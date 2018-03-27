Tonight!: Livestreamed Intelligence-Squared Debate on God and Woo with Deepakity Chopra, Michael Shermer, Heather Berlin, and Anook Kumar

On the “no” side we have Michael Shermer, whom most of you have heard of, along with Heather Berlin, a neuroscientist and science popularizer. Defending the need for God we have Deepakity (I’ll be curious to see what kind of “god” he conceives of) along with Anoop Kumar, described as “a board-certified emergency physician practicing in the Washington, D.C. metro area, where he also leads meditation gatherings for clinicians.”

Were I on Shermer and Berlin’s team, I suppose I’d start by asking them at the outset to demonstrate that God exists. If they can’t prove that to the audience’s satisfaction, then there’s no need to consider whether God’s become obsolete. Unless, that is, Deepakity and Kumar take the position that it doesn’t matter whether God exists, but that we need some form of a “higher power” to sustain human existence. But dragging in “human evolution” seems totally irrelevant, as our ideas are evolving far faster than our genes.

Or Shermer and Berlin could just say “Scandinavia, Q.E.D.” and sit down.

UPDATE: Shermer was apparently going to use this strategy, as he noted in a tweet: