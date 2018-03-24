Misfortune in the grocery store

This has happened to me twice in the last week. When it first occurred, I wrote about it on Facebook, with mixed comments, and then it happened again this morning. I had to pick up some produce, which included just a small amount: a wee bag of radishes (try them the French way: sliced on a baguette with sweet butter), two limes, and six pears. When I shop at the produce store early (it opens at 8 a.m.), I usually have the place largely to myself. As I approached the checkout line, a portly man with a cart full of groceries—and by that I mean at least 30 items—got there right before me. I looked at him wistfully, holding up my small amount of food and hoping he’d say “Oh, go ahead.”
No dice. He slowly and painfully put his items on the belt (he was older), and I shuffled my feet while this whole tedious process took place (he had trouble paying, too). The dude knew that I could have breezed through the line in a few seconds (I had cash, too), but ignored me.
Supermarket crowded, “10 items or less” line closed, and I have a single bottle of vinegar in my hand. Everyone in front of me has a full basket. What do you think happened? Did people wave me to the front, saying, “Oh, go ahead” given my 10-second transaction (I also had exact change)? Nope; I waited 25 minutes.
People are no longer gracious and polite.
GET OFF MY LAWN!
For some reason this inspired a lot of comments, including some from Canadians saying that they’d have let me cut ahead of them (of course!), one from a Texan who told me to move away from the big, cruel city, another from someone telling me to go to Costco to buy the five-gallon jug of vinegar so this wouldn’t happen too often, and even someone saying I shouldn’t go to the grocery store to make such a small purchase. BUT THAT’S WHAT THE “10 ITEMS OR LESS” line is for (it should say “10 items or FEWER”).
I would always let someone with a tiny purchase go ahead of me. And in fact others have done so, but far less frequently than politesse would dictate. Further, the people who insist on being ahead of me with their truckload of groceries always have trouble paying. Either their debit card doesn’t work, or they painfully and slowly write a check, or they fumble interminably in their change purse.
If I was superstitious, I would think I’ve been cursed to always get in the slowest grocery line. Even when I pick one with fewer people waiting, there’s inevitably some holdup, like a cashier who doesn’t know the price of shallots or a person who decides to ditch some of their groceries at the register because they’re too expensive.
As far as I can see, there is no way around this. I am not a Buddhist and am unable to live in the moment and practice awareness while waiting in a grocery line. But if I were King of the World:
- The “fast aisles” would have signs that said “fewer” rather than “less”
- Everybody would be given a tutorial in school about how to let people go ahead of them if those people are buying just one or two items
- EVERYBODY paying with checks should be required to fill them out in advance in line, leaving only the amount blank. Convenient places would be provided to write said checks
- People would also be taught to have their cash or credit cards in hand after the groceries are totted up. No fumbling in purses!
The way things should be (h/t: Justin Zimmer):
I enjoy letting people ahead of me in the queue when I see that they have fewer items than I. Sometimes, it will lead to an interesting chat, and usually makes the mood of the whole queue lighter. I also enjoy opening doors for people. Perhaps PCC(E) should move to the PNW- I know I’m not the only one!
Nope. You’re not. You are to be commended, but more people in the PNW tend to be gracious in allowing customers with fewer items ahead of them. Also, in opening doors for others. It makes me feel good when I do it. Reason enough. But, as you say, it seems to lighten the moods of others also. High return for a small favor.
I don’t know what PNW is, but most people in NZ let people ahead of them if the checkouts for small quantities of goods are closed.
Almost no one uses cheques here anymore. But, all supermarkets I’ve ever been to have cheque-writing machines so you just have to check and sign them anyway. No mucking around with writing them.
PNW is shorthand for heaven…
Pacific Northwest. Sorry, the secret is out.
I find this strange, has politeness totally disappeared from our country? I live in Idaho, PNW also lol,and have to agree that around here such rudeness would be pointed out to the offender, if not also talked about endlessly in the local FaceBook page.
Do you remember “superette” markets? How can something be both big and small similtaneously? As for semi boneless…..
I always let folks with few items go first. And when I am the one, I out and out ask to go first. It usually works.
It is even more annoying when you are at a “10 items or less” (should be fewer) check out and someone in front of you ignores the sign and tries to go through with way more than 10 items (I have actually been known in these circumstances to point out the sign that said customer has obviously wilfully ignored).
In Cambridge MA, the old joke is that the offender is either a Harvard student who can’t count or a MIT student who can’t read.
I’ve done that once or twice, and they (both the customer and cashier) pay NO attention.
I was in a hurry one day and pointed out that the woman in front of me had far more than ten items. She told me to mind my own business and threatened to beat me up in the parking lot.
I so can see that happening to me (being threatened).
I rarely use the attended checkout lines, but last time I did, someone waved me ahead of them because I only had two items. I’m skeptical that there has been a change in this politeness.
When I see someone paying with a check, I always infer that these people are incompetent in all areas of their lives.
The few people I know of using checks in check-outs have practical book-keeping reasons for doing so (e.g.: Disabled adult child budget at home). They also are quite competent in most areas of their lives.
Last week in the supermarket a woman asked me if she could go ahead as she had only one item. I said sure. As it happened, she also had a coupon and, wouldn’t you know it, the machine rejected it. What followed was a ten minute wait while managers were called and bar codes scanned over and over. I stood there fuming wondering “Why am I always such a ‘nice guy’.”
Right. The flip side of being a nice guy. No good deed goes unpunished.
I have learned that when someone asks to go ahead of me, there’s going to be a problem. I think both acting on their belief that they should go ahead and not paying attention to details (In your case, the details of the coupon or as happened to me last fall, which Marriott they have reservations at) stems from egocentrism. Our host is justified in thinking the gentleman should have let him go first, but polite enough not to presume to ask
I had a similar thing happen in a drugstore. A woman made a big deal about her peanut butter being on sale. She was even trying to tell the cashier where to look in their system. I almost offered to pay for her stupid peanut butter just to get the line moving.
The distinction between “less” and “fewer” is less clear-cut than many believe.
“Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary of English Usage” traces the objection to “less” where many might prefer “fewer” to Robert Baker, who commented in his “Reflections on the English Language”(1770):
“This word is most commonly used in speaking of a Number; where I should think Fewer would be better. No Fewer than a Hundred appears to me not only more elegant than No less than a Hundred, but more strictly proper.”
MWDEU points out that the guarded nature of Baker’s words suggests he is expressing a personal view. By the 20th century, however, that view had for many become a “rule” of usage. But, as MWDEU reminds us, the OED shows that “less” has been used for countables for more than 1000 years.
In assessing examples showing “less” used with countable nouns, MWDEU concludes: “[N]ative speakers and writers of English use “less” of count nouns in various constructions. ‘Fewer’ could have been used in many of [the examples]. At times it might have been thought more elegant, as Robert Baker thought, but in others no native speaker would use anything but ‘less.’”
It’s worth pondering why we are content with a single word, “more,” to describe both greater quantities and greater amounts. Pam Peters, in “The Cambridge Guide to English Usage” makes a good point: “[I]t was and is essentially a stylistic choice, between the more formal ‘fewer’ and the more spontaneous ‘less.’ ‘Fewer’ draws attention to itself, whereas ‘less’ shifts the focus on to its more significant neighbours.”
That notion would justify the much decried supermarket sign: ‘15 Items Or Less,’ not that it should need justification, particularly when the shopper’s basket may be considered as containing an amount.
“I couldn’t care less” is the correct construction.
Hear hear! The best recent popular UK book on style and grammar, Oliver Kamm’s “Accidence will happen”, makes the same argument. There is no grammatical reason for preferring ‘fewer’ to ‘less’: as he points out, nobody thinks that “Brighton is less than 100 miles from London” needs correcting. ‘Fewer’ is a stylistic preference, and nothing more.
OED on “less”: 1.1 Fewer in number.
One of my fewer concerns, though…
Also, from the estimable Gabe Doyle’s commentary in Motivated Grammar:
“The idea that less can’t be used with count nouns isn’t well supported; it’s a rule that hasn’t ever been strictly followed, especially for count nouns that can be perceived as masses. Groceries lend themselves to perception as a mass, so it’s no surprise that “10 items or less” is favored now, just as it has been historically. Please stop complaining about this.”
When I collapsed at my computer after my weekly two grocery store visits (both small stores here), I read this. I felt bad for the gentleman who got in line after me, after I had unloaded half my groceries and was being checked out. I would’ve let him go ahead. Everybody here does (the stores are too small for the 10 items or less aisles). As for checks being used by “incompetent” people? Isn’t that a harsh? We never know the circumstances that people have to deal with in their lives.
I don’t get the check hate either- checks are perfectly serviceable for a number of practical applications.
For years I worked in a dairy farm store, and a number of customers paid by check.
We had this one customer who would buy a bottle of skim milk and use a coupon for $.50 off. That would bring his purchase down to 65 cents. And he’d pay with a check. A check for 65 cents. He did this a number of times. I kept my mouth shut of course, but I wondered why, when two quarters, a dime and a nickel would work fine.
I feel like I have the opposite problem. My local grocery store has a fast lane for those who have fewer than 8 items. It is always open and I always use it if I have less than 8 items. For some reason, people who have fewer than 8 items frequently use the other lines. To me this delays all of us. I feel like telling them to please just go use the fast lane (which is indeed faster) and not hold other people up who are doing a full grocery shop. Ah, first world problems.
A certain grocery store – not going to name it – has a sign that says “12-ish items or fewer”.
THAT is a recipe for disaster!
Ha ha. My grocery store has an aisle that says “about fifteen items or less.” Game over. No one thinks they have more than “about fifteen items.”
Yeah, and what burns my onions are those morons who think that three identical items count as ONE! Don’t they realize they all have to be rung up separately, so no time is saved?
So a pack of lifesavers is 20 items???? 🙂
What about ‘buy one get one free’ offers?
I’m in Canada. If I have one or two things, I’m almost always waved ahead. Sometimes when I have ten things, too. In those cases, I always say, “No, you go ahead. I brought my own chair. I can wait.” (I use a wheelchair.) Sometimes they still insist, leading to a polite argument.
I’m in Canada and I get rudely left to wait but I live in Southern Ontario which is known as the bastion of rudeness in Canada.
I haven’t seen that out your way. But I don’t want to argue the point. That would be rude.
I got a check for a refund recently. I hadn’t seen a cheque in maybe 20 years. I wasn’t sure they still made them. I had to ask the bank teller what to do with it as they don’t even have deposit slips on the counter anymore.
I’m not sure what the answer to the queuing problem is – and I’m British. If there was an optimal strategy for it we would have found it, if only by trial and error.
That struck me too. Paying with cheques? How quaint! It’s like being transported back to the 20th century!
You can take a picture of Chequers these days and deposit into your bank account.
This always happened to me in New York. Now I live in rural Connecticut where I taught College (micro and Chem). It hasn’t happened here. But in NY if you are disabled and fall down people will walk over you rather than give you a hand. I think country folk are more relaxed.
In the small town I grew up in, my first tinge of cynicism happened during Canada Day. I was riding my bike where they were having a parade and I was about 10 or 12 years old. I wiped out badly. I was bleeding. People sighed and stepped around me annoyed. Maybe one person in a large crowd asked if I was ok.
Ten fun things to do while standing in line:
1. Practice breathing meditation or sending metta to everyone around you (ok, ok, sorry, had to throw that in there.)One of these days you’ll get on the meditation train!
2. Play the alphabet game. You’re never too old for the alphabet game, especially if you’re a biologist and know more interesting words than most people. It’s probably way better than my version, where I go “c… cat! Good one!!”
3. Make up plausible stories about what the person in front of you is probably going to do with their groceries (bonus: You can also subtly punish them for being in front of you by staring somewhat over-interestedly at their groceries. Don’t combine this one with metta practice, it’s hypocritical!) I assume you, for example, were having pear margarita night.
4. See how many category members you can name in 60 seconds.
5. Do mini-surveys of the room to see what the most common color for shirts, hair, shoes, etc., is.
6. Try to remember what you ate for lunch every day of the past week, or some other random thing you wouldn’t usually remember.
7. Mentally plan your next trip or event.
8. Make up a life story for the person in front of you and the cashier.
9. Arrange your reusable bags, slips for pre-weighed vegetables, and groceries on the belt, then make sure to have your credit card in hand so that you can subtly show the person in front of you that you are a Way Better Shopper than they are. Bonus points if they’re using plastic, you can practice raising a wry eyebrow at their unconscientious choices. (Also do not combine with metta practice!)
10. Scroll through your phone, then have three seconds of pretending your going to be mindful and not tech-addicted and put your phone away, then decide it totally doesn’t count if you’re reading about mindfulness *on your phone, and read the Twitter feeds of Mindful People.
Sorry about your morning. At least now I assume you have a giant pitcher of pear margaritas to enjoy!
I’ve stopped doing this because all my made up stories somehow ended up involving an industrial woodchipper.
Meditation is good. Also, read the tabloids on display. Since I retired I seem to have developed a tolerance for the anomalies of the check-out line.
Since you live in the Chicago area, I recommend the Jewel supermarkets if you only have a few items and want to get out quickly. They usually have three or four cashiers at the checkouts for small orders of 20 or less. I have never had to wait more than five minutes even when several people were ahead of me. I know how frustrating it is to wait for people with large orders who take forever to pay.
Of course, if this supermarket is not near you, it probably isn’t worth the trip.
Caputo’s
Where I live – in the U.K. – stores simply don’t accept cheques (our spelling). It’s either cash or card.
A slightly-related story:
When I was re-building my kitchen several years ago, I selected the big items (cabinets, oven, etc.)for delivery from the local DIY store (B&Q). The salesman itemised everything and said I had to go to the checkout to pay. On the way, I picked up a can of paint. Seeing me with just a can of paint (the large bill being hidden), I was followed by two or three customers who obviously thought, “Well, he’s just buying a can of paint”. I think their day was ruined when it took the checkout staff ages to process my kithen invoice! (But I paid by card!)
Alan.
I never have those problems because I get my groceries from The Grocery Nazi. When shoppers don’t do what they’re supposed to it’s “No groceries for you, next!“
For what it’s worth, though both our experiences are just anecdotal, I’m also in Hyde Park and have just recently twice had people let me go in front of them–and once was at Hyde Park Produce. That said, it’s the luck of the draw, and I guess it must happen less than it used to, because both times recently, I was amazed by the offer and felt extremely guilty taking those people up on their generosity.
Of course, the solution to it all is online grocery delivery. Peapod or at least Amazon Go – drive up and open trunk.
I try to count my blessings at the grocery -at least they aren’t run by the TSA.
That could change with the proliferation of self-checkouts haha.
Maybe the express lane is for mathematicians. 5 items < 10 items.
I am in Canada and I’d say most of the time the person in front of me will let me go ahead if I only have one or two items. Grocery stores here no longer accept cheques.
What irritates me more is when the express line is not open and I get stuck in a long line at one of the other checkouts. Then the store decides to open the express lane and all the people who are in line behind me rush to be first at the new checkout.
I hate it if some schmuck decides to buy lottery tickets. Mostly I think this is at Shopper’s. And that awful music it plays. “Winner! Gagnant!” That is the sound that triggers me. If I had the skill to train a sleeper agent, that is what I would have trigger them into a violent rampage.
Today I had good luck. I did a big shopping, with all kinds of exotic ingredients, and as I was just about through checking outI realized that I had forgotten one grapefruit, which I needed for a salad. I paid, asked the checker to watch my cart, and dashed to grab a grapefruit. When I got back two woman had just gotten into my line but they very kindly let me go ahead to pay cash for my grapefrui5.
In most UK supermarkets these days, only people with full trolleys tend to join the queues for checkouts. Most people with just a few items – but some with lots as well – go to the self-service scanners, which in many supermarkets are at least as numerous as the fully staffed checkouts. Once you’ve got used to the pre-recorded mantra “Unexplained item in the bagging area” they’re a piece of cake.
Yes. This item really surprised me. Do US stores not have self service tills? I can’t remember the last time I queued at a staffed till. Just about every supermarket in the UK has self service tills. Most take cash, all take cards and some intrepid soles pay with their phones. And US shops still take cheques!? With cards and on-line banking I cannot remember the last time I wrote a cheque.
Some States in the US make you sign your credit card instead of using a PIN. The level of tech seems to vary from place to place in the US. I felt like I was in the 90s when I had to sign my credit card print out in Vegas last year.
Self service scanners are a pain in the botty.
I very much prefer the self check out area, but I am sure not all stores have this. One supposes it is hit or miss to know when the 10 Items or Fewer aisle is supposed to be open. Most likely during peak times which brings its own set of special moments.
I prefer the self checkout.
But my son-in-law who is a working man pointed out that those self checkouts take jobs away from working people. One clerk is supervising four to six checkouts instead of there being one worker for each checkout.
He’s right, of course, and I feel guilty now when I use the self checkout.
UK observations:
** Tesco, Sainsbury’s & all the other chain food stores I’ve used stopped accepting cheques years ago
** In the U.S. 20% of adults rely on cash [no debit card] whereas here the figure might be around 3% – even the homeless on-the-streets can get a ‘basic’ bank account + debit card [go through a social worker if no fixed abode]
** The chain food stores have self check-out in many of the busier branches [works great!]
** Any transaction under £30 can be paid for by contactless card [no button pushing, no signature, no ID]
** Everybody in my extended family has food [& beer, wine, ciggies] home delivered. You can pick the day, the hour of the day & it’s free delivery for orders over $50-£100 depending on store.
** I only go into food stores these days when I need something fresh that can’t be frozen [e.g. I freeze my milk & home made curries/stews]
** I quite often notice that people with a handful of items are waved ahead a place in the queue by the person in front of them – people are very aware of other shoppers
Curbside grocery pickup is the more frequent choice here in Texas than is the home delivery option (though the latter is available). On days when I’ve had enough of the toxic behavior and massive egos of academia, I fantasize about working at the nearby grocery store, pushing a cart around and loading it up with items for curbside pickup orders. No one doing that job ever seems stressed, in my experience.
I plan and prepare all my meals, and typically do my grocery shopping about once every 10 days, very early on a weekday morning before work. I have a backyard vegetable and herb garden (and frozen or canned produce from my garden) to supplement this, but occasionally I need to make an additional trip to the grocery store for a few things. In those circumstances I might add a number 5 to PCC(E)’s list:
5. Would it kill you to help load some of your groceries into the bags?
Haha. When I was stressed in the corporate world, I would fantasize about working at Home Depot but I couldn’t walk around on those hard floors all day.
And in Waitrose, if you’re registered for the system, you can walk up and down the aisles with your own bar-code gun, packing as you go and pay at the self service check-out. Tesco and Sainsbury’s started doing similarly recently in some stores.
Sainsbury’s have had these for many years, and very convenient they are too. But…they have just “upgraded” their system, and as with all too many IT upgrades it’s the customers who are having to bear the brunt of the teething problems: freezing handsets, out-of-order checkouts, and general system crashes. Dontcha just love technology?
On average I choose poorly, but I am always glad to let someone go ahead. Most people are far less patient than I am and they might own a gun, which I do not.
It would be easy to fine people in those lines. 10 or less: pay normal. 11 or higher total grocery bill is multiplied by 1.2.
I hold doors open for people behind me, even if they’re a fair ways behind. It feels good.
I let people in front of me in traffic. It feels good.
And of course I’d let PCC(E) go first with his 1 item if I had a basket full. It would feel good.
I think people generally have a good heart, but often aren’t that aware of the world around them.
If the guy was thinking “what if I let this person go ahead of me and another person shows up with another three items, and then another? The problem is unsolvable.
Whatcha get for shopping at “Zeno’s.”
A variation of the problem: first customer with 30 items, second customer with 30 items, third customer 3 items.
I once heard someone describe “eternity” as being 16th in line at the grocery store, everyone’s cart is full, the scanner’s broken, none of the items have prices, the girl at the register doesn’t speak English, everyone wants to pay by check, but nobody’s got ID. Now knock 15 minutes offa that & you’ve got eternity.
The checkout staff at my Aldi store scan the queues for people with very few items, and wave them through to the front.
There is a local $2 shop which displays signs at the cash register declaring that shoppers trying to pay whilst on the phone will not be served.
I like the $2 shops. It’s where I buy gift certificates for all my friends.
LOL – $2 per friend. Genius.
I couldn’t agree more. My favorite grocery store feature is self checkout. I would let someone with fewer items go ahead of me, because it’s polite and also I don’t like knowing that someone is behind me watching my every move while they wait 🙂
Soon our groceries will be delivered by drones and these kinds of horrors will be over.
I will let someone ahead of me if it is only me. I will not make the decision for all the folks behind me. If everyone in a 10 person line let one single-item shopper cut the line, the poor schlep at the end is in a 20 person queue that they probably would not have selected.
I don’t let cars cut in for the same reason.
Does this mean I lose my Canadian citizenship?
Do you live in Southern Ontario? If so, no. This is how Ontario is. If you live anywhere else in Canada, including Western or Northern Ontario, you need to immediately move to Southern Ontario because where you are living is not meant for you.
Fortunately I don’t have to do that much shopping. However, I do not like it. I try to go only during the week, never on weekends as the places are a zoo. I usually only go to the very large grocery stores here, called Dillons. That way there are always plenty of cashiers so no lines. The places I notice with lousy service are Target and sometimes Wally World. Target always has minimal help, sometimes in a great big store one or two cashiers. So you get behind someone who has been in there shopping for hours and you never get out. That is why they have pizza and coffee places in the store, so you can spend the night.
I think most people are so absorbed in their own lives that they don’t notice others or how their actions impact them. However, I still find your grocery store stories oddly soothing. Perhaps it is the common banal suffering we all share that soothes me.
Talk about a first-world problem! Consider yourself blessed that this is the worst thing that happened to you today.
But one caveat – if the fast lane is open, and say has two people in line, and I’m in a normal line with a pretty full cart, I am less inclined to let the person with 2 or 3 items skip in front of me.
But then, I’m a big bad American city person.
Another grocery related question: if it’s a big parking lot, and you’ve carted your stuff far from the store, do you feel the obligation to return the cart, or let the min-wage high school students collect them?
Ummm…don’t your big parking lots have places to put your carts so that you don’t have to go all the way back to the store? Do you mean to say you just leave the cart standing there in the parking lot getting in the way of cars needing to park?
A few grocery stores here have self checkout lines for which cheques cannot be used.
Before the days of public transit “clipper cards” someone ahead of me in line for the train delayed me and 2 others by not asking for help in the someone Byzantine process of buying a ticket from an automated machine.
A train came and went while she was trying to figure it out, and we all had to wait an additional 20 minutes.
You can earn 6% cash back on groceries using an AMEX Blue Cash Preferred card (I save $360 annually). That pays for all my grocery delivery throughout the year.
The civilising process never ends, simple considerations and apologies. What do we get? affronted individuals and lack of recognition of misunderstandings. Sober drunks.
Practise not being in a hurry often, and quickly.
That goes double when driving.