A relatively new anti-creationist book

It’s a slow news day here at WEIT, and my brain is equally slow. Let me just call your attention to a new review of an anticreationist book by Darren Naish at his Sci Am site Tetrapod Zoology. The review is new but the book has aged a bit: it’s the 15-month-old God’s Word or Human Reason?: An Inside Perspective on Creationism :

If you look at the contents on Amazon, you’ll see six chapters by five authors, three of them listed as editors. The chapters are largely about the evidence for evolution, but there’s some stuff about religion, too. That’s because, as Naish notes, the book has a unique take on evolution (“YEC” is “young Earth creationism”):

It has been said many times in the battle against the lies and miseducation of the creationists that among the most important opponents of YEC are those who were once YECs themselves. And here’s the kicker, because all the contributing authors of God’s Word or Human Reason? (there are five) are exactly that. Testimonials provided by each explain what it was that led them to doubt, question and ultimately reject YEC. These personal stories are fascinating, in one case heartbreaking.

And there’s apparently some good stuff in there. Here’s an analysis I particularly like:

Kane’s review of what we currently think about the evolution of birds from among theropod dinosaurs, for example, is one of the best reviews of this area yet published, combining historical review with a tour of key taxa in the ‘theropod to bird’ transition (Kane 2016b). The fact that fossil discoveries repeatedly matched predictions made about the evolutionary history of this group of animals is rightly emphasised. And what, then, of the AiG claim that the existence of a discrete ‘dinosaur kind’ and ‘bird kind’ is consistent with creationism, not evolution? (creationists use the term ‘baramin’ for these discrete ‘created kinds’).

Here’s a cool figure showing (with the caption) that the morphologial “gap” between dinosaurs and birds is gradually disappearing as new fossils are found—one of the predictions that evolution makes and that the Templeton-funded dude S. Orestis Palermos said couldn’t make. Note that the multidimensional morphological gaps between dinos and birds are vanishing over a period of only nine years from 2000-2009. It’s an excellent way to test evolutionary predictions.

Now it’s sad that this book has gotten only five Amazon reviews (all have five stars, though), and I do want to get it except that it’s only in hardback, it’s out of stock, and I have absolutely no more room for books, either in my office or at home. Perhaps I can request it from the library. Regardless, it looks like a good companion book for WEIT, as it expressly addresses creationist claims from the viewpoint of former creationists. I mention religion only once in WEIT, although I do try to show the truth of evolution in contrast to the predictions of creationism.

As I learned from Pinker’s Enlightenment Now, people’s acceptance of evolution seems to be based not on knowing the evidence, but on adherence to a set of “tribal values” that identify you as a member of a group. (Presumably in this case it’s the group of rationalists and non-religious people.) As Pinker notes, the NSF once gave a test of scientific literacy on which the question “Humans evolved from other organisms” demanded an “agree or disagree.” It turned out that the answer to that had NO CORRELATION with performance on any other index of science literacy. It turned out that that question was really a test of religiosity and not scientific knowledge, and thus it was dropped from the test.

If that’s the case, then it’s more important than ever for people to really know what the theory of evolution really says, and what the evidence is for that theory. This book appears to help fill that gap.

h/t: Paul