Reader Karen Bartelt sent another batch of bird photos from her recent trip to Cuba (see here and here for her previous photos). Her notes are indented:

Here is another selection which I'll call "The Big Three"; the spectacular endemics that everyone wants to see. I threw in a fourth endemic. Cuban trogon (Priotelus temnurus). We saw 6-7 of these, but not always in the best light. The second photo shows the rather unusual tail feathers.

Cuban tody (Todus multicolor). We saw 6-7 of these, and though very small, they were good perchers and very photogenic.

Bee hummingbird (Mellisuga helenae), Zapata peninsula. Small, very localized populations. These were actually in a neighborhood where the locals put out feeders.

Chlorostilbon ricordii) seem pretty mundane in comparison. Bees make the very common Cuban emerald seem pretty mundane in comparison.