Saturday squirrels

I haven’t neglected my squirrels, who get sunflower seeds, peanuts, and fresh water at least twice a day. Sometimes in the morning, when I haven’t yet fed them, they tap or bang on my office window to remind me that they’re hungry (they’re fed next door, in the lab). I’ll hear a banging or scratching, and this is what I see:
When I leave the window open while changing the water, they often come into the lab (one poked its head in my office the other day, looking for noms). I’ll shoo them outside and make sure they have a big pile of food. If I leave the window open for a while, they’re perfectly capable of finding my bag of peanuts, gnawing it open, and making off with a pound or two. Yes, they’ve done that.
Too cute!!
Great pics!
Re. yr critters clamoring for food:
Currently reading ‘To The South Seas’, first chief of the US Forest Service (under TR) and then Pennsylvania Gov Gifford Pinthot’s account of his seafaring excursion (via Panama Canal) to the Galapagos in 1929, in-between two terms as Gov. Subsequent to getting hold of the book I found to great astonishment that it recently came out as an audiobook, and there’s a preview on YT that gives an idea of the charming prose.
I just passed the part where he describes the Galapagos turtles in transit to zoos the US, where they clamor for food in the morning, along with what they liked to eat.
Scicurious.
“…who get sunflower seeds, peanuts, and fresh water at least twice a day.”
Isn’t there enough water lying around for them, for instance, the duck pond?