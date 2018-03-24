Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s the weekend: Saturday, March 24, 2018, and it’s National Cake Pop Day, an overpriced treat beloved by yuppies in fancy restaurants. It’s also WHO’s World Tuberculosis Day (see below for the date 1882).
Some sad news from France:
Beltrame, the French gendarme who swapped places with a woman hostage taken by the Islamist killer in Trèbes, and then was shot, has died. Yes, the word “hero” is overused, applied to, say, fencers who wear hijabs, but this man is a genuine hero: he gave his life for another. Beltrame leaves behind a wife but no children.
On this day in 1721, Johann Sebastian Bach dedicated six concertos to Malgrave Christian Ludwig of Brandenburg-Schwedt, now known as the Brandenburg Concertos. One of my favorite pieces of classical music is the last (allegro) movement of of Concerto Number 6 in B flat major. Lovely! And here it is:
On March 24, 1837, Canada gave black men (not women) the right to vote. In 1882, Robert Koch announced that the agent responsible for tuberculosis was the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. On this day in 1944, 76 Allied prisoners of war escaped the German camp Stalag Luft III through a tunnel they’d dug secretly (this was dramatized in the movie “The Great Escape”). Of the 76, only 3 made it to freedom, and of the 73 recaptured, 50 were executed. On March 24, 1958, Elvis Presley was drafted into the U.S. Army. 31 years later, the ship Exxon Valdez ran aground in Prince William Sound in Alaska, spilling 240,000 barrels of crude oil. Finally, exactly ten years ago, Bhutan officially became a democracy, having its very first election.
Matthew sent this tweet about the execution of Poles who saved Jews, at risk to their lives, during the Nazi era. There are 13 tweets in the series, and they’re well worth a look, helping restore one’s faith in humanity. Unfortunately, the family was turned in by other Poles, and merely mentioning any complicity of Poles in the Holocaust is now against the law in Poland.
Notables born on this day include Harry Houdini (1874), Nobel laureate physicist Peter Debye (1884), photographer Edward Weston (1886), George Sisler (1893), Wilhelm Reich (1897), Clyde Barrow (1909; shot to death in 1934), Nobel laureate biochemist John Kendrew (1917), Lawrence Ferlinghetti (1919; still alive at 99!), Steve McQueen (1930, curiously, he was a star of “The Great Escape”), paleontologist Robert T. Bakker (1945), Peyton Manning (1976) and Jessica Chastain (1977). Edward Weston loved cats, and her he is with some of his beloved felids (photo by Imogen Cunningham):
Deaths were few on March 24; they include Pieter de Hooch (1684), Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (1882), Garry Shandling (2016), and the famous soccer player Johan Cruyff (2016). Curiously Cruyff, who died of lung cancer, was one of the sport’s all-time greats despite being a lifelong heavy smoker. He’s famous for a dribbling trick:
The Cruyff Turn (also spelled Cruijff Turn in the Netherlands) is an evasive football move that was named after Dutch footballer Johan Cruyff. To do this move, Cruyff would look to pass or cross the ball. Instead of kicking it, he would drag the ball behind his planted foot with the inside of his crossing foot, turn through 180 degrees, and accelerate away from the defender. This feint was executed by Cruyff in the 1974 FIFA World Cup, first being seen in the Netherlands’ match against Sweden where he outwitted Swedish defender Jan Olsson. The move was soon widely copied by other players around the world. It remains one of the most commonly used dribbling tricks in the modern game.
Here it is:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is sad about the news, which includes a bad abortion bill in Poland (fetuses cannot be aborted when they have grave illnesses or deformities) and more UN resolutions against Israel (Hili is a Zionist cat):
Hili: I read the news in the morning.A: And?Hili: My kingdom is not of this world.
Hili: Czytałam rano wiadomości ze świata.
Ja: I co?
Hili: Moje królestwo nie jest z tego świata.
Reader Frank reminds us the Philomena will return in a BBC2 series on Britain, which, sadly, I’ll be unable to see. Readers in the UK—please report.
From Grania, a cat who doesn’t like things that aren’t in their proper place:
Well, here’s someone who doesn’t understand either evolution or scientific writing (“Abstract” is a short, one-paragraph summary that appears at the beginning or end of every biology paper.)
From Matthew, who says pay attention to the dates of these tweets!
A giant cat:
And the death of a subspecies:
As well as the death of a beloved Tower raven:
Finally, a cool trick with a top and a paper clip:
I’m astonished by what Beltrame did. I wonder if it was against the rules.
Arnaud Beltrame was the definition.
Another step in control today…
…death of a beloved Tower raven…
Odin will be sad. I hope Huginn is well.
Bach is indeed unsurpassed. In my operating theatre there is only baroque music in the mornings, and 85% of it Bach. He must have been a ‘natural mathematician’, everything fits so perfectly (for more details read Hofstadter’s “Godel, Esher, Bach”). Only in the afternoon we listen to other music, from jazz to “World Music”, and even ‘Pop’ or ‘Kwaito’.
Bach is the composer who most often moves me to tears, no competition there.
World TB day. Here is an area where SA is, sadly, top of the table. We have the highest TB-HIV co-infection incidence in the world. Moreover 10 to 15 % of our TB is MDRTB (multi drug resistant TB) or XDRTB (extremely drug resistant TB). It is a great killer, and a huge health care problem here.
For those who want a nice trivial fact, you can safely drink from the same glass a still infective TB patient has been drinking from. It is the aerosol, the tiny droplets released on coughing, that cause the infection when inspired.
And yes, I agree 100%, the word “Hero” is not misplaced for Arnaud Beltrame.
Who of us would have dared to do the same? A Genuine Hero indeed.
The City Lights Bookstore Ferlinghetti founded in North Beach is still goin’ strong, too (at least as of my last trip to San Francisco).
That Polish law is as unconscionable as it can get.
I was named after a great-uncle who was executed in the early 40’s – at age 33- for setting up a network to help Dutch Jews escape to Spain via Belgium. My late father visited several of the surviving escapees in the 70’s in Israel. That was very moving.
So I can’t be really impartial in this. All my feelings for the Ulma family. Sad there were so few, and not many more of them. However, in the light of the dire consequences, one cannot really blame. The fact they were so few -for good reasons- somehow increases the Ulma’s heroism.
Somewhere, he’s back in the cooler again with his ball glove, bouncing a baseball off the wall.
I did not expect a recording of Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B Flat Major to begin with a picture of Kirk and Spock, but it did, and I’m happy.
I was really, really hoping Arnaud Beltrame wouldn’t die. I’m usually pretty good about staying rationally detached from the deaths and misfortunes of people I’ve never known and never will, but, on occasion, someone does something that forces my brain to think about them and be disappointed when their circumstances don’t result in the best outcome. I was really rooting for Arnaud Beltrame.
A group of someones I am decidedly not rooting for is Loyola’s basketball team. Someone had ABC’s World News Tonight playing in the background last night, and the program ended with yet another story about Sister Jean and the prayers she has provided. The ABC newscaster said of her prayer, “it worked,” and remarked that Loyola has won games because of “divine intervention.” There was no equivocation; there was no question: Loyola is winning because God is helping them win. I wish they would just fucking lose already. This is likely the most I’ve ever cared about basketball.
Sorry to hear of the passing of Munin, the Tower raven but glad that his privacy was respected with “age-related illness”.
My eyes welled up again with tears for Monsieur Beltrame and his widow and the other victims.
Alright, you Hofstadter/Bach fans, I dug out my book and am listening to the Musical Offering – thank you!
… how’d I miss The Musical Offering?! This stuff is GREAT! I got my fill of Bach a while back, moved to Telemann – if you get tired of Bach, as strange as that sounds, OR if you want more but can’t find any, try Telemann – somehow, I got it in my head I heard everything by Bach, but thanks to this here Hili Dialogue, and specifically because the Hofstadter fans spoke up, I’m diving back into Bach through the Musical Offering.
Another WEIT Miracle!