Brian Cox: Atheist or not?

I wouldn’t worry too much about what seems like a semantic question except that it bears on how respected scientists are viewed by the public. As we know, the term “atheist” is largely pejorative, even in the U.K., and so is avoided by public figures, who, if atheists, like to use soft euphemisms like “nonbeliever” or “agnostic”. But to a rationalist, as Robert G. Ingersoll realized, an “atheist” is pretty much the same as an “agnostic”, and Ingersoll applied those terms interchangeably to himself. Both connote rejections of the idea that there is a god, although to some (and to the Oxford English Dictionary below), “atheist” means “someone who absolutely denies there’s a god,” while agnostic means “someone who doesn’t know whether there’s a god or not.”

So, when you look at the OED definition of “atheist”, you get both senses of the word: denial (which could, but doesn’t have to, mean “absolute rejection”) or “lack of belief”.

But to a scientist, absolute denial of any empirical proposition isn’t kosher, and so all one can say about gods, if you don’t accept them, is this: “There is not the slightest evidence for a god, and therefore I don’t accept a god’s existence.”

Those are the sentiments of an “a-theist”, that is, someone who has removed the concept of gods from their thinking. True agnostics, who in my experience are few and far between, are those who think there might be some evidence for a god, but not enough to be convincing. (Most “agnostics” are really those who see no evidence for a god, but don’t want to use the word “atheist”.)

Scientists like Brian Cox and Neil deGrasse Tyson, who have rejected the label “atheist”, surely do not think there is any evidence for a god. They truly are atheists, but don’t like to use the word. I suspect, but can’t prove, that this refusal to call oneself an “atheist,” despite seeing no evidence for a god, is based on social acceptance: it’s not good for your image to say you’re an “atheist.” And although it’s fine to say you’re an a-Santa-ist or an a-fairy-ist, since you see no evidence for Santa or fairies, religion is a more widespread delusion, and you don’t want to buck public opinion so blatantly. No, best to say you just “don’t believe.”

Brian Cox (and Tyson) have long rejected the label “atheist”, as you see with Cox below. (As far as Cox being militant, no, he’s not, but that’s okay. He does say in public that he sees no evidence for god, and that’s good enough for me):

@destraudo I reject the label atheist, and I'm about as militant as the Vicar of Dibley. — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) September 27, 2015

Nevertheless, this two-minute clip of Cox discussing his “atheism” with Russell Brand disturbed me a bit (make sure you turn the sound up), as this is from Facebook:

First, Cox says “I reject the label because I think that it’s divisive.” That’s one clue that he doesn’t accept the monicker, at least in part, because people don’t like it, not because he thinks it’s inaccurate. What bothers me more is his expression of agnosticism parading under the banner of science:

“Science does not rule out the existence of a creator by definition because we don’t know how the universe began, full stop.”

and

“I don’t feel compelled to go further than the statement ‘I don’t know.'”

Well, there’s a difference between “I don’t know and there’s a decent probability of a god” and “I don’t know but there’s simply not an iota of evidence for a god.” After all, science doesn’t rule out the existence of anything: not the Loch Ness monster, not Santa Claus, not leprechauns, not fairies, not Bigfoot. Why wouldn’t Cox say the same thing about these?

Instead, he uses our ignorance of why the laws of nature are as they are, and about how the universe began, as a justification for some sort of agnosticism. What Bayesian probability, based on the complete lack of evidence for supernaturalism in physics, would Cox assign to the laws of nature, or the Universe, having been created by a god? He doesn’t know whether Bigfoot or Russell’s Teapot exists, either, but would he say that he’s comfortable asserting that “I just don’t know about these things”? After all, Cox has been an ardent opponent of flat-earthers and Moon-landing conspiracists, as well as other forms of pseudoscience. Why does religion alone get a pass?

This reminds me of a passage in Natalie Angier’s brilliant essay, “My God Problem“, where she notes the different way physicists treat religion versus other superstitions:

Consider the very different treatments accorded two questions presented to Cornell University’s “Ask an Astronomer” Web site. To the query, “Do most astronomers believe in God, based on the available evidence?” the astronomer Dave Rothstein replies that, in his opinion, “modern science leaves plenty of room for the existence of God . . . places where people who do believe in God can fit their beliefs in the scientific framework without creating any contradictions.” He cites the Big Bang as offering solace to those who want to believe in a Genesis equivalent and the probabilistic realms of quantum mechanics as raising the possibility of “God intervening every time a measurement occurs” before concluding that, ultimately, science can never prove or disprove the existence of a god, and religious belief doesn’t—and shouldn’t—”have anything to do with scientific reasoning.” How much less velveteen is the response to the reader asking whether astronomers believe in astrology. “No, astronomers do not believe in astrology,” snarls Dave Kornreich. “It is considered to be a ludicrous scam. There is no evidence that it works, and plenty of evidence to the contrary.” Dr. Kornreich ends his dismissal with the assertion that in science “one does not need a reason not to believe in something.” Skepticism is “the default position” and “one requires proof if one is to be convinced of something’s existence.”

Now I don’t think Cox leaves room for God, but I think he’s giving religion a pass; after all, saying one is an atheist is “divisive.” That’s not true of astrology—or of any form of unevidenced superstition beside religion.

Indeed, here’s an earlier clip in which Cox doesn’t say “I don’t know” about God, but expresses assurance that there is no God. He says this in Human Universe, episode 5 (clip below, my emphasis):

“We must also learn to value the human race and take responsibility for our own survival. Why? [Points up to the heavens] Because there’s nobody else out there to value us or to look after us. And finally, most important of all, we must educate the next generation in the great discoveries of science and we must teach them to use the light of reason to banish the darkness of superstition, because if we do that, then at least there’s a chance that this universe will remain a human one.”

That is not doubt; that is expressed assurance that “there’s nobody out there”, i.e. God. And that’s atheism: a confidence—not an absolute one, of course—that there’s no God.

So, even if Cox doesn’t want to call himself an atheist, he is one. It’s like a cat saying that it’s not a cat but a dog in order not to frighten the mice.

Let me be clear, though: I have enormous respect for Cox and feel that he’s one of the best science popularizers going. And, unlike, Tyson, he’s less timorous about his beliefs (Tyson had to be forced to admit he was an atheist, and did so petulantly.) And I do appreciate that it may hurt one’s scientific message among the faithful to forcefully express atheism when your job is to sell science. I’m not asking Cox to be an antitheist, of course—I wouldn’t demand that of anyone. But if you do talk about beliefs, then—at least, as a scientist—tell people that that some beliefs have a very low probability of being true based on prior evidence. Just because you “can’t disprove God” by science doesn’t mean that you can’t say that the probability that a god exists, based on the evidence, is very low. Getting the best conclusions based on what we know is, after all, the task of science, and applies to God as much as it applies to Bigfoot.

Why do I care? In the end, it’s only when respected and idolized people like Cox are willing to say, “Yes, I am an atheist” that the term will begin to lose its pejorative tint. And it would be a better explanation of how scientific confidence works to use some sort of Bayesian statement. After all, the question of God is an empirical one.