Brian Cox: Atheist or not?

I wouldn’t worry too much about what seems like a semantic question except that it bears on how respected scientists are viewed by the public. As we know, the term “atheist” is largely pejorative, even in the U.K., and so is avoided by public figures, who, if atheists, like to use soft euphemisms like “nonbeliever” or “agnostic”. But to a rationalist, as Robert G. Ingersoll realized, an “atheist” is pretty much the same as an “agnostic”, and Ingersoll applied those terms interchangeably to himself. Both connote rejections of the idea that there is a god, although to some (and to the Oxford English Dictionary below), “atheist” means “someone who absolutely denies there’s a god,” while agnostic means “someone who doesn’t know whether there’s a god or not.”
So, when you look at the OED definition of “atheist”, you get both senses of the word: denial (which could, but doesn’t have to, mean “absolute rejection”) or “lack of belief”.
But to a scientist, absolute denial of any empirical proposition isn’t kosher, and so all one can say about gods, if you don’t accept them, is this: “There is not the slightest evidence for a god, and therefore I don’t accept a god’s existence.”
Those are the sentiments of an “a-theist”, that is, someone who has removed the concept of gods from their thinking. True agnostics, who in my experience are few and far between, are those who think there might be some evidence for a god, but not enough to be convincing. (Most “agnostics” are really those who see no evidence for a god, but don’t want to use the word “atheist”.)
Scientists like Brian Cox and Neil deGrasse Tyson, who have rejected the label “atheist”, surely do not think there is any evidence for a god. They truly are atheists, but don’t like to use the word. I suspect, but can’t prove, that this refusal to call oneself an “atheist,” despite seeing no evidence for a god, is based on social acceptance: it’s not good for your image to say you’re an “atheist.” And although it’s fine to say you’re an a-Santa-ist or an a-fairy-ist, since you see no evidence for Santa or fairies, religion is a more widespread delusion, and you don’t want to buck public opinion so blatantly. No, best to say you just “don’t believe.”
Brian Cox (and Tyson) have long rejected the label “atheist”, as you see with Cox below. (As far as Cox being militant, no, he’s not, but that’s okay. He does say in public that he sees no evidence for god, and that’s good enough for me):
Nevertheless, this two-minute clip of Cox discussing his “atheism” with Russell Brand disturbed me a bit (make sure you turn the sound up), as this is from Facebook:
First, Cox says “I reject the label because I think that it’s divisive.” That’s one clue that he doesn’t accept the monicker, at least in part, because people don’t like it, not because he thinks it’s inaccurate. What bothers me more is his expression of agnosticism parading under the banner of science:
“Science does not rule out the existence of a creator by definition because we don’t know how the universe began, full stop.”
and
“I don’t feel compelled to go further than the statement ‘I don’t know.'”
Well, there’s a difference between “I don’t know and there’s a decent probability of a god” and “I don’t know but there’s simply not an iota of evidence for a god.” After all, science doesn’t rule out the existence of anything: not the Loch Ness monster, not Santa Claus, not leprechauns, not fairies, not Bigfoot. Why wouldn’t Cox say the same thing about these?
Instead, he uses our ignorance of why the laws of nature are as they are, and about how the universe began, as a justification for some sort of agnosticism. What Bayesian probability, based on the complete lack of evidence for supernaturalism in physics, would Cox assign to the laws of nature, or the Universe, having been created by a god? He doesn’t know whether Bigfoot or Russell’s Teapot exists, either, but would he say that he’s comfortable asserting that “I just don’t know about these things”? After all, Cox has been an ardent opponent of flat-earthers and Moon-landing conspiracists, as well as other forms of pseudoscience. Why does religion alone get a pass?
This reminds me of a passage in Natalie Angier’s brilliant essay, “My God Problem“, where she notes the different way physicists treat religion versus other superstitions:
Consider the very different treatments accorded two questions presented to Cornell University’s “Ask an Astronomer” Web site. To the query, “Do most astronomers believe in God, based on the available evidence?” the astronomer Dave Rothstein replies that, in his opinion, “modern science leaves plenty of room for the existence of God . . . places where people who do believe in God can fit their beliefs in the scientific framework without creating any contradictions.” He cites the Big Bang as offering solace to those who want to believe in a Genesis equivalent and the probabilistic realms of quantum mechanics as raising the possibility of “God intervening every time a measurement occurs” before concluding that, ultimately, science can never prove or disprove the existence of a god, and religious belief doesn’t—and shouldn’t—”have anything to do with scientific reasoning.”
How much less velveteen is the response to the reader asking whether astronomers believe in astrology. “No, astronomers do not believe in astrology,” snarls Dave Kornreich. “It is considered to be a ludicrous scam. There is no evidence that it works, and plenty of evidence to the contrary.” Dr. Kornreich ends his dismissal with the assertion that in science “one does not need a reason not to believe in something.” Skepticism is “the default position” and “one requires proof if one is to be convinced of something’s existence.”
Now I don’t think Cox leaves room for God, but I think he’s giving religion a pass; after all, saying one is an atheist is “divisive.” That’s not true of astrology—or of any form of unevidenced superstition beside religion.
Indeed, here’s an earlier clip in which Cox doesn’t say “I don’t know” about God, but expresses assurance that there is no God. He says this in Human Universe, episode 5 (clip below, my emphasis):
“We must also learn to value the human race and take responsibility for our own survival. Why? [Points up to the heavens] Because there’s nobody else out there to value us or to look after us. And finally, most important of all, we must educate the next generation in the great discoveries of science and we must teach them to use the light of reason to banish the darkness of superstition, because if we do that, then at least there’s a chance that this universe will remain a human one.”
That is not doubt; that is expressed assurance that “there’s nobody out there”, i.e. God. And that’s atheism: a confidence—not an absolute one, of course—that there’s no God.
So, even if Cox doesn’t want to call himself an atheist, he is one. It’s like a cat saying that it’s not a cat but a dog in order not to frighten the mice.
Let me be clear, though: I have enormous respect for Cox and feel that he’s one of the best science popularizers going. And, unlike, Tyson, he’s less timorous about his beliefs (Tyson had to be forced to admit he was an atheist, and did so petulantly.) And I do appreciate that it may hurt one’s scientific message among the faithful to forcefully express atheism when your job is to sell science. I’m not asking Cox to be an antitheist, of course—I wouldn’t demand that of anyone. But if you do talk about beliefs, then—at least, as a scientist—tell people that that some beliefs have a very low probability of being true based on prior evidence. Just because you “can’t disprove God” by science doesn’t mean that you can’t say that the probability that a god exists, based on the evidence, is very low. Getting the best conclusions based on what we know is, after all, the task of science, and applies to God as much as it applies to Bigfoot.
Why do I care? In the end, it’s only when respected and idolized people like Cox are willing to say, “Yes, I am an atheist” that the term will begin to lose its pejorative tint. And it would be a better explanation of how scientific confidence works to use some sort of Bayesian statement. After all, the question of God is an empirical one.
In a documentary once, Professor Cox described the aurora borealis as “spirits ascending to heaven.” At the time, since I thought he was an atheist, it bothered me. Perhaps it was just a turn of phrase; however, not one I would imagine would be employed by an atheist. Since then, I haven’t known what to make of his beliefs or lack of them…
Yeah, my first thought on reading this was maybe he’s not hiding his atheism, maybe it’s more that agnosticism now often covers the ‘spiritual but not religious’ crowd. Because God has no agreed upon definition, it’s difficult to know what someone is agnostic *about. Sometimes ‘agnostic’ means ‘agnostic about materialism’ (which I think it is quite reasonable to be agnostic about.)
I find the terms “Christian” or “religious” divisive. Maybe they could show some sensitivity for that. Yeah, right.
The Brand interview bothered me too, for the same reasons. He is very unscientific in his pandering to the religious/new-age spiritualists.
“Coming out” as atheist seems to be difficult for some physicists. It’s almost as if they are going after some Templeton Foundation money.
One of the many differences between religion and science is religion is nothing but belief. Science is about as far from belief as is gets. I will leave the splicing of terms to others who for some reason do not want to offend or prefer apologizing if there may be an offense taken for a term uses. If you have no belief in or regard for religion then just say it. Kind of like Hitch.
When religious folk make the claim that “you can’t disprove the existence of god,” they are simply playing games with the word “disprove.” They mean “disprove beyond any conceivable doubt,” which is never what they mean in any other context. Instead, they are satisfied that something has been sufficiently disproved when they have seen no reliable, compelling evidence for that “something.” Thus, while there are plenty of old legends about leprechauns and fairies, nearly all of us are convinced that the existence of leprechauns and fairies has been sufficiently disproved to the extent that the subject of their existence is never seriously debated – not ever. In fact, I would wager that if I claimed an invisible, immaterial dragon was living in my garage (to use Carl Sagan’s example), and my defense of that proposition was to assert that you couldn’t “disprove” its existence, I would be laughed at by every single one of those misguided souls who contend that “you can’t disprove the existence of God.”
Besides, there’s actually no need for anyone to disprove the existence of god – he’s doing a fantastic job of that himself.
It takes courage to stand up and claim you don’t believe in any gods.
I could believe in a god, just not one described by any organized religion and I am certain it would only be a god that I believe in. So a religion of one by definition. Still, it will always remain an empirical, scientific question. Without evidence Cox should answer, “I’m an atheist until there is evidence.”
Not in the UK.
Nor Canada.
It’s pretty clear that he is an atheist, but avoids the term because he thinks it connotes certainty. But it doesn’t (a-theism = lacking theism; that’s all).
“When I ask him how God fits into his understanding of the universe, Prof Cox says: “It doesn’t at all. I honestly don’t think about religion until someone asks me about it.””
But isn’t it interesting which quote the headline writers picked out to use:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/culture/tvandradio/11143875/Prof-Brian-Cox-Theres-a-naivety-in-saying-there-is-no-God.html
To be fair to him, I wouldn’t call myself an atheist either, because I think its the wrong label.
I’m non-religious, I don’t follow any religions whether theistic or otherwise.
Not following a religion and not believing in God are not the same thing. I know several people who shun religion but believe in God.
Exactly my point.
Well, if you believe in God, whether you follow a religion or not, you are a theist (or deist) and the atheist/agnostic distinction doesn’t matter.
You can be an agnostic theist -eg Mark Vernon.
Agnosticism is how we handle knowledge rather than belief. Agnostics may well be atheists and more rarely theists.
I don’t believe that a black cat crossing my path causes bad luck, but I try to avoid it because I understand that it’s bad luck whether I believe it or not. I like to think of myself as agnostic.
To be fair on the religion and astrology comparison, the fact is that astrology typically makes claims that can be shown to fail (even if newspaper horoscopes are often too vague to be wrong), while many religions try not to make claims that fail (yes, creationists certainly do, but that’s a given).
While it’s pathetic to believe something because it doesn’t make any claims that can be tested, it seems worse to me to believe something that makes claims that do fail–like astrology and creationism.
Glen Davidson
It gets harder for the agnostic (and apologist) god of the gaps every day.
http://farcornercafe.blogspot.com/2018/03/god-of-gaps.html
Why I wonder just ONE god of the gaps? Why not a pantheon, one god for each gap? “Oh god of the mystery of the proton electron mass ratio, hear my prayer”.
Funny you should say that. The first time in my life I ever heard someone openly mock religion was in highschool chemistry. We had a young sub and he was explaining something and he ended a sentence with, “or maybe it was the deity 3rd class in charge of the hydrogen atom”.
And where are the transitional forms between all those gods of the gaps, eh? Answer that theists!
It’s strange: although I’m an atheist, I still got nervous when Cox pointed up and said, “there’s no body up there to protect you.” I still have an emotional reaction along the lines of “uhh… don’t piss him off or you’ll cause a sudden thunderstorm.” Childhood indoctrination is strong I suppose.
Reminds me of George Carlin’s bit about “I’ll tell you what, if there is a god… if there IS a god, may he strike all of you dead right now.” (The joke being that he’s still afraid to put his own life on the line with that statement… lingering doubt, heh)
I’m not concerned. Astrology makes predictions we can test and we see them fail. But a vague “there was a creator” doesn’t. Reason enough for people to treat them differently. Note that Cox etc always are not talking about the Bible — easily disproven- but vague “prime mover” stuff.
Science pretty much does rule out the loch ness monster – apparently. I remember watching a documentary on this many years ago that considered the energy capture of the valley – it seems that a valley that length and width at that latitude doesn’t receive enough incident light to support the plants needed to support, in turn, a colony of “monsters”. They didn’t exclude the possibility that the monsters ordered their groceries online from sources outside of the valley….
I was an agnostic at around 15 or 16. I kept that word until college when I started to ask more questions and debate more with people. I wouldn’t have called myself anything other than a skeptic. I don’t remember exactly what it was but it was something I came across about agnosticism and atheism that Richard Dawkins said. It was something like the line between the two is almost non-existent and that they are basically the same thing. I was agnostic but on that line from about 25 or so until a couple of years ago. It was only recently that I was able to call myself an atheist. It is a little bit more difficult going from saying nothing to saying atheist. People (random people) are jarred by it at first I have found. Friends/family already thought I was an atheist. It just is a little bit more difficult in the beginning of the conversation but it doesn’t matter in the end. It’s why it’s that way from my perspective and the conversation that’s important. It’s the truth and if I had to wait to figure it out for myself, that’s a good thing. I’m wary of idolatry in atheism leadership.
My take on the whole agnostic/atheist detail is in line with the atheist experience explanation I’ve heard – if you think you can ever know there is a God, then you are Gnostic, if not Agnostic, if you have a belief in a particular God you are a theist and if not (simply not convinced counts) then you are atheist…
So you can be an a gnostic or agnostic atheist or a gnostic or agnostic theist/deist… as they refer to separate distinctions…
This might not be a dictionary definition but can be very helpful cutting through confusion.
Calling oneself an atheist is only divisive because theists are crybabies who aren’t ready for big boy undies.
Brian Cox has replied to Jerry on Twitter:
“You are right all the way to the ‘socially acceptable’ bit. Rather I don’t like the divisive way in which the word is now used – I think public discourse is too aggressive, which is part of the reason we’re in the current mess. You are correct though, according to the definition.”
Why would calling yourself an atheist be aggtessive public discourse?
It shouldn’t be, should it?, but Christians can get upset if their religion isn’t treated as true.
Because a lot of society looks at “I’m an atheist “ as being on a par with “I’m a homophobe”.
I don’t know, homophobe doesn’t seem to be a good example. Many religious folk think it is OK to be a homophobe. Something like “I’m a convicted rapist” might be a better example.
Cox’s product [books & TV] is consumed worldwide. In some markets declaring oneself atheist isn’t conducive to conversation because of the connotations. Thus if Cox wants to discuss black holes or the inflationary era prior to the Big Bang [or anything he is knowledgeable on], he doesn’t want some of his Texas audience turned off by the word “atheist”. Down that way “atheist” & “socialist” are almost interchangeable – “socialist” being a term of abuse!
So he should be honest and say that marketing is the reason he avoids the word atheist rather than not wanting to contribute to aggressive public discourse.
No – it’s not marketing in the sales sense that I was talking about – though that’s a factor perhaps. Mainly he wants the convo to be about subjects he’s specifically pointing at rather than be sidelined by stuff that he doesn’t think about & in which he has no special knowledge. Staying ‘on message’ is more productive than being diverted by the loons & ideologues.
That is pretty much what NdGT has explained openly on at least one occasion. That he wants to talk to his audiences about science not about religion so he doesn’t want to refer to himself as an atheist or openly identify with that label because he is sure that would impede his science messaging.
In more recent years though it seems to me that he has become more willing to speak directly and negatively about religious views. Maybe he’s getting tired of the bullshit and is finding it more difficult to continue to keep quiet about it.
I agree with all you’ve written. In addition I think Cox is not much interested in philosophy or theology – his plate is full with debunking the kind of nonsense more amenable to smashing via observation, logic & the occasional equation. We leave it to PCC[E] to get his feet wet in the quagmire of wordplay beloved of those with an aversion to stopwatches & yardsticks. 🙂
And yet Richard Dawkins’s books continue to sell well, and I’m talking not about The God Delusion, but his evolution books. The idea that somebody who knows you’re an atheist will reject your attempts to do popular science is, in my view, a claim for which there’s no evidence. As I’ve said, I’ve never heard anyone say, “Oh, I’m not going to read The Selfish Gene because Dawkins is an atheist. The way to avoid the rejection is simply not to mix your atheism with your science.
Yet that is exactly what Cox does in the second video above!
I agree that Cox goes a bit too far in pandering to his presumed audience. We aren’t thinking he’s actually a closet theist, are we? Say it ain’t so!
I disagree there. I know several people who refused to read books by Dawkins I recommended (not TGD, but ‘Climbing Mount Improbable’), because he is a militant atheist! God forbid!
Ok but the question is really whether they would have read Dawkins’ books if he wasn’t a militant atheist.
Maybe because of the abrasiveness of those so-called “Friendly” and “Happy” atheists out there.
And what current mess is caused by stating you are an atheist?
My guess is “current mess” refers to the Trump world with aggressive discourse as a contributing cause.
Who’da thunk that Trump, endless war and social discord are all the result of a few people standing up and saying we do not believe in an imaginary being.
I don’t understand that either. What current mess? How is the word currently used? Is it bad how atheists use the word or how the religious use the word? And why can’t you use the word how you want to use the word? Feminism and Left are also words that have been coopted. Shall we stop using those words too? How many words will be taken from us?
I think that if Cox weren’t a television celebrity he’d be much more ready to use the term atheist. I think the term is much less pejorative in the UK than you imply, but it can cause problems when it comes to the attention of some of our right wing, gutter press.
My guess is that both Cox and Tyson are considering their audiences when they say these things that bother us, as you suggest. Perhaps they may be forgiven if we recognize that any audience members they lose will no longer be affected by what they have to say and might lose out on the enlightenment of science and lack of God.
Or they worry that they’ll be replaced by their employers by scientists that are less divisive and more inclusive (ie, more friendly to advertisers).
I know that NdT has said that is why he doesn’t want to say he is an atheist as he feels that it detracts from the science. It sounds reasonable but is it true? Is there real data to back that up? Why not just say that you don’t feel that your personal beliefs and conclusions are relevant to your science and refuse to answer instead of muddying everything? Or to say that you feel that discussing that is a distraction but you will say that all conclusions you make are based on evidence and that as evidence changes so can your conclusions?
As you suggest, Cox may be wrong in his internal cost/benefit analysis. He might be better off being completely honest and state his atheism, assuming that’s what he is. However, it is his decision and only he knows his situation.
I doubt it is worth doing a study to confirm it but I have no trouble seeing in my mind’s eye a parent in a religious household forbidding a child interested in science from watching that “atheist Brian Cox”.
Semantic often seems to imply quibbling about which word to use, i.e. trivialities. But it’s also about what something means, which is not trivial.
Problem 1: becoming selectively super exact when it comes to God or religion. When people are not convinced by something and there is no evidence for some assertions, they’ll say that something does not exit, is not true and can be dismissed. We do not make a point to leave the door open for some probabilities. Further, Gods, as conceived so far are not merely improbable, they are impossible (the chance that they exist in any multiverse is nil).
Problem 2: Some skeptics and science-minded people treat assertions as some sort of pact with evil, a Word Magick, as if it was impossible to change one’s mind after the Magic Words were uttered.
At this point, we have no evidence for flying saucers, and everything we know about such extra-terrestrials rests on imagination fuelled by B-movies. Therefore I can safely dismiss such ideas. When against all odds other evidence shows up, I’ll change my mind. That’s it. I am not committing some grave sin to assume they don’t exist now, and when some day a flying saucer descents accept that they exist, after all.
Another problem for this approach are multiverses. I didn’t bother to make up my mind about them, but some smart people believe they exist. This creates even more problems for such Word Magick inclined people, because it means that they’d become cripplingly unable to say anything (also see problem 1). Perhaps, Abe Lincoln never was president in some version of the United States, and maybe is not even a mammal in some others. We always assume our own turf, as we come to understand it right now.
Problem 3: Take both together, and you see that God is not just about anything that vaguely resembles the character in the Bible. It must be the character of the Bible or it is not God. I am happy to give plenty of metaphorical leeway and elbow space for all sorts of variants, but he absolutely must have communicated with humans a few thousand years ago, and absolutely must have revealed himself in some shape or form and that revelation must have prompted humans to invent certain religions. If the entity we’ll find hypothetically at some point in the future did none of these things, it is not God. If he didn’t inspire someone who was Mohammed, he isn’t Allah, and so on.
Likewise, deities as they exist in various other religions or pantheons must have certain features. If they don’t have these features, they are not deities. We can call them whatever we want, and even extend our term “deity” to include these entities as well (which we do all the time to encompass new circumstances). But these new deities are not those deities that were featured in ancient religions (unless that can be demonstrated somehow). To maintain that these deities do not exist would remain true.
Problem 4: many words exist in marked and unmarked senses. I am an atheist, feminist and liberal. This is the unmarked sense as someone who is not a theist, someone who believes in the equality of the sexes (and genders), and someone who believes “each must live as s/he sees fit”. But I am not an Atheist, not a Feminist, and not a Liberal, which treats such concepts as a marked version, which I reject. Markedness implies a special “unusual case” contrasted with “default” pair (common example is how Black/People of Colour are in US culture used in a marked sense, as special case, whereas everyone else are just “people”).
It also implies additional meaning that is shaped by those who use such terms as identity. Here Atheism becomes to mean a special type of atheist: it implies New Atheist, which is treating religious questions as a “god hypothesis” that is rejected for lack of evidence. It means an individual who identifies as part of a community of like-minded non-believers of this type, is generally outspoken, and typically American. In Northern Europe, various shades of nonbelief are commonplace, so that the marked version goes to Christians, Catholics, Protestants, Anglicans and so on, they are our “People of Faith” so-to-speak. The POOFs (people out of faith) are just ordinary people.
In sum, I can understand why a Briton like Brian Cox could be hesitant to identify as an Atheist (marked version), or understood that way. His claims that we don’t know whether God exist are however rubbish.
I bet saying you are a Jew is divisive too yet people say it all the time. I find denying who you are to make others comfortable is a really horrible thing not just for yourself but for those who have to hide who they are. I find it odd of Cox because he is so plain speaking about other illogical beliefs such as fake moon landings and the flat earth. He doesn’t seem to worry about offending people at those moments. This is the same man who once said, “Anyone who thinks the LHC will destroy the world is a twat”.
My guess is that Brian Cox doesn’t see himself as a promoter of atheism, unlike the author of this blog. It’s just not as much his thing so perhaps not pushing it aggressively is a good choice for him.
I actually have a problem with Cox’s “Anyone who thinks the LHC will destroy the world is a twat”. Considering that all this quantum mechanics and related issues are so up-in-the-air, it seems a bit too strong a statement for my liking. There were some serious physicists that thought there was some chance the LHC might create tiny black holes once it was fired up. See for example: https://phys.org/news/2015-03-mini-black-holes-lhc-parallel.html
I don’t think you have to be a strong promoter of atheism to state honestly that you are an atheists. I’m sure the majority of gay people aren’t strong promoters of homosexuality but they say they are gay if they are asked, unless, like some atheists, they are in the closet, which Cox is not.
My example of the twat comment was to show Cox’s inconsistency in giving his opinion on things he considers nonsense.
I agree. It’s just that people make different decisions based on their own personal situation as well as their beliefs and goals. In the case of Cox, it is probably more important to be inclusive than to be 100% in-your-face honest about his atheism. Someone who has written a book on the subject might make a different decision.
Yes, I understood what you meant by the twat comment. I just thought it was interesting that he was making a bold statement without actually having much to justify it.
And is he really being inclusive? What about people who don’t believe? Now here we are excluded again. Or are people really going to go away if he says what he says? I think that may be a gut feel.
I doubt if any atheists are going to stop watching Brian Cox because he is less than forthright about his beliefs in this area. Still, that should be part of his internal cost-benefit analysis.
They may not stop watching him but the point was that Cox did this to be inclusive but if so it isn’t inclusive. You can never be completely inclusive and this excludes atheists.
Wouldn’t the inclusive choice be the one that maximized the number of viewers? The most inclusive choice may still leave out some.
The Earth is routinely bombarded by cosmic rays from space that have a higher energy than anything the LHC can produce,
That was one of the arguments against the idea but obviously a cosmic ray and what the LHC does are not identical. I am not one of the scaremongers. However, the LHC was designed to explore new energy domains and to answer fundamental physics questions, right? Its very existence implies that we don’t know what exactly will happen when it is started up. It was still a serious question and no one should be considered a “twat” for asking it.
Meanwhile, no one takes seriously the threat posed by Skynet.
To expand on Coel forcefully … nonsense! 🙂
As Sean Carroll writes HERE:-
Yes, I get it, but calling someone a “twat” for being an unwarranted alarmist seems to me FAR more divisive than saying “I’m an atheist”!
Indeed.
From memory it was 10 years ago when he was part of the BBC media team explaining what the LHC was – it hadn’t undergone tests yet & hadn’t been run. There was mountains of bad journalism on the theme of the LHC end of the world scenario. That part I clearly remember.
Then he got inundated by comms from the whole spectrum of conspiritards, pseudoscientists & religious loons prior to ‘switch on’ & he blew a gasket. A plain-speaking Oldham lad can only take so much! He cries “Twat” because particle physics is the game he cares about – not the existence of a purposeful creator.
I forgot to mention the various types of ‘tards & loons were sending him death threats to.
too
I could imagine that he got really tired of answering that question.
Agreed. Cox has also said:
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – if you don’t think Apollo 11 landed on Moon you are a colossal nob end & should get a new brain”
I remember him threatening to hit someone with Newton’s Principia too. I can’t remember who it was, but they deserved it for being stupid.
Ha ha, this was it:
“If anyone else asks me about “Nibiru” the imaginary bullshit planet I will slap them around their irrational heads with Newton’s Principia”
Now that’s how I like Brian Cox! 😀
I’m beginning to like Brian Cox more and more as I read this thread.
I know. I love his plain speaking.
And from memory he’s also used the word “fuckwits” on twitter about moon-landing hoaxers.
“I reject the label atheist, and I’m about as militant as the Vicar of Dibley.”
Can someone help me out? Who is the “vicar of Dibley”?
An old Brit-com.
Very good. Thanks.
The thing is, Cox and Tyson are obviously atheists in the sense of not believing in a supernatural moral CEO of the Universe.
Their a-gnosticism isn’t about theism, but deism. We don’t know (or care) about an Absolute Beginning.
It would clarify a lot of social media debate, if scientists would simply use the term “atheist” in the ordinary sense of not believing in a supernatural authority.
I don’t use the term because there’s almost no information there. If I said that I saw a video about an animal that wasn’t a cat, what would you say it was? You can’t say because there are millions of species that aren’t cats. Even though one piece of information may be the most important bit that many people care about, it still doesn’t tell you anything really useful. It’s closely related to the fact that many will jump to assume that they know everything about you when all they have is one bit.
A fair point, but I do think the word “theism” covers all sorts of beliefs in supernatural moral authorities.
I understand the argument, but I don’t think it works. I mean, it can work as a statement, for example expressing your opinion about how unimportant religion is.
But, that a book is about an animal that wasn’t a cat is very unlikely to be important enough, sociologically speaking, that any significant percentage of the population would care or think that a word to label it with should be invented. The same can not be said about religion. Sociologically it is one of the most significant phenomena of human societies. Peoples’ religious views are very relevant to other people both subjectively (for better or worse many people care a lot about other’s religious beliefs) and objectively (people’s religious beliefs affect their behavior, which in turn affects others).
Dammit Jim! I’m a Cosmology Professor not a psychiatrist!
I think that the position taken by Richard Dawkins is the most reasonable one. Dawkins opines that the the existence of god is a scientific proposition and that currently there is no scientific evidence for his/her existence. Therefore, he takes the position that the proposition that there is no god should be taken as true as we sit here today. However, he is willing to reconsider his position should credible evidence be found.
Now the question is, what would constitute credible evidence? That’s easy, evidence that the claim in the Book of Joshua that the Sun stood still in the sky for a day in fact actually happened without any of the consequences that the laws of physics would predict. Such a finding would strongly imply some sort of intervention by an outside force.
Like pornography, we’ll recognize proof of God’s existence if and when we see it. The sun stopping in the sky might have some physics explanation, after all. Of course, if there was a big hand next to the sun and we all heard a booming, hearty laugh, then we would know for sure.
It is difficult to see what a reasonable physics explanation might consist of. Too many known laws of physics would have to be overcome.
Of course, strange things have happen to our understanding of the natural world. For instance, the apparent existence of dark energy which nobody understands.
By the way, it’s not the claim that the sun stopped in the sky that’s the problem. There are a number of plausible explanations as to how that might happen (e.g. close approach of a black hole). The problem is how the consequences of a stoppage could be avoided.
Yes, I was thinking the black hole explanation as one possibility. If the sun stopped, I certainly wouldn’t jump straight to an explanation involving God. At a minimum, I would wait a while to see what happened next. Some other possibilities:
– An atmospheric effect changes the apparent location of the sun. The Earth is actually still spinning.
– A really strong gravity source is bending the apparent position of the sun in the sky.
– I am suffering some sort of medical event or under the influence of drugs.
The latter is probably the most likely.
I have a list of what I’d consider good evidence for good in Faith Versus Fact. In fact, I adhere to Richard’s position, as I think it’s the only one that’s scientifically sensible.
I find maths divisive. Especially when you are working out how many times one number goes into another number.
Always wondered what that “identity property” of division was all about.
You make division sound so dirty. I hope it’s all consensual. Is that why there’s a SIN button on my calculator?
Don’t be irrational.
When theists do math, they use only imaginary numbers.
How derivative!
NdGT is the director of a taxpayer-funded institution, so I can understand why he’d be circumspect about flogging his lack of religion in any setting where he might be seen as speaking for the Hayden Planetarium — although I’d expect him to be honest in answering any questions put to him on the topic (which by and large he seems to be).
As to Cox, I figure he’ll outgrow his tentativeness, probably once he hits puberty. I mean, he’s what 12, 14 maybe — or is that just a surfeit of boyish charm? He seems to have tapped into the same Dick-Clark-like eternal-teenager dimension as house physicist Sean Carroll. 🙂
Personally, I’m more and more comfortable in calling myself an atheist if it comes up in conversation. I feel that it’s important to stand up and be counted, to let those I run into know that not everyone is religious, there are a lot of us out there, that godless people can be good people, etc. In the long run this will get religious people more used to non-believers. (Note: I do live in Southern California, so I am not exactly in the Bible Belt out here.)
Yes, it does seem like atheism is becoming more acceptable these days. However, I also live in Southern California. I do remember that “atheist” was virtually last on a “Would you vote for a President who …” poll. I doubt I will live to see our first publicly atheist president. Then again, I probably would have said the same thing about a black president before Obama. I would love to be proven wrong.
I’ve been listening to Infinite Monkey Cage from the beginning and I’ve never heard a hint that Cox might be religious.
I suspect he’s just trying to get Brand off the subject, Brand being an annoying twat just dying to unload his pseudo-Dickensian word salad in his listeners’ ear holes..
Did you listen to his podcast with Sam Harris? I thought I would have to go lie down after because I found Brand exhausting. He is all over the place and doesn’t listen long enough before interrupting even his own thoughts!
