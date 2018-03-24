Saturday squirrels

I haven’t neglected my squirrels, who get sunflower seeds, peanuts, and fresh water at least twice a day. Sometimes in the morning, when I haven’t yet fed them, they tap or bang on my office window to remind me that they’re hungry (they’re fed next door, in the lab). I’ll hear a banging or scratching, and this is what I see:

When I leave the window open while changing the water, they often come into the lab (one poked its head in my office the other day, looking for noms). I’ll shoo them outside and make sure they have a big pile of food. If I leave the window open for a while, they’re perfectly capable of finding my bag of peanuts, gnawing it open, and making off with a pound or two. Yes, they’ve done that.