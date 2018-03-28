NY Times equates President Trump with a mobster

This is about the strongest attack on Trump I’ve seen from the New York Times (there have been many), and it’s fully justified. It represents the views of the paper’s entire editorial board, so it carries a lot of weight:
If you listened to Sunday’s “60 Minutes” interview with Stephanie Clifford (aka “Stormy Daniels”), as I did, you’ll have heard her recount a chilling story involving a threat. As the Times tells it:
. . . after she sold her story about Mr. Trump to a magazine in 2011, a man approached her in a parking lot, while she was with her infant daughter, and said: “Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.”
“And then he leaned around,” she continued, “and looked at my daughter and said: ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ ”
The hairs stood up on my neck when I heard that, as who else would be behind that other than Trump? And, if that was the case, he’d be acting like a mafiosi. But this isn’t the only such incident:
Last year, BuzzFeed News reported that in 2009, a lawyer representing investors at risk of losing more than $1 billion in a Trump casino bankruptcy got a frightening phone call from a man who called himself Carmine. If you keep messing “with Mr. Trump,” the caller said, using more pungent language, “we know where you live, and we’re going to your house for your wife and kids.” The F.B.I. found that the call was made from a telephone booth across from the Ed Sullivan Theater, just before Mr. Trump was a guest on the “Late Show With David Letterman” there.
Jebus! Carmine—a name clearly designed to cause extra fear! Could Trump have made that call? Or even asked someone else to do it?
But wait—there’s more!
In 1982, after the New York City housing commissioner, Anthony Gliedman, declined to grant a $20 million tax abatement for Trump Tower, Mr. Gliedman told the New York City police commissioner that he had received a call “threatening his life” over the abatement, according to BuzzFeed. (Mr. Gliedman later went to work for Mr. Trump.)
Now Trump’s lawyer, and the lawyer of his lawyer, deny involvement, so there’s no smoking gun—yet. But I ask you: who else could be behind a pattern of threats issued to those who stand in Trump’s way? Who else would have the motivation to go after Stormy Daniels with the explicit instructions to “leave Trump alone.”
Having seen Trump in office for over a year, I don’t have any trouble believing that the man is a thug and capable of behaving that way. Verbal threats are part and parcel of his Presidency. He may not be threatening people with violence since he took office, but it doesn’t strain credulity to think he did so beforehand. Either way, or even if he’s completely innocent here, this isn’t the man we want running our country. The sooner we can get rid of him, the better. Trump is worse than Reagan and Nixon rolled up in one ball of malevolence, and it’s a nightmare to turn on the news each night. What did the fool do today?
The Times, of course, agrees:
We live at a time when a porn star displays more credibility and class than a president, the president’s lawyers distinguish themselves through swagger more than legal skill, and we seriously wonder just how thuggish the man in the Oval Office is. It seems like a bad dream.
And that’s from the whole editorial board.
Trump has long been known to make calls masquerading as someone else to talk about himself, no? I have no reason to doubt that he either made these calls or directed them.
Trump used to pretend he was John Baron, a publicist for himself. He’d call newspapers and give them gossip about himself. The man is a bit deranged, to say the least.
Doubt it was Trump or John Barron, but maybe it was David Dennison…
A bit deranged?!! That has to be the understatement of the century. No! Wait, the millennium.
The Wapo spells the name “Barron” https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2016/03/21/the-amazing-story-of-donald-trumps-old-spokesman-john-barron-who-was-actually-donald-trump-himself/?utm_term=.efcf0d1df744. Barron happens to be the name he gave his youngest son. I wouldn’t speculate on the significance of this other than to observe that he must like the name, but it’s an interesting aside.
I certainly think he’s capable of making mafia-like threats. Now he’s got bigger fish to threaten, capisce?
Trump supporters will not be fazed by this. Trump is a thug, but he is their thug.
Worse, many view this as a desirable characteristic for a president. They’ll like him even more for it.
They only care that he is a self-described “winner”. His supporters don’t care how he wins and even if he does win. They only care if he presents himself as a winner and if he loses, it is another group or persons fault.
I agree that it is not hard to imagine Trump initiating these threats. We have had the opportunity to develop a fairly comprehensive profile of him through his many crazy statements, body language, and such over the last couple of years. I, for one, feel like I really understand what kind of creature he is and he’s totally capable of doing this. He’s a bully and getting someone else to threaten an enemy is an obvious part of that.
Perhaps these past threats were not pursued as diligently as they could have. Since he’s now president, I expect there will be a huge interest in tracking down the person that threatened Stormy Daniels. She claims that she would know the person if she saw him. Someone should get a sketch artist involved.
It is very insulting to call Trump a thug. No real thug could have survived at such a level of ineptitude.
I know what you mean but anyone who is able to make so much money and get elected President obviously has some skills. I agree, though, he is inept when it comes to the skills needed to be good at the job. His slogan ought to be “No Bad Idea Left Behind”.
Except that there is quite a bit of evidence he hasn’t made near as much as he would like us to think. And it isn’t as if he won the popular vote (or won on his own, either).
It’s just a balloon (inflated with Russian Rubleskis now).
I look forward to its implosion.
I’m not going to make a habit of disagreeing with you Paul, but…
Trump is not skilled at money making nor at money keeping & terrible at cash flow management. His net worth is highly disputable, but it may be less [at today’s prices] than the monies he started out with + regular top up cash from Fred + his share of Fred’s will. Trump has always had cash flow problems & I suspect that’s the door that let in the NYC mob [via the unions] & later the Russians.
The most likely cash situation with Trump is he’s over-leveraged as usual & only a gentle push puts him in bankruptcy for his 4th [or is it 5th?] time. Presumably he’s learned to hide restart cash here & there since nobody loans him anything these days & his net earnings are from his renting out of name rather than the ownership of anything physical.
I don’t disagree with anything you say here. Still, he obviously has access to funds even if it isn’t his money. His brand is worth something, just not to us. It is also well-known that he is making money off his presidency.
He is a skillful grifter- if one can call that a skill.
He’s ‘hand to mouth’ cash poor. Whatever cash is coming in is staving off the wolves – his [if he still owns them] golf courses & associated facilities are loss makers for example.
My speculative further example: I’m betting he’s already sold the expected profits from his presidential ‘autobiography’ to some speculator for ready cash before there’s even a bidding war & book deal. That’s how he rolls – nothing for a rainy day & dive down the bankruptcy hole occasionally to eternally avoid paying a few hundred creditors. In that sense he’s a negative billionaire – he sucks money out of the futures of honest business.
He hasn’t used up all of his daddy’s money yet. Evidence is accumulating that trump for years laundered money for the mafia, and then for the russian mob.
He is inept in a lot of things, but he excels at bullying and zooming in on a person’s weakness to exploit them.
It’s not a fair comparison – the mob has had some business success.
The best description of Trump’s administration I’ve heard is, “malevolence tempered by incompetence”.
And as the great man himself (tRump) will be quick to proclaim, “Don’t ask me. There’s others to bLAME.”
I’m reading A World in Disarray by Richard Haas right now and what is chilling is he talks about the importance of statesmanship and diplomacy and how George H W Bush handled the dissolution of the Soviet Union well – how he didn’t gloat or rub anyone’s nose in it because he didn’t want to upset a delicate balance. Imagine Trump in the same situation?
Throughout his business career Trump has relied on intimidation, at least of the verbal kind. Many of these actions were taken through his consigliere, Michael Cohen. I think Trump is beginning to realize that this tactic will not work as president. He can no longer intimidate people who threaten him as he was previously able to do by threatening vendors, etc. with lawsuits of which they could not afford attorneys to counter. Now the people he threatens have high quality counsel and Michael Cohen is now all bark and no bite. Much is known about Trump’s business career and more information comes out every day. This may bring the con man down. Of course, his cult followers will stay with him to the end and become more bitter and alienated.
The real mystery still to resolve in this case is – What is Trump afraid of here. This entire matter with Stormy has proceeded without one twitter, one comment by him. Only his people have said anything and that is not much. The attorney for Stormy has run circles around Trump’s lawyers and it is about time for his deposition on this whole business. At the same time Mueller is closing in and he has almost no attorneys left to take this on. I suspect a big attempted firing is coming.
He’s smart enough to know that he only won his election by a sliver and that sliver has disappeared now all idea of him being the bu. He knows he has to fight for every inch and against all opponents. H also knows that a large factor in his winning was that few expected him to win and stayed home on voting day. It is all about turnout. His opposition is now very, very motivated.
Indeed, as I have pointed out, probably ad nauseum, this is what happens when the Dems don’t (flipping) show up and vote!
We should get Cameron Bancroft to sandpaper Donald Trump’s balls.
Apart from everybody in North Korea, you mean?
And John McCain.
And everyone in S. Korea
Trump is phony and mendacious through and through.
No one should be surprised at anything he does.
When the banks in the US gave up on him, he went to the Russians. This why he loves Russia so much: They are holding his paper!
He used to call journalists calling himself John Barron.
Everything (everything) about Trump is fake.
I agree. The most likely source of his Russia love is that he owes them money. Everything is political in Russia so he’s right to worry. He knows they can out-thug him.
We may not be able to see Trump’s tax returns in the near future, but be patient, a day of reckoning is coming in November.
My greatest fear is that as Mueller’s noose tightens around his neck, as a diversion Trump may start a war against either North Korea or Iran. Some day historians may look back and chronicle how one man brought ruination to the world for the sole purpose of saving his own neck. With John Bolton as National Security Advisor, such a scenario is well within the realm of plausibility.
Global instability is always a win for the robber-barons. He’ll profit from it, I’m sure, when he does start a war (and I have no doubt that if he is able to, he will).
Watching the news shows last night with the following new reports – A group of congressmen, maybe 15 or so, sent specific letters to the next 5 in line after the current deputy of Justice. The letter asks for their assurance, as already given by the deputy, that they would not fire Mueller without good cause. So now we wait to see the response from each. This is another channel of protection they are attempting to get. The other long held bill put forth in the congress to protect Mueller remains hung up by the republicans, I mean the Putin party.
I came up with a new fearful scenario just today. Hopefully it is completely implausible. But . . ., as the pressure on Trump from the investigations builds Putin decides that Trump has become too much of a liability, or perhaps just follows his apparent SOP for dealing with people that don’t stay bought, and has him assassinated. And convincing evidence that Putin was behind it readily comes to light. Whether the attempt fails or is successful, I’m not sure which result would be worse. Probably if it fails because Trump in charge while the US goes after Russia would probably be worse than just about anybody else being in charge as the US goes after Russia.
In either case, the US put in a position in which it almost certainly would respond with military action of some sort with the likes of Russia would be about as bad as it could get I think.
For those that are interested these is a documentary about how Trump bullied and intimidated the residents of a part of Scotland he wanted to build a golf course on
I sent a copy to the counsellors of Clare County in Ireland (Doonbeg is where Trump is building a wall to protect his golf course from climate change) to try to show them that even when he bribes official (rather than bullying them) he never pays up. Fat lot of good I did…
He’s the first American president with aliases.
Trump is a sociopath and about as unscupulous as can be throughout his bogus career. Once in power we seer echos of something worse than criminal: “Fake News”. Fake News is really just an echo of the Goebbelsian “Big Lie”. Completely turning the world/truith upside down. Sociopaths always leave a trail of Chaos and tears. And so he does.
Mobster? Yes.
Trump’s Russian Laundromat
https://newrepublic.com/article/143586/trumps-russian-laundromat-trump-tower-luxury-high-rises-dirty-money-international-crime-syndicate
Over the past three decades, at least 13 people with known or alleged links to Russian mobsters or oligarchs have owned, lived in, and even run criminal activities out of Trump Tower and other Trump properties. Many used his apartments and casinos to launder untold millions in dirty money.
Some ran a worldwide high-stakes gambling ring out of Trump Tower—in a unit directly below one owned by Trump. Others provided Trump with lucrative branding deals that required no investment on his part. Taken together, the flow of money from Russia provided Trump with a crucial infusion of financing that helped rescue his empire from ruin, burnish his image, and launch his career in television and politics.
“They saved his bacon,” says Kenneth McCallion, a former assistant U.S. attorney in the Reagan administration who investigated ties between organized crime and Trump’s developments in the 1980s.
It’s entirely possible that Trump was never more than a convenient patsy for Russian oligarchs and mobsters, with his casinos and condos providing easy pass-throughs for their illicit riches.”…”
An old & great Politico story: Trump, Roy Cohn, the Genovese & Gambino crime families, ready-mix concrete & going to bat for a drug trafficker
Trump also casts a hypnotic spell over a section of the populace like a weird combination of Hitler and Tolkien’s Saruman. Acolytes of his such as Sean Hannity act like characters under an evil enchantment. (Edmund in C.S. Lewis’ “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” comes to mind.)
Nixon was a malignant shark who surrounded himself by equally bad people like G. Gordon Liddy, but he was smarter and much more politically seasoned than Trump.
IMO Reagan was a good man who was a bad president, manipulated by darker forces on the right (almost their stooge) and showed the effects of old age and deep emotional wounds.
It has been observed that while Trump is not particularly like the typical villains of Star Wars or Sherlock Holmes, he is a LOT like a typical James Bond villain. After his election Reddit ran a quiz of 20 quotes, 10 from James Bond villains and 10 from Trump. (They later did one on Republican Congressmen and Margaret Atwood’s “The Handsmaid Tale”.) The quotes were a bit hard to tell apart.
And the physical resemblance between Trump and Bond baddie Auric Goldfinger has been widely noted.
I think that section of the populace who likes Trump, probably likes bullies when they are on their side. There is something appealing about a sociopath when they are on your side yelling at the people you don’t like. I believe James Fallon mentions this in his book about his own sociopathy, The Psychopath Inside.
By the way, heard the new name Trump has obtained from the Stormy interview? Spanky.
Can’t wait for the SNL skit!
Remember the spots for Hillary during the campaign with contractors that Tr*mp had stiffed? I remember one was a guy who owned a piano store and another was an architect. Those spots suddenly disappeared, for reasons I’ve long suspected were similar to Stormy’s encounter in the parking lot.
Also, just before sending, I noticed that WordPress auto-filled my name etc. with ones I don’t use on this website. What’s up with that???