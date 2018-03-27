Reader Tom Carrolan, a raptor expert, has sent some photos of those birds. His captions are indented, and he notes, “All images are mine from many decades of imaging this species in migration and on wintering grounds in US and Canada.” Tom’s website is HawksArtScience.

Spring hawk migration is underway and Rough-legged Hawks (Buteo lagopus) are early-in-the-season migrants to the Arctic. Roughlegs, Snowy Owls and Gyrfalcons are our three arctic raptors. They are called “rough legged” as the legs are feathered all the way down to the talons.

I’ve been looking at Roughlegs in migration and on their wintering grounds since the late 60s. They come in two color morphs, known as light and dark. There are old birders and old field guides that refer to the plumage diffs are phases, but this is not a phase they are going through. Here’s an assortment of the two morphs, in both adult and immature birds. And because their Arctic “growing season” is short, we also see incomplete and arrested molt in this species.

This shows a light and dark Roughleg. Both have incomplete molt and are likely second-year birds. Left: while P10 (outermost primary) is black/new, P9 is a retained light juvenile feather, and P8 had started to emerge and is now arrested. Also, all secondaries have molted to adult-like state. On the right, we can see longer black-tipped secondaries, but also pale unmolted juvenile feathers. In both birds, only the talons are showing.