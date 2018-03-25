Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning: it’s March 25, 2018, and, luckily, the snow missed Chicago yesterday. I hope that’s the last threat of snow we have before summer. It’s International Waffle Day, too, and I could use one, topped with butter and real maple syrup. Alas, this isn’t in the offing: I had two pieces of cinnamon toast and a latte. Finally, it’s Tolkien Reading Day, so read some Tolkien.
On March 25, 1306, Robert the Bruce became the King of Scotland. On this day in 1655, Dutch scientist Christiaan Huygens discovered Titan, the largest moon of Saturn. In 1807, the Slave Trade Act became a law in Britain, abolishing slave trading throughout the British Empire. On this day in 1811, poet Percy Bysshe Shelley was expelled from Oxford for writing his pamphlet The Necessity of Atheism (a quote from that pamphlet is the frontispiece of Faith Versus Fact). On this day in 1911, the disastrous Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire occurred in New York City. Escape from the burning garment sweatshop was difficult because some of the exit doors were locked. As Wikipedia notes:
The fire caused the deaths of 146 garment workers – 123 women and 23 men – who died from the fire, smoke inhalation, or falling or jumping to their deaths. Most of the victims were recent Italian and Jewish immigrant women aged 16 to 23; of the victims whose ages are known, the oldest victim was 43-year-old Providenza Panno, and the youngest were 14-year-olds Kate Leone and “Sara” Rosaria Maltese.
63 of the victims jumped to their deaths. As a result, New York State reformed its labor laws, began installing sprinklers, making sure there were fire exits, and so on.
On this day in 1931, the nine Scottsboro Boys, a group of black youth riding a train, were arrested in Alabama and charged with rape. They were almost surely not guilty, yet all but one served prison time. It was a huge case, touching on issues of endemic racism (the accusers were two white women, there was no physical evidence of rape, and the conviction were of course brought in by an all white jury). Finally, on this day in 1969, John Lennon and Yoko Ono, on their honeymoon in Amsterdam, held their first Bed-In for Peace at the local Hilton, which lasted 7 days. Remember this?:
Notables born on March 25 include Simon Flexner (1863), Gutzon Borglum (1867; he designed the Mount Rushmore monument), Howard Cosell (1918), author Paul Scott (1920), Flannery O’Connor (1925), Gloria Steinem (1934), Elton John (1947), Sarah Jessica Parker (1965), and Danica Patrick (1981). Those who expired on this day include Claude Debussy (1918), Viola Liuzzo (1965), photographer Edward Steichen (1973), and Buck Owens (2006).
Here is Steichen’s “Nude with Cat’ (1902-1903):
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili contemplates a quote from Winnie the Pooh. If you can’t read the framed quote, here it is:
Pooh looked at his two paws. He knew that one of them was the right, and he knew that when you had decided which one of them was the right, then the other one was the left, but he never could remember how to begin.
The dialogue:
Hili: I like this quotation.A: Why?Hili: It reminds me that we always have to make our own decisions.
Hili: Lubię ten cytat!
Ja: Dlaczego?
Hili: Uświadamia mi, że decyzja należy zawsze do nas.
Reader cesar sent a photo, which reminds me of Eliot’s poem The Hollow Men: “This is the way the world ends. Not with a man but a cat.”:
Matthew found this tweet of an amazing dust storm approaching a ship:
Now why on earth would they do this? Seriously??!?!
Metamorphoisis from a caterpillar to an adult moth or butterfly is an amazing process, and its evolutionary origins are still obscure:
The story of Dusty and Otter in three minutes. DUCKS! Look at their “duck mansion”! These ducks live in paradise, even getting tucked in every night. (I’m going to try feeding tomatoes to my ducks.)
I’m not sure what a Guillermo del Toro monster is, but here you go:
Grania loves cross-species friendships, and here are four:
And a cat playing an organ:
Finally, Matthew sent baby ferrets. LOOK AT THEM!
Kudos to Visit Avebury for a great joke!
Of course! A few days early for April 1st, of course.
What immediately occurred to me is, that stone is a fibreglass/polystyrene(styrofoam) replica. It has to be, if it was real it would just squash the trailer flat.
If you visit the circle you will see that erosion has necked the stones in at the bottom, visible in the stone on the right of the picture. From the flat bottom of the stone “in” the trailer, I suspect that the trailer is actually just parked in front of the stone and some wag saw it as a stone in a trailer and posted accordingly 🙂
I can’t remember the precise details, having not been down that way for many years, but I think the stones extend several feet into the ground and are not simply placed on the surface.
You are so worng! Here’s the vid from which the still was taken:
Avebury is best because there’s a pub close by & of course because of the classic Children of the Stones documentary of my youth
Fake rock.
I stand corrected; definitely a fake rock though, that trailer wouldn’t survive a real rock of that size. I guess they have been doing a bit of gap filling with some replicas… there eas a real erosion problem when we visited (ca 20 yrs ago).
I definitely agree that Avebury is best; the monument is around the entire village and it is a very attractive area with good walks and the pub (natch!)
You can clearly see the necking of the stones on that video; I can’t remember if we had a guide when we visited but someone showed me a reconstruction of the original stones and they were big. Thousands of years of erosion have rendered them no less impressive – as you can see above from the height of the stone relative the height of the worker. There is some parallax but nevertheless.
“…definitely a fake rock though, that trailer wouldn’t survive a real rock of that size.” That, and well-done satire certainly is not dea.
It could be a carefully sculpted, hollow rock. 😉
It is certainly an interesting site https://www.telegraph.co.uk/science/2017/06/28/avebury-stone-circle-weird-square-archaeologists-find/
I should add that the circle at Avebury was actually more impressive to me than Stonehenge. That has very big vertical stones with lintels but is only around 50 metres or so in diameter, whereas the original Avebury circle was around 400 or 500 metres. The stones are considerably eroded but even what remains would have presented a considerable challenge to move and install. 🙂
In the duck story what kind of duck is that white one with the crown of feathers on the head?
You beat me to it.lol
Pooh quote :
The House At Pooh Corner
Chapter VII in which Tigger is Unbounced
p.119 of Dutton, 1988 re-design
To be fair, everybody would push the red button.
The cat just wouldn’t worry and dither before pushing it. Sniff a little, and bam!
Glen Davidson
The office supply store STAPLES used to sell a similar button that tied in with an advertising campaign. It says “easy” on top; when pushed it says “That was easy.”
Pan’s Labyrinth, Hellboy, Pacific Rim, The Shape of Water, …(I’ll admit I forgot Devil’s Backbone, but that is likely because I have only read about it and as opposed to SOW a time ago – SOW is Oscar’s nominated.)
“Guillermo Del Toro is one of fantasy cinema’s great modern directors. From acclaimed Spanish language movies such as The Devil’s Backbone and Pan’s Labyrinth to high profile Hollywood blockbusters like Pacific Rim and Hellboy films, Del Toro’s gift for imaginative, exciting, scary, and often deeply moving cinema is unrivalled. He’s also delivered some of the most memorable monsters of recent times too.”
https://www.gamespot.com/gallery/oscars-2018-guillermo-del-toros-greatest-monsters-/2900-1846/
I’m very thankful that Del Toro’s films weren’t around when I was a kid. Ever since I saw Alien when I was eight Giger’s xenomorph has figured in my nightmares pretty heavily. But the pale man from Pan’s Labyrinth might have messed me up even worse.
Some people are just completely comfortable in that world of monsters and horrific things – they find them beautiful in the same way other people find cats and sunsets beautiful. I think Del Toro’s one of those people; Giger was another.
Thanks for that additional information. I saw one of these crested ducks in a pond here in the city and then forgot about until this story. It’s mate was not crested, which is a good thing…
As John said, Christ, you know it ain’t easy:
I guess this is a fine place to slot in the comment I was going to post.
John and Yoko’s “bed-ins” were the ultimate in luxury slacktivism. “Sitting in bed all day and getting tons of press while doing it? And everybody will think we’re promoting peace through some new kind of performance art? It’s brilliant!” It’s 1969’s equivalent of tweeting your support for something while taking a shit.