Edinburgh Coursera lecture equating evolution and creationism as equally “faith based” vanishes from the web

Three days ago I put up a post showing a short lecture by philosopher S. Orestis Palermos that was part of a University of Edinburgh Coursera course on Science and Philosophy. His lecture basically equated evolutionary biology with creationism, dismissing both as “pseudoscience”. (The course was also sponsored by—to its eternal shame—the John Templeton Foundation.) Palermos’s lecture was part of the course’s first week, “Introduction and overview”. Sadly, he argued the following:
- Both creationism and evolution are based on faith.
- As philosophers like Lakatos and Kuhn supposedly told us, there is no way to distinguish between science and faith-based superstitions like religion. Choosing which scientific or religious “myth” you like is simply a matter of “aesthetics”.
- Evolutionary biology cannot predict anything, so it’s a pseudoscience.
- Genetics is also a pseudoscience.
- Ergo, there’s no good reason to favor teaching evolution (or presumably genetics) over creationism in science classes.
It’s palaver like this that puts scientists off on philosophy, even though there is good philosophy being done around science. The problem is that Palermos apparently didn’t know squat about evolution, yet was pushing a bunch of lies and distortions on those people who paid to take the course. And, of course, Templeton helped fund the whole thing, belying their claim that they’re really down with good science. (Templeton used to push Intelligent Design, but stopped doing that when the pushback became too great. But they’re apparently willing to diss evolution as an untestable “pseudoscience.”)
I called my post to the attention of some evolutionary biologists at Edinburgh, who were of course horrified at the distortion of both evolutionary biology and science in general. And then Twitter got hold of the video (my posts are automatically put on Twitter) and it spread rapidly. (Calling attention to nonsense is one good thing that Twitter does.) Here are a few tweets; have a look at the comments on the first tweet by Steve Brusatte, a paleontologist at the University of Edinburgh:
Adam Rutherford weighed in (below) and then Carl Zimmer retweeted Brusatte’s post.
The opprobrium continued; I’ll show just two more comments:
So, this morning I found out (again from Twitter) that Palermos’s lecture has mysteriously vanished from from the course syllabus, where it was once publicly visible as lecture 1.4 (“Evolutionary biology and creationism”). But Brusatte is not correct in saying that the course has been pulled; it’s here—minus Palermos’s lecture.
And when you go to the link where Palermos’s lecture was, you get this (click on screenshot):
I don’t know exactly what happened to get Palermos’s lecture pulled, but I’m guessing some biologists at Edinburgh objected to the nonsense being sold as “science”. It’s not “free speech” to tell lies to students, so I don’t mourn the loss. And anyway, if you want a full transcript of what the lecture said, it’s available on my website (thanks to reader Simon, who transcribed it).
Nevertheless, the course itself, which I suspect is pretty dire, still remains, along with the weeklong unit on evolutionary biology, which I can’t see. The syllabus below lists all the videos, and the Introduction, by physicist Mark Harris, is freely viewable here (click on screenshot):
I have to say, though, that the topics given, combined with the presence of biology ignoramus Orestis Palermos as one of the speakers and a religious philosopher as the other, makes me pretty queasy. As far as I know, too, none of the many well-known evolutionary biologists at the University of Edinburgh were asked to give feedback on the course material. (Remember, the course is offered under the aegis of the University of Edinburgh.)
“Some of this material is deliberately provocative…”
Freely translates as “Yes, we’re peddling bullshit, but we all know who’s paying the bills now don’t we.”
Is this not a classic example of why we must protect the separation of religion from not only state but all parts of science. Good work prof. Coyne. Religion ruins everything.
The spherical earth was a failing theory for 5000 years, as the flat earth reigned supreme. Then the Pythogoreans, like Plato, and Aristotle, had faith in the spherical earth and sold it to gullible people. And now people believe that the earth is spherical (spheroidal for the pedants), showing the triumph of faith.
Or, was there something about packing matter into a sphere, constellations appearing higher in northern climes, and the round shadow that the earth casts on the moon, that clued Aristotle in to the spherical earth?
In other words, I can see why they pulled a lecture dumb enough to claim that heliocentrism (still wrong, but much less so) was taken up by Galileo (phases of Venus, Palermos you ignoramus) and Kepler, let alone the absurd claim that evolution doesn’t predict anything (like your ape-like skeleton).
At least Templeton should get a black eye out of this.
Glen Davidson
heliocentrism taken up by Galileo and Kepler “by faith.”
Of course
Looks like this course and the John Templeton Foundation with it will shortly be going down in flames.
Connor Cunningham’s book Darwin’s Pious Idea is a disaster that displays his ignorance of biology and his disdain for science. Rivals a Trump speech in terms of lies per sentence. A perfect choice of someone to teach the controversy.
Is the problem Templeton, or the people and institutions that sell their integrity for its money? After all, Templeton has its right to try and promote its point of view.
Sure they do. However, others have a right, even a duty to shed light on the purpose behind Templeton and make their point of view more transparent.
In quite a few places, Templeton strenuously denies supporting Intelligent Design, although they have made overtures to folks in the ID camp regarding other projects.
Were they in an earlier more on board with ID??
Well in answer to my question, here is evidence that there is a surreptitious ID contingent at Templeton
https://evolutionnews.org/2005/12/nyt_story_misinforms_on_intell/
I am glad that sensible people, including our host, got this so-called lecture down.
It doesn’t take much biological knowledge to know that this course’s view on evolution was ridiculous. Unfortunately, even that (bio 101 level) seems to be deliberately forgotten by these philosophers.
There is a trend to require more and more science or technology qualification from philosophers of science (or technology), which I generally applaud. Yet the amount needed for a lot of work is really small, so I wonder …