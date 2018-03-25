Pinker on Rubin, and a meta-review of his critics

After years of Dave Rubin trying to get Steve Pinker on his show, he’s finally succeeded. Here’s the first part of their interview: a 34-minute discussion of Pinker’s background, his secular Judaism, blank-slateism, sex differences in preference and behavior (he mentions the Larry Summers and James Damore affairs), whether some scientific questions should be off limits, identity politics, free speech on campus, whether campus censorship helped elect Trump (Pinker says “yes), and the distortion of his views by the Regressive Left. (Part 2, which deals with his new book Enlightenment Now, is here, and the full hour-long interview, which I haven’t yet seen but will, is here). Although some will say that this is Rubin simply interviewing another “alt-righter”, Pinker’s words dispel that characterization. Here he calls himself a “centrist,” though I see him as a classical liberal. He certainly has no kind words for Trump and the Republicans in his book!

Note that Pinker’s wearing his black Lucchese caiman cowboy boots, which have now, as I warned him, split. (Caiman is not a durable hide; Pinker has since ordered a new custom pair in belly alligator.)

I’ve finally finished Enlightenment Now, and although it’s a long read, it’s well worth your attention. I’ve also read many of the critics, and have rebutted a few but don’t really have the interest to go into depth. Further, since many of the critics take Pinker to task for historical and philosophical issues (e.g., “did he characterize Enlightenment thinkers properly?”), I lack the expertise to go into those areas. However, regardless of whether you think Pinker’s view of the Enlightenment hews to history, that’s not his main point. There are in fact two main points: there has been palpable progress over the last few centuries in nearly all measurable aspects of human welfare (wealth, health, freedom from violence, freedom from accidents, increase in democracy, and so on), and that that progress is due to what we think of as Enlightenment values: humanism, science, the valuing of reason, and a reliance on science and empirical evidence. Those who deny that there’s been progress are simply wrong (that’s what Pinker’s 70-odd graphs demonstrate), and although you can argue whether humanism, reason and science are responsible for that progress, it’s hard to make the case that metaphysical disciplines such as religion have pushed humanity forward. (My favorite chapter is Pinker’s last, a paean to the virtues of science.)

A meta-analysis of all the criticism leveled at Pinker appears in the newest Quillette: “Steven Pinker’s Counter-Counter-Enlightenment” by Saloni Dattani, identified as “an MSc student in behaviour genetics at the University of London.” By and large I agree with her analysis, and will give a brief excerpt:

But many of Pinker’s critics are not simply objecting to the details of progress, they are hostile to the idea that progress has occurred at all. While this may be partly due to the Optimism Gap, the Negativity bias, and the Availability heuristic, there are hints that it may reflect a deeper anxiety – that progress, especially recent progress, directly undermines a belief on the radical Left and Right that worsening human conditions and societal decline demand institutional overhaul, insurrection, and revolutionary change. Not only is the idea of progress repulsive to eco-pessimists who believe humans are despoiling the planet and plunging the world into irredeemable chaos, it is also anathema to anarchists and populists who would rather see the state burn to the ground than support incremental reform, and to ethnonationalists who believe liberal cosmopolitanism has brought Western civilisation to the verge of collapse. There are those who claim that the threats posed by radicalism and populism from the Left and the Right are exaggerated. But the middle ground between catastrophising and complacency feels particularly narrow at the moment, and it is necessary to identify threats early, if they are to be effectively resisted. On this count, Pinker has come prepared. The reason he is always one step ahead of his critics is that the counter-Enlightenment arguments they rehearse are as old as the Enlightenment itself. The difference is that now the evidence is in. There are those who have grumbled that Enlightenment Now isn’t really about the Enlightenment at all, and in a sense they are right. This is not a work of philosophy but a work of social science. Those expending time and keystrokes angrily complaining that Pinker’s version of the Enlightenment does not accord with their preferred definition are missing the point. Pinker’s book is not a case for the Enlightenment that invites refutation, but a refutation of the arguments of the counter-Enlightenment which, it turns out, have been wrong all along.

I recommend once again that you read this book, even if you haven’t tackled the last one: The Better Angels of Our Nature: Why Violence Has Declined. Both are works of thoughtfulness, reason, and unsullied secularism.

