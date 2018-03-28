Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Abe

This week’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “dodgy,” highlights one of the immoral acts of God from the Old Testament. Curiously, Mo (Moses) first characterizes Abraham’s actions as “dodgy”, but then praises him.
If you can’t believe the voices in your own head, who can you trust?
Glen Davidson
Particularly when they shout in unison.
Wonder if the voice in Abraham’s head who told him to sacrifice his son really was the same voice that later told him not to?
I can’t remember how many sermons I heard over the years extolling Abraham for his great faith… at no time did anyone I know really point out what a horrific story it is.
If the Neighbour reported this as his experience we would have all been convinced he was a deranged criminal.
Somehow, amongst the faithful, the Bible gets a free pass on the most deplorable ideas.
Seth Andrews did a great retelling of this tale. It is horrific at best.
Such a great trick for all future g*ds to follow. Put the fear of me in them. Or is this just Trump style?
Aside from being morally questionable, the Abraham story is simply one of the most enigmatic and cryptic stories in the Old Testament, since it’s just hard to figure out what the writer was thinking. Various attempts to defend it (the most notable being the philosopher Kierkegaard) all fail.
A modest saving grace of Judaism is a tremendous freedom to question and/or radically re-interpret these stories, and I have a sneaking fondness for Jewish philosopher Martin Buber’s suggestion that perhaps this was really the voice of the devil. (Elsewhere Buber renders a more traditional reading which I am not familiar with.)
This story and the equally troubling story of Noah actually co-exist in the same book (Genesis) as the delightful story of Joseph and his brothers, one of the most genuinely delightful of Biblical stories (and the source of Thomas Mann’s 4-volume “Joseph in Egypt” which is almost as long as “Lord of the Rings”.) Also, that entire section of the Bible (Genesis 37 to the end) is remarkably sparse on mentions of God, though not as wholly absent as in the Books of Esther and the Song of Solomon.
Finally, (if needed) a tell-tale clue that the story is false is Abraham’s usage of a camel as a beast of burden centuries before they actually became widely used as such.
No one knows the source of these bible stories of course, most probably the arose slowly from ancient myths. One interpretation of the Abraham story is that infant/child sacrifice was common in ancient Canaan (there is archeological evidence), and the story is about the change to animal sacrifice (abraham goes on to kill a ram instead of his son).
This is the story that had me questioning religion from as early as I remember (c. 3 yo). I remember my grandmother (a church elder and Sunday School teacher) reading us (my siblings and cousins) the story and telling us it was a sign of God’s love that Abraham didn’t have to kill Isaac. I never understood that. I puzzled over it constantly.
Then one day a couple of years later at Sunday School back home (different religion) we were told we were going to have that story, which would show us how God loves us. I was so excited – I thought I was finally going to get my questions answered. But I just got the same thing I’d got from my grandmother.
I’ve looked at what theologians say about it since of course, and there’s a Jewish one who came up with something (sort of) reasonable, but I still don’t see how anyone can just accept that story as is.