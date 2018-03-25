Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Karen Bartelt sent another batch of bird photos from her recent trip to Cuba (see here and here for her previous photos). Her notes are indented:

Here is another selection which I’ll call “The Big Three”;  the spectacular endemics that everyone wants to see.  I threw in a fourth endemic.
Cuban trogon (Priotelus temnurus).  We saw 6-7 of these, but not always in the best light.  The second photo shows the rather unusual tail feathers.

Cuban tody (Todus multicolor).  We saw 6-7 of these, and though very small, they were good perchers and very photogenic.
Bee hummingbird (Mellisuga helenae), Zapata peninsula.  Small, very localized populations.  These were actually in a neighborhood where the locals put out feeders.
Bees make the very common Cuban emerald (Chlorostilbon ricordii) seem pretty mundane in comparison.
This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on March 25, 2018 at 8:00 am and filed under birds, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

7 Comments

  1. Colleen Milloy
    Posted March 25, 2018 at 8:31 am | Permalink

    Beautiful photos. Thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  2. Frank Bath
    Posted March 25, 2018 at 8:47 am | Permalink

    What beautiful birds. I never wanted to go to Cuba until now.

    Reply
  3. mayamarkov
    Posted March 25, 2018 at 9:26 am | Permalink

    Very cute little birds!

    Reply
  4. Merilee
    Posted March 25, 2018 at 9:47 am | Permalink

    Spectacular photos, Karen!

    Reply
  5. rickflick
    Posted March 25, 2018 at 9:49 am | Permalink

    I’m always pleased to see birds from Cuba and the general area. They tend to be remarkably colored and cute. I was very upset to see the recent Hurricanes crash through destroying habitats. But I’ve seen some reports saying in most areas affected the birds seem to be doing OK.

    Reply
  6. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted March 25, 2018 at 9:52 am | Permalink

    Once again, beautiful birds and good pictures of ’em. Thank you.

    Reply
  7. GBJames
    Posted March 25, 2018 at 10:03 am | Permalink

    They sure have some nice dinosaurs in Cuba!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: