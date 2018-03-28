Pelican spiders (again)

In January I called your attention to “pelican spiders” (also called “assassin spiders”), a group once known only from amber fossils but which has recently been described from Madagascar, Australasia, and Southern Africa (as you’ll see in the video, that distribution makes evolutionary sense). The “assassin” name comes from their extraordinarily long chelicerae (jaws), which enables them to grab other spiders (their usual prey) holding them at jaw’s length so they can’t be bitten back during the attack.

At the time I put up my post, I couldn’t find any videos of this predatory behavior. Since then one has appeared in the New York Times, which I’ve embedded below (the predation takes place about one minute into the video) . Take two minutes to acquaint yourself with one of the weirdest arthropods around. (Click on the white arrow to start the video.)

Here’s the paper whose first author, Hannah Wood, appears in the video (free link):