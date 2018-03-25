Pinker on Rubin, and a meta-review of his critics

After years of Dave Rubin trying to get Steve Pinker on his show, he’s finally succeeded. Here’s the first part of their interview: a 34-minute discussion of Pinker’s background, his secular Judaism, blank-slateism, sex differences in preference and behavior (he mentions the Larry Summers and James Damore affairs), whether some scientific questions should be off limits, identity politics, free speech on campus, whether campus censorship helped elect Trump (Pinker says “yes), and the distortion of his views by the Regressive Left. (Part 2, which deals with his new book Enlightenment Now, is here, and the full hour-long interview, which I haven’t yet seen but will, is here). Although some will say that this is Rubin simply interviewing another “alt-righter”, Pinker’s words dispel that characterization. Here he calls himself a “centrist,” though I see him as a classical liberal. He certainly has no kind words for Trump and the Republicans in his book!
Note that Pinker’s wearing his black Lucchese caiman cowboy boots, which have now, as I warned him, split. (Caiman is not a durable hide; Pinker has since ordered a new custom pair in belly alligator.)
I’ve finally finished Enlightenment Now, and although it’s a long read, it’s well worth your attention. I’ve also read many of the critics, and have rebutted a few but don’t really have the interest to go into depth. Further, since many of the critics take Pinker to task for historical and philosophical issues (e.g., “did he characterize Enlightenment thinkers properly?”), I lack the expertise to go into those areas. However, regardless of whether you think Pinker’s view of the Enlightenment hews to history, that’s not his main point. There are in fact two main points: there has been palpable progress over the last few centuries in nearly all measurable aspects of human welfare (wealth, health, freedom from violence, freedom from accidents, increase in democracy, and so on), and that that progress is due to what we think of as Enlightenment values: humanism, science, the valuing of reason, and a reliance on science and empirical evidence. Those who deny that there’s been progress are simply wrong (that’s what Pinker’s 70-odd graphs demonstrate), and although you can argue whether humanism, reason and science are responsible for that progress, it’s hard to make the case that metaphysical disciplines such as religion have pushed humanity forward. (My favorite chapter is Pinker’s last, a paean to the virtues of science.)
A meta-analysis of all the criticism leveled at Pinker appears in the newest Quillette: “Steven Pinker’s Counter-Counter-Enlightenment” by Saloni Dattani, identified as “an MSc student in behaviour genetics at the University of London.” By and large I agree with her analysis, and will give a brief excerpt:
But many of Pinker’s critics are not simply objecting to the details of progress, they are hostile to the idea that progress has occurred at all. While this may be partly due to the Optimism Gap, the Negativity bias, and the Availability heuristic, there are hints that it may reflect a deeper anxiety – that progress, especially recent progress, directly undermines a belief on the radical Left and Right that worsening human conditions and societal decline demand institutional overhaul, insurrection, and revolutionary change.
Not only is the idea of progress repulsive to eco-pessimists who believe humans are despoiling the planet and plunging the world into irredeemable chaos, it is also anathema to anarchists and populists who would rather see the state burn to the ground than support incremental reform, and to ethnonationalists who believe liberal cosmopolitanism has brought Western civilisation to the verge of collapse. There are those who claim that the threats posed by radicalism and populism from the Left and the Right are exaggerated. But the middle ground between catastrophising and complacency feels particularly narrow at the moment, and it is necessary to identify threats early, if they are to be effectively resisted.
On this count, Pinker has come prepared. The reason he is always one step ahead of his critics is that the counter-Enlightenment arguments they rehearse are as old as the Enlightenment itself. The difference is that now the evidence is in. There are those who have grumbled that Enlightenment Now isn’t really about the Enlightenment at all, and in a sense they are right. This is not a work of philosophy but a work of social science. Those expending time and keystrokes angrily complaining that Pinker’s version of the Enlightenment does not accord with their preferred definition are missing the point. Pinker’s book is not a case for the Enlightenment that invites refutation, but a refutation of the arguments of the counter-Enlightenment which, it turns out, have been wrong all along.
I recommend once again that you read this book, even if you haven’t tackled the last one: The Better Angels of Our Nature: Why Violence Has Declined. Both are works of thoughtfulness, reason, and unsullied secularism.
h/t: Paul
Dattani has captured this really well, IMO.
This point is interesting, and possibly important: “… that progress, especially recent progress, directly undermines a belief on the radical Left and Right that worsening human conditions and societal decline demand institutional overhaul, insurrection, and revolutionary change.”
Yes, this is something common to most, if not all, the reviews of Pinker’s book. The activists and observers on both Left and Right define themselves in terms of policy — how problems are to solved. They spend most of their energy revving people up as to how bad some problem is and how they have the proper solution. It is not hard to imagine such people do not like Pinker’s book. To them, he is telling the same audience things aren’t so bad and that the rational, scientific thinking that has worked in the last few centuries is also our best hope for the future. It’s an idea that lets the air right out of their theses.
Seeing “Pinker on Rubin” immediately brings to mind the phrase, “that would look great on your resume; not so good on mine.” Hopefully there is a subset of Rubin’s audience that can learn something.
Never check the youtube comments, on all three videos you’ll only see depressing stuff.
Yep.
A socialist journalist in my Twitter feed expressed great delight in a “take down” of Pinker that he posted a link to. The take down was really just snark, pointing out that we still had problems. Duh. Misses Pinker’s argument totally.
I suspect the socialist resented Pinker’s argument because a successful capitalist society is not compatible with his agenda.
I suppose that acknowledging overall improvement threatens the idea that I or some group is really really suffering right now, and needs help. There’s trouble, I tell you trouble, right here in River City.
I’m about halfway through and enjoying the book and think it should be required reading for every adult. I’ve also been following the reviews and critiques of EN. One piece that got my attention was by George Monbiot of the Guardian whose work I tend to respect. He is critical of some of Pinker’s claims regarding environmentalism: http://www.monbiot.com/2018/03/09/contrary-to-reason/
Actually, Monbiot is extremely critical of Pinker’s analysis of environmental issues. I do not know if his critique is justified, but it raises a question that is of concern to me. How wary should we be of people who talk about issues that they have had little or no training in? My answer is quite a lot. Pinker writes about areas of history, philosophy, and science that as far as I know he has had little training in. At least for the area of history, of which I have some acquaintance, I do get pissed off at what seems to be a common attitude that anybody can write it, even though they have had no formal training. I do not doubt that he attempted to diligently research these areas, but he cannot be termed an expert in these areas. Monbiot purports to be an expert in the area of environmentalism and has found Pinker wanting. Perhaps other experts will be more charitable. In any case, before I would accept Pinker’s contentions as “accurate” in areas outside of his training, I would first like to evaluate the reviews of experts.
Maybe. But does Pinker get anything wrong in his book that invalidates any of his main points?
Virtually every expert takes issue with what non-experts say in their field. At a minimum, they just seem to use the wrong words or put the focus on the wrong ideas. I get these feelings often when I read articles about computer technology written by people outside the field. It is fine to add some expert perspective but making the claim that they are wrong is much stronger.
I haven’t read Pinker’s book yet but I am familiar with his work. It is hard to imagine he got very much of the environmental science wrong and even harder still that it significantly cut into his point.
I like Pinker’s optimism, although it is hard to keep it up in the winter of our Trump discontent.
Yes, it’s a nice attitude if you can maintain it. Trump is a here today gone tomorrow type of thing, however, people do not stop being stupid over night.
Or racist, or selfish, … I can’t wait for Trump to be over. If we survive him, perhaps the US population will have learned a lesson and a new age of enlightenment will dawn. Or not.
