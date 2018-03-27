Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, the cruelest day: March 27, 2018, and it’s International Whisky Day. I’m sure several readers will be having a wee deoch an’ doris today. Foodimentary has confused this with World Whisky Day, which is in May. It’s also World Theatre Day. I’m exhausted, having been unable to sleep last night, so posting may be light today. You will forgive me, I’m sure.

On this day in 1871, the first international rugby match took place, with Scotland defeating England at Raeburn Place in Edinburgh. On March 27, 1915, Mary Mallon, an undiseased carrier of typhoid nicknamed “Typhoid Mary,” was put into quarantine in America, where she would remain until she died in 1938. She had worked as a domestic cook and rarely washed her hands, thus infecting many of her charges, killing as many as 50 of them. She was quarantined earlier, between 1907 and 1910, and was released on the condition that she would never cook for other again. She lied, and was again sequestered away from people.

Pictures of Mary are rare, but here she is (first bed) during one of her quarantines. Her names lives on as a monicker for people who are toxic:

On this day in 1964, the Good Friday Earthquake, the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in North America (magnitude 9.2), struck southern Alaska. It killed 125 people and devastated the city of Anchorage. Exactly 13 years later saw the greatest airline accident in history: two Boeing 747’s collided on a runway in Tenerife, killing 583 people. 61 survived in one plane: the Pan Am flight, while all 248 died on the KLM flight. The accident, which occurred when one plane was taking off, was attributed to faulty radio communication. Here’s a gif of the accident.

On this day in 1981, the Solidarity movement staged a “warning strike” in Poland: at least 12 million Poles walked off the job for four hours. It was the beginning of the end for Communism in Eastern Europe. Finally, on this day twenty years ago, the FDA approved Viagra as a treatment for male impotence: the first such drug approved for “ED” in the United States.

Notables born on this day include Nobel Laureate Wilhelm Röntgen (1845), mathematician and biologist Karl Pearson (1857), Ludwig Mies van der Rohe (1886), Gloria Swanson (1899), jazz musician Pee Wee Russell (1906), another musician, the great saxophonist Ben “Frog” Webster (1909), a jazz singer, Sarah Vaughan (1924), Maria Schneider (1952), Quentin Tarantino (1963), and Mariah Carey (1970). Those who died on March 27 include the zoologist Alexander Agassiz (1910), Yuri Gagarin (1968, flying accident), Malcolm Cowley (1989), and Milton Berle, Dudley Moore, and Billy Wilder (all 2002).

Here’s Ben Webster playing “Chelsea Bridge” in 1964:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, who doesn’t drink, is admonishing visiting friend Gosia for imbibing cherry liqueur. (I had some of that, too, and it was good; homemade by Leon’s staff Andrzej II):

Hili: You’ve drunk the whole cherry liqueur.

Gosia: There wasn’t much of it. (Photo: Gosia)

In Polish:

Hili: Wypiłaś całą wiśniówkę.

Gosia: Nie było jej dużo. (Foto: Gosia)

From Matthew, the rotating skull of an electric fish:

The toothy nightmare of Sternarchogiton nattereri should not be taken lightly. In electric fishes #skullsgetweird pic.twitter.com/A7NwxySu6Y — Kory Evans PhD (@Sternarchella) March 24, 2018

