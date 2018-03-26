Meet Trixie and Norton

I believe that among the names suggested by readers for my new ducks were “Trixie” and “Norton.” If you’re of a certain age (i.e., if you’re OLD), you’ll remember those names as belonging to the neighbors of Ralph and Alice Kramden in the famous “Honeymooners” television show, which ran for but a year (1955-1956). Ralph, a New York bus driver, was of course played by Jackie Gleason, and Alice, his take-no-nonsense wife, by Audrey Meadows. Their neighbors were Ed and Trixie Norton, played respectively by Art Carney and Joyce Randolph (Ed worked in the sewers).

Rather than “Ed” and “Trixie”, I decided to call the male “Norton” and the female “Trixie”. They’ve been around the last two days, and her are some photos. As I don’t have children, you’ll have to look at my ducky equivalents.

Their breakfast of corn. They’ve learned to hop out of the pond for their corn, and then plop back in for the second course of mealworms.

Norton is a very handsome lad. Look at those curly little pintail feathers!

Trixie is of course my favorite, and perhaps she’ll lay a clutch of eggs soon (the hatching time after laying is about four weeks):