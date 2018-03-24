Reader George Pawlus, who once brought me diet sodas during the Great Soda Tax Episode in Cook Country, found Sandhill Cranes (Antigone canadensis) in Illinois:

Attached are some pictures of a pair of Sandhill Cranes I took in my girlfriend’s backyard –in Bartlett, IL. They are 4 to 4.5 feet tall. Completely unafraid of people. I got within 10 feet of them to take the pics. Their beaks dissuaded me from getting closer. I put the pics up on her Facebook site with this comment: “My recent visitors. These two have been hanging around my back yard for a couple of weeks. They vocalize (very loud), poop, dig in my lawn with their beaks and preen. Sometimes they go to the front of the house. They walk down the street. You can get very close to them. One has been banded. Has a green band with the letters JHZ. Should I call him/her Juhaz?”

Diana MacPherson has been AWOL (we can expect more photos when her chipmunks emerge), but sent three photos:

Here is a picture of a Dark-eyed Junco (Junco hyemalis) in the Snow. I took this picture February 7 but only got around to downloading it now.

Junco on the fat and American Red Squirrel (Tamiasciurus hudsonicus) tail:

Finally: harbingers of Spring from reader Christopher;

Here are three photos of the delightful Skunk Cabbage, Symplocarpus foetidus, in various stages of growth that I took exactly two years ago at the Lyon Forest Preserve near the Fox River, Yorkville Il. It’s a fantastically bizarre early spring wetland plant with a funky smell released by crushing or tearing a leaf. According to Wikipedia, and I did not test this to see if it’s true, “While not considered edible raw, because the roots are toxic and the leaves can burn the mouth, the leaves may be dried and used in soups and stews.”