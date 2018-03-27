John Paul Stevens: Repeal the Second Amendment

If you’re an American, you’ll know that John Paul Stevens was an Associate Justice in the U.S. Supreme Court, serving from 1975-2010. Although a registered Republican, his decisions put him on the liberal side of the Court. He’s now 97 years old, but is still fired up (if that’s the right word) about the misconstrual of the Second Amendment to the Constitution. Let us look at Amendment before we read Stevens’s new op-ed in the New York Times (click on screenshot below):
A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
Read it again. The first part gives the rationale for the second, so that the “right to keep and bear Arms” is justified by the need to have a “well regulated Militia”. Militias were quasi-military bodies that the government, in colonial days, used to constitute the armed forces.
For many years, as Stevens notes, the Amendment was interpreted by courts as the government’s having the ability to regulate the possession of arms. That is, the Amendment was construed not as simply allowing Americans to have relatively unrestricted rights to own guns. (For a similar argument, see Garry Wills’s excellent article “To Keep and Bear Arms“, published in 1995 in the New York Review of Books.) Stevens begins by noting the groundswell of support for gun regulation evinced in last Saturday’s demonstrations.
That support is a clear sign to lawmakers to enact legislation prohibiting civilian ownership of semiautomatic weapons, increasing the minimum age to buy a gun from 18 to 21 years old, and establishing more comprehensive background checks on all purchasers of firearms. But the demonstrators should seek more effective and more lasting reform. They should demand a repeal of the Second Amendment.
Concern that a national standing army might pose a threat to the security of the separate states led to the adoption of that amendment, which provides that “a well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” Today that concern is a relic of the 18th century.
For over 200 years after the adoption of the Second Amendment, it was uniformly understood as not placing any limit on either federal or state authority to enact gun control legislation. In 1939 the Supreme Court unanimously held that Congress could prohibit the possession of a sawed-off shotgun because that weapon had no reasonable relation to the preservation or efficiency of a “well regulated militia.”
During the years when Warren Burger was our chief justice, from 1969 to 1986, no judge, federal or state, as far as I am aware, expressed any doubt as to the limited coverage of that amendment. When organizations like the National Rifle Association disagreed with that position and began their campaign claiming that federal regulation of firearms curtailed Second Amendment rights, Chief Justice Burger publicly characterized the N.R.A. as perpetrating “one of the greatest pieces of fraud, I repeat the word fraud, on the American public by special interest groups that I have ever seen in my lifetime.”
Ah, how I long for the Burger court. . .
But how things have changed! And they changed for the worse (and seemingly for keeps) with the Supreme Court’s decision a decade ago in District of Columbia v. Heller, in which the court ruled, by a scant 5-4 margin, that the Second Amendment didn’t need the requirement of a militia: that it gave individuals to have the right to own guns for self defense. (The decision overruled Washington D.C.’s prohibition of handguns and restrictions on rifle storage.) The majority opinion was written by the odious Antonin Scalia, while Stevens wrote the dissent.
Since then, gun ownership has proliferated, and with it the spate of shootings in nightclubs, schools, and other public places that culminated in last Saturday’s demonstration. The way to cure this, says Stevens, is simply to repeal the ambiguous Second Amendment. Referring to the Heller decision and the Amendment, Stevens argues this:
That [Heller] decision — which I remain convinced was wrong and certainly was debatable — has provided the N.R.A. with a propaganda weapon of immense power. Overturning that decision via a constitutional amendment to get rid of the Second Amendment would be simple and would do more to weaken the N.R.A.’s ability to stymie legislative debate and block constructive gun control legislation than any other available option.
That simple but dramatic action would move Saturday’s marchers closer to their objective than any other possible reform. It would eliminate the only legal rule that protects sellers of firearms in the United States — unlike every other market in the world. It would make our schoolchildren safer than they have been since 2008 and honor the memories of the many, indeed far too many, victims of recent gun violence.
He’s right, for as long as the courts interpret the Second Amendment in the wonky and right-wing way they have, the justification for widespread gun ownership will remain. And there’s no sign that the Court, which is even more conservative now than in Stevens’s Day, will reverse course. The only way to do an end-run around Scalia et al.’s stupid decision is to change the Constitution.
But of course that seems impossible. While there are several ways to amend the Constitution, the usual one is for a proposed amendment to pass both the Senate and the House by a 2/3 vote, and then be ratified by three-quarters of America’s states—all within seven years. (The time limit is why the Equal Rights Amendment, a no-brainer guaranteeing that equal rights couldn’t be abrogated on account of someone’s sex, failed.) Can anyone imagine the Congress even voting to send such an amendment to the States? And can anyone imagine that the ensuing confusion about what would happen with such a repeal would be cleared up before the time limit? And I’m not even taking into account the mouth-foaming, vitriolic, opposition of the National Rifle Association and the power and money it would muster to block such a move.
Stevens’s suggestion is a good one in principle, for it eliminates the Constitutional ambiguities that have led to virtually unrestricted private ownership of guns. But what would replace it? A farrago of state laws, some even more lax than the ones we have today? Federal laws with even stricter gun regulations?
My own stand on guns is that they should be severely restricted along the lines that the UK has. No handguns, automatic or semi-automatic weapons, justifications and strict controls needed to own any firearm, and private ownership of such arms limited to shotguns and sporting rifles. (The UK of course has a much lower rate of gun violence than the U.S., but gun nuts make unconvincing arguments that regulation and deaths are unconnected.)
I don’t know how this will happen, but I dearly want it to happen, for too many lives have been taken away but morons who cling to their guns—or by innocents who accidentally discharge them. Statistics show that guns do not make people safer, for they wreak more carnage than they do in protecting homeowners.
When the shootings in Florida took place, I hesitantly suggested that perhaps this would might mark a turning point in America’s attitude toward guns. And indeed, the demonstrations by young people, which greatly heartened me, made me think that maybe something will happen. But as the days pass, I fear the activism will wane, and we’ll be back to business as usual. In my own city, 499 people have been shot this year (91 killed), and someone is shot every four minutes. Can anyone stop the madness?
This is nothing new; George Will, an otherwise fairly doctrinaire conservative, wrote the same in a syndicated column published on March 21, 2018. See http://articles.baltimoresun.com/1991-03-21/news/1991080067_1_militia-gun-ownership-gun-control.
President Obama was probably the best thing that ever happened to gun manufacturers in this country. (Or at least idiotic paranoia about gun control that his election was supposed to make inevitable.) But when His Orange Shitheadedness was elected, gun sales plummeted. To the point where several of the manufacturers are in serious financial straits. (Case in point: Remington’s bankruptcy filing a few days ago.)
One can only wonder what this current political movement will do for gun sales. If history is any guide…
But then, what do I know? I’m just a “moron…cling[ing] to [his] guns.”
Damn! 2018? Sorry, no–it was 1991.
Unfortunately, the learned justice is mistaken. Militias of the sort refered to are covered in Article 1 of the Constitution which makes TSA curious. It is in the Bill of Rights to support the creation of impromptu and volunteer militias, the primary purposes of which were to kill Native Americans so as to appropriate their land and return runaway black slaves, killing a very few to make sure there were examples to the other slaves but also not wasting valuable resources. Many people do not think back to past the existence of the Texas Rangers to realize that almost every state in the South had its own rangers. These were militia members who performed the above tasks.
The huge revolution in firepower brought about by the Civil War equipped these “rangers” with formidable firepower … mostly to advance white supremacy. (Did you know the Texas Rangers invaded Mexico and force Mexico to cede its claim on California, New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas?) This is the true basis for TSA and because we exterminated almost all of the Native Americans, certainly we stole all of their land, and slavery was abolished, the necessity of TSA is no longer in existence. It has outlived its nefarious usefulness, served its purpose, etc.
Now that we have no slaves or Indians to shoot, we are now shooting our own children which is a big sign to one and all but the firearms industry and its marketing agency, the NRA.
A few weeks ago I wrote an essay on the Second Amendment from my perspective as a copy editor. While I still like what I wrote, I’m thinking now, weeks later, that I didn’t go far enough: It’s not that the Second Amendment needs to be fixed. It’s that it needs to go.
Anyway, here’s the piece that I wrote: The Second Amendment — and a Copy Editor’s Suggestions for Improvement (https://medium.com/@lyonsnyc/the-second-amendment-and-a-copy-editors-suggestions-for-improvement-16cf11deb9c1)
If we’re gonna get all misty for an earlier Court, boss, how ’bout we hopscotch Warren Burger and go all the way to Earl Warren …
It’s a tragic situation with seemingly no way out. Beyond a point of no return it seems. The monster is out of the cage.
I half jokingly wonder if there’s loophole whereby we can outlaw bullets. Buy all the guns you want. But live rounds are illegal. So all guns come only with that flag that pops out and says “Bang!”
“the Amendment was interpreted by courts as the government’s having the ability to regulate the possession of arms.”
This is not entirely true. If you look at cases from the 1800’s (which were all brought by individuals suing in their individual capacity, not as militia members), the Courts ruled you didn’t have the right to individually own a gun that would be of no value to the militia. This is the exact same logic the Supreme Court used in Miller in the 1930’s (Miller was also bringing suit in his individual capacity, not as a member of the militia).
It’s simply not true that the Courts just believed the government had the right to decide what guns you could and couldn’t have, with no restraint. The restraint was: could you go to war with this gun? Scalia switched that to: is the gun in common use, obviously to avoid having to legalize machine guns and rocket launchers.
“Bearing arms for the common defense may well be held to be a political right, or for protection and maintenance of such rights, intended to be guaranteed; but the right to keep them, with all that is implied fairly as an incident to this right, is a private individual right, guaranteed to the citizen, not the soldier.”
– The Court in Andrews v. Tenn, 1871.
With all respect to Stevens there is no need to attempt the nearly impossible task of a constitutional amendment. I am sure he knows this just as he knows the last ruling by a supreme court is only good until the next ruling comes along. He knows the Heller case was bad and it only needs a challenge to change it. Stevens may not live to see it but many of us will and the times are a changing.
The regulation of guns is open to those with the will to do it and nothing about the 2A should stop it. Our Putin government will soon be over and then all things are possible.