Tonight!: Livestreamed Intelligence-Squared Debate on God and Woo with Deepakity Chopra, Michael Shermer, Heather Berlin, and Anook Kumar

Lucky you! Tonight you get to watch, for free—and it costs $40 to attend live—a debate at this website, which runs from 7:00 to 8:45 pm this evening, Eastern US time. Just click here or on the screenshot below to see the livestreamed fun.
Here’s the topic, which is just plain weird:
Does God have a place in 21st century human affairs? For many, the answer is an unapologetic yes. Belief in a higher power, they argue, is the foundation of human consciousness and the soul of all social, political, and scientific progress. Further, some claim, humans are biologically predisposed to embrace religion and require faith to live moral lives. Others are far more skeptical. For them, adherence to faith and religious tradition serves only to fracture communities and prevent humanity from embracing a more enlightened, reasoned, and just social order. As we look to the future in uncertain times, should spirituality and religion play a central role in human evolution, innovation, and discovery? Or has God become obsolete?
On the “no” side we have Michael Shermer, whom most of you have heard of, along with Heather Berlin, a neuroscientist and science popularizer. Defending the need for God we have Deepakity (I’ll be curious to see what kind of “god” he conceives of) along with Anoop Kumar, described as “a board-certified emergency physician practicing in the Washington, D.C. metro area, where he also leads meditation gatherings for clinicians.”
Were I on Shermer and Berlin’s team, I suppose I’d start by asking them at the outset to demonstrate that God exists. If they can’t prove that to the audience’s satisfaction, then there’s no need to consider whether God’s become obsolete. Unless, that is, Deepakity and Kumar take the position that it doesn’t matter whether God exists, but that we need some form of a “higher power” to sustain human existence. But dragging in “human evolution” seems totally irrelevant, as our ideas are evolving far faster than our genes.
Or Shermer and Berlin could just say “Scandinavia, Q.E.D.” and sit down.
UPDATE: Shermer was apparently going to use this strategy, as he noted in a tweet:
That topic is tooth-pullingly awful.
It’s like asking, do we need woo in our lives?
If it exists, perhaps you can get it. If it doesn’t, well, too bad (or maybe good).
Suppose that belief in God is good for us (for the sake of argument), are we justified in believing it? Do we have the right to believe nonsense, and, much more importantly, do we have the right to teach and preach nonsense?
Glen Davidson
I’m probably in a tiny minority with this here, but think debating Chopra is even less wise than debating Ken Ham or William Lane Craig. It will merely promote his style of woo, which his followers all understand but which is impenetrable for skeptics unless they have personal experience with meditation.
Sam Harris debated him brilliantly, but no one else has that kind of background among prominent atheists. At that debate physicist Leonard Mlodinow tried to correct Chopra on his physics, but got so bamboozled by him he wound up co-authoring a book with Chopra. So Mlodinow has co-authored books with Steven Hawking, and with Deepak Chopra. That’s rather an own goal for rationalism.
Shermer unfortunately has the added disadvantage of thinking he can debunk ideas he doesn’t understand, and winds up walking straight into the most basic traps.
Note also that Chopra already has the organizers wrapped around his little finger. The title of the debate is pure Chopra — that’s his definition of evolution, not the biological one. The title is meaningless to anyone who uses the normal definition, but well formulated and deeply meaningful to those using Chopra’s definition. The high ground has already been ceded to Chopra before the debate has begun.
Well, if Shermer and Berlin do their stuff they will realize that Chopra is a subjective idealist, and one really *can’t win* against a person who thinks the world is in your head (or god’s, in the case of Berkeley).
So I agree- this does seem futile.
I admit that I hadn’t thought about such considerations and I take your comments to heart (or more properly, “to mind”), also substantive remarks by other commenters. I think that you’re right re Chopra controlling the framing of the debate (these “Big Idea” folks tend to be taken in by intelligent sounding woo; and I think your take on Schermer is also on the mark.
However, I’m still going to watch the program. This is my kind of reality TV, so I’m going to make a big bowl of popcorn and kick back.
For anyone who wants to watch, but can’t watch the livestream, they can go to https://www.intelligencesquaredus.org/ and watch later. On the FAQ page it states that “All debates can be watched directly on the AUDIO/VIDEO section of each individual debate page. Video is typically available 1-2 weeks after each debate.” For podcasts: “You can download or stream the edited radio broadcast (as heard on NPR) or the unedited audio from the AUDIO/VIDEO section of each individual debate page…Debate audio is usually available one week from the live event.” There are other interesting debates on this site.
Shermer must be bit a bit more thick skinned than I would be!
Scandinavia, Q.E.D.
Yep, no need to waste much time or energy on the topic…the data is there.
Is it possible that the “evolution” in the title and topic description is meant by the organizers to be cultural evolution, not biological? Perhaps that might be a good first question to ask the participants. Perhaps they’ll all agree to leave biological evolution out of it.
Just like the diamond encrusted Chopra – Kumar is also a consciousness = quantum-something-or-other-blather-blather proponent. Not watching, but will read the reviews for a laugh.
Where will you find the reviews? I’d like to read them.
I’ll link here tomoz if Mr. Google has any worthy ones to show me.
This conflicts with the Reiki session I have this evening. I might be able to catch the last 45 minutes.
See my reply to “Yakaru” above. You can watch the video later, or hear a podcast.
Reiki?
I’m thinking Liz is being ironic, but I’ll have to check with my tea leaf readings later to confirm.
A bit off-topic here, but about Shermer…while trying to read up on the nature of the recent accusations against Lawrence Krauss, I kept reading about the “well-known” issues with Shermer. Has anyone else heard anything about him being touchy-feely? I have issues with only hearing it from a certain type of media without any confirmation from other, less reactionary, less regressive outlets.
I would almost always dismiss claims of “well-known issues” without any clarification or indication of relevance to the current subject. Whoever says this usually has some complaint against the subject that they know would not stand scrutiny or would be otherwise be disregarded.
Each of the “pro”s should be expected to define “God” first and then be asked if they agree with one another. I think there are as many definitions of god as there are believers, which refutes any organized effort on their behalf.
As to the “proofs” they would probably get embroiled in philosophical arguments which cannot prove anything yet would be a waste of time.
I am rather looking for novel approaches to these debates and look to somebody (Anybody!) who will address whether the behaviors of the Christian god are at all congruent with the description. The mere fact that he has “helpers/minions” (angels, cherubim, seraphim, demons, satans, etc.), belies that fact that he is all-powerful. Surely the effort to explain what is needed to be dome by some minion is less than it would take to do it himself, no?