

Trump to sheep dog: “You’re FIRED!”

When you lied on your CV about having previous sheepdog experience. pic.twitter.com/I8A5L5b3DT — Paul Bronks (@BoringEnormous) March 26, 2018

What probabilities do people say are associated with terms like “unlikely” and “probable”? Matthew found out:

This might be my favourite #dataviz: It shows what people really mean when they use vague terminology to describe the probability of an event. Interesting #data beautifully presented. Just a great piece of work! Source: https://t.co/BWP69oHI3X pic.twitter.com/HsM6MqEPDo — Simon Kuestenmacher (@simongerman600) March 26, 2018

Finally, I should have put this up on Da Roolz:

Hierarchy of philosophical argument strategies. Use only the top 3. pic.twitter.com/dX0QNyoYH8 — rebecca roache (@rebecca_roache) March 26, 2018