Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning: it’s March 25, 2018, and, luckily, the snow missed Chicago yesterday. I hope that’s the last threat of snow we have before summer. It’s International Waffle Day, too, and I could use one, topped with butter and real maple syrup. Alas, this isn’t in the offing: I had two pieces of cinnamon toast and a latte. Finally, it’s Tolkien Reading Day, so read some Tolkien.

On March 25, 1306, Robert the Bruce became the King of Scotland. On this day in 1655, Dutch scientist Christiaan Huygens discovered Titan, the largest moon of Saturn. In 1807, the Slave Trade Act became a law in Britain, abolishing slave trading throughout the British Empire. On this day in 1811, poet Percy Bysshe Shelley was expelled from Oxford for writing his pamphlet The Necessity of Atheism (a quote from that pamphlet is the frontispiece of Faith Versus Fact). On this day in 1911, the disastrous Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire occurred in New York City. Escape from the burning garment sweatshop was difficult because some of the exit doors were locked. As Wikipedia notes:

The fire caused the deaths of 146 garment workers – 123 women and 23 men – who died from the fire, smoke inhalation, or falling or jumping to their deaths. Most of the victims were recent Italian and Jewish immigrant women aged 16 to 23; of the victims whose ages are known, the oldest victim was 43-year-old Providenza Panno, and the youngest were 14-year-olds Kate Leone and “Sara” Rosaria Maltese.

63 of the victims jumped to their deaths. As a result, New York State reformed its labor laws, began installing sprinklers, making sure there were fire exits, and so on.

On this day in 1931, the nine Scottsboro Boys, a group of black youth riding a train, were arrested in Alabama and charged with rape. They were almost surely not guilty, yet all but one served prison time. It was a huge case, touching on issues of endemic racism (the accusers were two white women, there was no physical evidence of rape, and the conviction were of course brought in by an all white jury). Finally, on this day in 1969, John Lennon and Yoko Ono, on their honeymoon in Amsterdam, held their first Bed-In for Peace at the local Hilton, which lasted 7 days. Remember this?:

Notables born on March 25 include Simon Flexner (1863), Gutzon Borglum (1867; he designed the Mount Rushmore monument), Howard Cosell (1918), author Paul Scott (1920), Flannery O’Connor (1925), Gloria Steinem (1934), Elton John (1947), Sarah Jessica Parker (1965), and Danica Patrick (1981). Those who expired on this day include Claude Debussy (1918), Viola Liuzzo (1965), photographer Edward Steichen (1973), and Buck Owens (2006).

Here is Steichen’s “Nude with Cat’ (1902-1903):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili contemplates a quote from Winnie the Pooh. If you can’t read the framed quote, here it is:

Pooh looked at his two paws. He knew that one of them was the right, and he knew that when you had decided which one of them was the right, then the other one was the left, but he never could remember how to begin.

The dialogue:

Hili: I like this quotation. A: Why? Hili: It reminds me that we always have to make our own decisions.

In Polish:

Hili: Lubię ten cytat!

Ja: Dlaczego?

Hili: Uświadamia mi, że decyzja należy zawsze do nas.

Reader cesar sent a photo, which reminds me of Eliot’s poem The Hollow Men: “This is the way the world ends. Not with a man but a cat.”:

Matthew found this tweet of an amazing dust storm approaching a ship:

Dust storm in the Indian Ocean near Onslow, Australia pic.twitter.com/iqbe0t4RsQ — History Lovers Club (@historylvrsclub) March 23, 2018

Now why on earth would they do this? Seriously??!?!

Putting the clock forward at Avebury Stone Circle. Stone Age man didn’t have daylight saving, so twice a year National Trust staff have to move one of the stones. #Clockchange pic.twitter.com/2VFQlXQBTe — Visit Avebury (@VisitAvebury) March 24, 2018

Metamorphoisis from a caterpillar to an adult moth or butterfly is an amazing process, and its evolutionary origins are still obscure:

Insect of the day. Let's just take a moment to reflect on how deliciously bonkers insect metamorphosis is. Caterpillar and adult of a Brahmin moth (Brahmaea sp.). More on metamorphosis and hypermetamorphosis here: https://t.co/QnnUNBkXBF. (Photo – adult moth – Arthur Chapman). pic.twitter.com/a4S1qbWdI6 — Ross Piper (@DrRossPiper) March 23, 2018

The story of Dusty and Otter in three minutes. DUCKS! Look at their “duck mansion”! These ducks live in paradise, even getting tucked in every night. (I’m going to try feeding tomatoes to my ducks.)

These ducks won’t go to sleep at night until their mom comes to tuck them in 💕 pic.twitter.com/CY68MrVX0i — The Dodo (@dodo) March 24, 2018

I’m not sure what a Guillermo del Toro monster is, but here you go:

why does my cat look like a guillermo del toro monster when she relaxes??? pic.twitter.com/egYQB2MhfY — rae paoletta (@PAYOLETTER) March 24, 2018

Grania loves cross-species friendships, and here are four:

the only good thing left in this world is unlikely animal friendships. Drop 'em here, folks. pic.twitter.com/izLTyg3SE2 — i bless the rains down in Castamere (@Chinchillazllla) March 23, 2018

And a cat playing an organ:

Cat playing the organ

[Walters, W. 438, 15th c.] pic.twitter.com/vdzg45Sl5T — Damien Kempf (@DamienKempf) March 24, 2018

Finally, Matthew sent baby ferrets. LOOK AT THEM!