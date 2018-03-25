Reader Karen Bartelt sent another batch of bird photos from her recent trip to Cuba (see here and here for her previous photos). Her notes are indented:
Here is another selection which I’ll call “The Big Three”; the spectacular endemics that everyone wants to see. I threw in a fourth endemic.Cuban trogon (Priotelus temnurus). We saw 6-7 of these, but not always in the best light. The second photo shows the rather unusual tail feathers.
Cuban tody (Todus multicolor). We saw 6-7 of these, and though very small, they were good perchers and very photogenic.
Bee hummingbird (Mellisuga helenae), Zapata peninsula. Small, very localized populations. These were actually in a neighborhood where the locals put out feeders.
Bees make the very common Cuban emerald (Chlorostilbon ricordii) seem pretty mundane in comparison.
Beautiful photos. Thanks for sharing.
What beautiful birds. I never wanted to go to Cuba until now.
Very cute little birds!
Spectacular photos, Karen!
I’m always pleased to see birds from Cuba and the general area. They tend to be remarkably colored and cute. I was very upset to see the recent Hurricanes crash through destroying habitats. But I’ve seen some reports saying in most areas affected the birds seem to be doing OK.
Once again, beautiful birds and good pictures of ’em. Thank you.
They sure have some nice dinosaurs in Cuba!