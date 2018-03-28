NY Times equates President Trump with a mobster

This is about the strongest attack on Trump I’ve seen from the New York Times (there have been many), and it’s fully justified. It represents the views of the paper’s entire editorial board, so it carries a lot of weight:

If you listened to Sunday’s “60 Minutes” interview with Stephanie Clifford (aka “Stormy Daniels”), as I did, you’ll have heard her recount a chilling story involving a threat. As the Times tells it:

. . . after she sold her story about Mr. Trump to a magazine in 2011, a man approached her in a parking lot, while she was with her infant daughter, and said: “Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.” “And then he leaned around,” she continued, “and looked at my daughter and said: ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ ”

The hairs stood up on my neck when I heard that, as who else would be behind that other than Trump? And, if that was the case, he’d be acting like a mafiosi. But this isn’t the only such incident:

Last year, BuzzFeed News reported that in 2009, a lawyer representing investors at risk of losing more than $1 billion in a Trump casino bankruptcy got a frightening phone call from a man who called himself Carmine. If you keep messing “with Mr. Trump,” the caller said, using more pungent language, “we know where you live, and we’re going to your house for your wife and kids.” The F.B.I. found that the call was made from a telephone booth across from the Ed Sullivan Theater, just before Mr. Trump was a guest on the “Late Show With David Letterman” there.

Jebus! Carmine—a name clearly designed to cause extra fear! Could Trump have made that call? Or even asked someone else to do it?

But wait—there’s more!

In 1982, after the New York City housing commissioner, Anthony Gliedman, declined to grant a $20 million tax abatement for Trump Tower, Mr. Gliedman told the New York City police commissioner that he had received a call “threatening his life” over the abatement, according to BuzzFeed. (Mr. Gliedman later went to work for Mr. Trump.)

Now Trump’s lawyer, and the lawyer of his lawyer, deny involvement, so there’s no smoking gun—yet. But I ask you: who else could be behind a pattern of threats issued to those who stand in Trump’s way? Who else would have the motivation to go after Stormy Daniels with the explicit instructions to “leave Trump alone.”

Having seen Trump in office for over a year, I don’t have any trouble believing that the man is a thug and capable of behaving that way. Verbal threats are part and parcel of his Presidency. He may not be threatening people with violence since he took office, but it doesn’t strain credulity to think he did so beforehand. Either way, or even if he’s completely innocent here, this isn’t the man we want running our country. The sooner we can get rid of him, the better. Trump is worse than Reagan and Nixon rolled up in one ball of malevolence, and it’s a nightmare to turn on the news each night. What did the fool do today?

The Times, of course, agrees:

We live at a time when a porn star displays more credibility and class than a president, the president’s lawyers distinguish themselves through swagger more than legal skill, and we seriously wonder just how thuggish the man in the Oval Office is. It seems like a bad dream.

And that’s from the whole editorial board.