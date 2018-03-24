Misfortune in the grocery store

This has happened to me twice in the last week. When it first occurred, I wrote about it on Facebook, with mixed comments, and then it happened again this morning. I had to pick up some produce, which included just a small amount: a wee bag of radishes (try them the French way: sliced on a baguette with sweet butter), two limes, and six pears. When I shop at the produce store early (it opens at 8 a.m.), I usually have the place largely to myself. As I approached the checkout line, a portly man with a cart full of groceries—and by that I mean at least 30 items—got there right before me. I looked at him wistfully, holding up my small amount of food and hoping he’d say “Oh, go ahead.”

No dice. He slowly and painfully put his items on the belt (he was older), and I shuffled my feet while this whole tedious process took place (he had trouble paying, too). The dude knew that I could have breezed through the line in a few seconds (I had cash, too), but ignored me.

Six days ago, I posted this on Facebook:

Supermarket crowded, “10 items or less” line closed, and I have a single bottle of vinegar in my hand. Everyone in front of me has a full basket. What do you think happened? Did people wave me to the front, saying, “Oh, go ahead” given my 10-second transaction (I also had exact change)? Nope; I waited 25 minutes. People are no longer gracious and polite. GET OFF MY LAWN!

For some reason this inspired a lot of comments, including some from Canadians saying that they’d have let me cut ahead of them (of course!), one from a Texan who told me to move away from the big, cruel city, another from someone telling me to go to Costco to buy the five-gallon jug of vinegar so this wouldn’t happen too often, and even someone saying I shouldn’t go to the grocery store to make such a small purchase. BUT THAT’S WHAT THE “10 ITEMS OR LESS” line is for (it should say “10 items or FEWER”).

I would always let someone with a tiny purchase go ahead of me. And in fact others have done so, but far less frequently than politesse would dictate. Further, the people who insist on being ahead of me with their truckload of groceries always have trouble paying. Either their debit card doesn’t work, or they painfully and slowly write a check, or they fumble interminably in their change purse.

If I was superstitious, I would think I’ve been cursed to always get in the slowest grocery line. Even when I pick one with fewer people waiting, there’s inevitably some holdup, like a cashier who doesn’t know the price of shallots or a person who decides to ditch some of their groceries at the register because they’re too expensive.

As far as I can see, there is no way around this. I am not a Buddhist and am unable to live in the moment and practice awareness while waiting in a grocery line. But if I were King of the World:

The “fast aisles” would have signs that said “fewer” rather than “less” Everybody would be given a tutorial in school about how to let people go ahead of them if those people are buying just one or two items EVERYBODY paying with checks should be required to fill them out in advance in line, leaving only the amount blank. Convenient places would be provided to write said checks People would also be taught to have their cash or credit cards in hand after the groceries are totted up. No fumbling in purses!

The way things should be (h/t: Justin Zimmer):