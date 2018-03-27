Yes, Alice in Wonderland had a smoking caterpillar, but that was fiction. Here’s a smoking elephant that’s for real.

(Well, it’s not really smoking, as that would burn its mouth; it’s apparently ingesting charcoal and ash and then exhaling the ash.)

According to the Guardian, which I don’t find persuasive here, it could be self medication:

Footage of an Asian elephant “smoking” in a forest in southern India has baffled wildlife experts, who say the behaviour has never before been observed. Vinay Kumar, a scientist with the Wildlife Conservation Society’s (WCS) India programme, captured the puffing pachyderm while visiting camera traps in the Nagarahole national park in Karnataka state. The 48-second video shows the elephant picking up something with its trunk and putting it in its mouth, then blowing out a gust of smoke. Biologists from the WCS said the footage, shot in April 2016 but only recently posted online, was “the first known video documentation of a wild elephant exhibiting such behaviour, and has scientists and experts puzzled”. He said charcoal had toxin-binding properties that could have medicinal value for the animals. Charcoal is also a laxative and is plentiful in forests after wildfires, lightning strikes or controlled burns. Though elephants have not previously been observed blowing ash, animal self-medication – zoopharmacognosy – is relatively common, according to the Smithsonian website.

Maybe it just likes the taste! Must there always be an adaptive explanation? h/t: Matthew