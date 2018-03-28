Pelican spiders (again)

In January I called your attention to “pelican spiders” (also called “assassin spiders”), a group once known only from amber fossils but which has recently been described from Madagascar, Australasia, and Southern Africa (as you’ll see in the video, that distribution makes evolutionary sense). The “assassin” name comes from their extraordinarily long chelicerae (jaws), which enables them to grab other spiders (their usual prey) holding them at jaw’s length so they can’t be bitten back during the attack.
At the time I put up my post, I couldn’t find any videos of this predatory behavior. Since then one has appeared in the New York Times, which I’ve embedded below (the predation takes place about one minute into the video) . Take two minutes to acquaint yourself with one of the weirdest arthropods around. (Click on the white arrow to start the video.)
Here’s the paper whose first author, Hannah Wood, appears in the video (free link):
Wood, H. M. and N. Scharff. 2018. A review of the Madagascaran pelican spiders of the genus Eriauchenius O. Pickard-Cambridge, 1881, and Madagascarahaea gen. n. (Araneaa, Archaeidae). ZooKeys 727:1096.
Considering the age of the lineage, isn’t it the pelicans who evolved converged looks rather than the spiders?
As far as I’m able to ascertain, via Mr. Google, there’s no date for the beginning of the Pelican bird lineage – all we know is it’s more than 30 million years – from a fossil bird with a bill that’s mostly the same as today’s pelicans.
Sorting through the berlesate samples of the Australian National Insect Collection (25+ years ago in Canberra, Australia) I came across a number of these strange little critters. It’s great that they’re now being studied in detail.
