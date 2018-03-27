Lynx battle in the trees!

Here’s an amazing battle between two Canada lynx (Lynx canadensis) that appeared on the Famous Amos Photography Facebook page. The notes:

I had one of the most amazing experiences of my life watching 2 lynx mating/fighting with the male chasing the female up a tree twice but the female fighting him off! Here is a video I took of the whole ordeal out in the boreal forest near Grande Prairie, Alberta! Enjoy and feel free to Share!

Listen to those cats scream! (Be sure you turn the sound on and up, and enlarge the screen.)

h/t: Gregory