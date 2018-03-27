Yes, Alice in Wonderland had a smoking caterpillar, but that was fiction. Here’s a smoking elephant that’s for real.
(Well, it’s not really smoking, as that would burn its mouth; it’s apparently ingesting charcoal and ash and then exhaling the ash.)
According to the Guardian, which I don’t find persuasive here, it could be self medication:
Footage of an Asian elephant “smoking” in a forest in southern India has baffled wildlife experts, who say the behaviour has never before been observed.
Vinay Kumar, a scientist with the Wildlife Conservation Society’s (WCS) India programme, captured the puffing pachyderm while visiting camera traps in the Nagarahole national park in Karnataka state.
The 48-second video shows the elephant picking up something with its trunk and putting it in its mouth, then blowing out a gust of smoke.
Biologists from the WCS said the footage, shot in April 2016 but only recently posted online, was “the first known video documentation of a wild elephant exhibiting such behaviour, and has scientists and experts puzzled”.
He said charcoal had toxin-binding properties that could have medicinal value for the animals. Charcoal is also a laxative and is plentiful in forests after wildfires, lightning strikes or controlled burns.
Though elephants have not previously been observed blowing ash, animal self-medication – zoopharmacognosy – is relatively common, according to the Smithsonian website.
Maybe it just likes the taste! Must there always be an adaptive explanation?
h/t: Matthew
Maybe it is a game?
Reminds me of a scene in a Woody Allen movie: “Really? This little bag (cocaine) is two thousand dollars? Achoo!”
Maybe it tastes “good” because it makes the elephant feel better?!?
Slightly off-topic, but I know Prof Ceiling Cat is a fan….
https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2018/mar/27/what-if-spaghettis-illegal-philomena-cunk-breaks-down-brexit
Jerry, this reminds me of a question I thought of earlier today as I admired an adorable kitten on my deck: what could be the evolutionary reason for humans to find certain animals cute and wish to care for them? It seems to me that this disposition would perhaps be detrimental when hunting other mammals, or even raising and then slaughtering them, would be a disadvantage. I can’t think of any reason for this to be an advantageous adaptation.
It’s gettin’ a buzz on. 😉