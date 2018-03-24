Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s the weekend: Saturday, March 24, 2018, and it’s National Cake Pop Day, an overpriced treat beloved by yuppies in fancy restaurants. It’s also WHO’s World Tuberculosis Day (see below for the date 1882).

Some sad news from France:

I don’t like the word hero. It’s overused. But my god is it applicable here. French gendarme Arnaud Beltrame handed himself over to an ISIS-inspired gunman yesterday to save a hostage’s life. In the ensuing raid, he was shot & spent the night fighting for his life. He just passed https://t.co/I1FvnLpfCH — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) March 24, 2018

Beltrame, the French gendarme who swapped places with a woman hostage taken by the Islamist killer in Trèbes, and then was shot, has died. Yes, the word “hero” is overused, applied to, say, fencers who wear hijabs, but this man is a genuine hero: he gave his life for another. Beltrame leaves behind a wife but no children.

On this day in 1721, Johann Sebastian Bach dedicated six concertos to Malgrave Christian Ludwig of Brandenburg-Schwedt, now known as the Brandenburg Concertos. One of my favorite pieces of classical music is the last (allegro) movement of of Concerto Number 6 in B flat major. Lovely! And here it is:

On March 24, 1837, Canada gave black men (not women) the right to vote. In 1882, Robert Koch announced that the agent responsible for tuberculosis was the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. On this day in 1944, 76 Allied prisoners of war escaped the German camp Stalag Luft III through a tunnel they’d dug secretly (this was dramatized in the movie “The Great Escape”). Of the 76, only 3 made it to freedom, and of the 73 recaptured, 50 were executed. On March 24, 1958, Elvis Presley was drafted into the U.S. Army. 31 years later, the ship Exxon Valdez ran aground in Prince William Sound in Alaska, spilling 240,000 barrels of crude oil. Finally, exactly ten years ago, Bhutan officially became a democracy, having its very first election.

Matthew sent this tweet about the execution of Poles who saved Jews, at risk to their lives, during the Nazi era. There are 13 tweets in the series, and they’re well worth a look, helping restore one’s faith in humanity. Unfortunately, the family was turned in by other Poles, and merely mentioning any complicity of Poles in the Holocaust is now against the law in Poland.

March 24 – the anniversary of the murder of the Ulma family executed in 1944 for hiding Jews – is today in Poland the National Day of Remembrance of Poles who saved Jews during German occupiation. See this thread to learn 11 stories of Righteous linked with #Auschwitz. 1/13 pic.twitter.com/8GzR8i1SaF — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) March 24, 2018

Notables born on this day include Harry Houdini (1874), Nobel laureate physicist Peter Debye (1884), photographer Edward Weston (1886), George Sisler (1893), Wilhelm Reich (1897), Clyde Barrow (1909; shot to death in 1934), Nobel laureate biochemist John Kendrew (1917), Lawrence Ferlinghetti (1919; still alive at 99!), Steve McQueen (1930, curiously, he was a star of “The Great Escape”), paleontologist Robert T. Bakker (1945), Peyton Manning (1976) and Jessica Chastain (1977). Edward Weston loved cats, and her he is with some of his beloved felids (photo by Imogen Cunningham):

Deaths were few on March 24; they include Pieter de Hooch (1684), Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (1882), Garry Shandling (2016), and the famous soccer player Johan Cruyff (2016). Curiously Cruyff, who died of lung cancer, was one of the sport’s all-time greats despite being a lifelong heavy smoker. He’s famous for a dribbling trick:

The Cruyff Turn (also spelled Cruijff Turn in the Netherlands) is an evasive football move that was named after Dutch footballer Johan Cruyff. To do this move, Cruyff would look to pass or cross the ball. Instead of kicking it, he would drag the ball behind his planted foot with the inside of his crossing foot, turn through 180 degrees, and accelerate away from the defender. This feint was executed by Cruyff in the 1974 FIFA World Cup, first being seen in the Netherlands’ match against Sweden where he outwitted Swedish defender Jan Olsson. The move was soon widely copied by other players around the world. It remains one of the most commonly used dribbling tricks in the modern game.

Here it is:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is sad about the news, which includes a bad abortion bill in Poland (fetuses cannot be aborted when they have grave illnesses or deformities) and more UN resolutions against Israel (Hili is a Zionist cat):

Hili: I read the news in the morning. A: And? Hili: My kingdom is not of this world. In Polish:

Hili: Czytałam rano wiadomości ze świata.

Ja: I co?

Hili: Moje królestwo nie jest z tego świata.

Reader Frank reminds us the Philomena will return in a BBC2 series on Britain, which, sadly, I’ll be unable to see. Readers in the UK—please report.

Cunk on Britain starts 3rd April on @BBCTwo pic.twitter.com/JOE1P7CW9w — Diane Morgan (@missdianemorgan) March 22, 2018

From Grania, a cat who doesn’t like things that aren’t in their proper place:

That does not belong on this shelf. pic.twitter.com/LYBJj0o6IG — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) March 24, 2018

Well, here’s someone who doesn’t understand either evolution or scientific writing (“Abstract” is a short, one-paragraph summary that appears at the beginning or end of every biology paper.)

I don't want to get too excited here, but I think what this guy is asking is "if the evidence for evolution is so concrete, then why do all the articles say 'abstract' on them" and this thought has caused me to start squeaking like a happy guinea pig. pic.twitter.com/iWtY1KrtPK — Take That Darwin (@TakeThatDarwin) March 23, 2018

From Matthew, who says pay attention to the dates of these tweets!

the best interaction that i have ever had on this web site pic.twitter.com/NsgO1yWSqu — DougExeter (@DougExeter) March 21, 2018

A giant cat:

And the death of a subspecies:

Incredible moving image by Ami Vitale for National Geographic Creative. The last moments of the last living male Northern White Rhino on plant Earth 😥 #Photography pic.twitter.com/K7uaTeKAkJ — Gareth Jones (@photogareth) March 20, 2018

As well as the death of a beloved Tower raven:

It is with great sadness that I can inform you that Munin, one of our Tower ravens, has passed away after a brief age related illness. At the age of 22 Munin was the oldest and longest serving of our ravens currently here at the Tower and she will be sorely missed.” pic.twitter.com/1tekbluTmN — Ravenmaster (@ravenmaster1) March 23, 2018

Finally, a cool trick with a top and a paper clip: