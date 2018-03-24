Guardian columnist calls for banning “hate speech”

The UK is well on its way to legalizing censorship of offensive views, either by deplatforming those whose speech is politically inconvenient, by constructing proscribed lists of speakers (Britain’s National Union of Students), or by the government simply not allowing rabble-rousers into the country to give talks. Pushing the censorship along, Nesrine Malik, a Guardian columnist of Sudanese descent, has a new article “Hate speech leads to violence. Why would liberals defend it?”

Right off the bat you can ask two questions. “What does Malik define as hate speech?” and “Does hate speech really lead to violence?”

She answers neither question, but gives examples of the kind of speakers she thinks should be banned. These include Lutz Bachmann, a right-wing German nativist who was denied entry to the UK for intending to address a “free speech rally” at London’s Hyde Park—a traditional sanctuary for all speech. She also mentions the provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos as well as Martin Sellner, an Austrian “white supremacist” who was trying to enter the country but was refused entry; Tommy Robinson—apparently someone else who also doesn’t deserve hearing—gave Sellner’s talk for him.

Clearly, Malik doesn’t feel that extreme right-wingers should be giving talks; that is, Malik has appointed herself The Decider. Yet these people are still worth listening to. For one thing, you don’t know what somebody believes until they open their mouths. For another, if you can’t defend yourself against the people you wish to censor, you don’t deserve speech yourself. Odious speech is one way to examine, hone, and refine your own views. Finally, those who practice “hate speech” may say things useful to hear. In the U.S., for example, restrictions on immigration, which are clearly needed in some form, are espoused mainly by the Right; if you listen to the Left, you might think that they want completely open borders, something that simply isn’t sustainable. I, for one, constantly listen to views on immigration from all political sides, as some reforms are needed but it’s hard to decide which ones.

Those who have been said to practice “hate speech” in the UK don’t fall within Malik’s definition, either. Maryam Namazie, who campaigns for Muslim reform, has been repeatedly deplatformed and even denounced by feminist organizations, all for trying to oppose sharia law and other forms of Muslim illiberalism. Others on the Left who have been deplatformed or censored include Kate Smurthwaite (Goldsmith’s College), Germaine Greer (the University of Cambridge, considered a “hater” of transgender rights), and gay rights activist Peter Tatchell.

One could argue that the words of all of these people could in principle cause remote violence, as could video games, books, or movies. But, at least in the U.S., the kind of speech that incites violence is illegal only if it incites it on the spot, posing a “clear and present danger” to listeners and others in the area. Otherwise, the violence is not the fault of the speaker, but those who commit it. Those who criticize Islamic doctrine, such as Namazie, are particularly susceptible to the “inciting violence” canard, as Islamism has made violence, or the threat of it, a useful tool for shutting up (and shutting down) their critics.

Malik makes several mistakes in her piece. One is saying that right-wing people are not serious practitioners of free speech, but merely “grifters” seeking to get attention. Well, I’m not sure if there’s a distinction between wanting to espouse your ideas and wanting to get attention, but saying that we should ban those who “exploit” free speech in this way is deeply misguided. Malik:

Characters such as Bachmann are no innocents practising their freedom of speech: they are cynical exploiters of it. They’re little better than loiterers waiting round the corner to jump on your windshield, pretending to be hurt, shaking you down for money. It’s a scam, trading notoriety and worse for attention. Why do we fall for it?

By “why should we fall for it?”, I presume that Malik means “we shouldn’t allow these people to speak freely.” Further, she asserts, wrongly, that claiming freedom of speech is identical to claiming that someone deserves a platform:

Most freedom of speech debates now start on the false premise that denying someone a platform is censorship. So we must begin with the correct one, which is that freedom of speech is freedom from punishment. If you are not being convicted and penalised by the state for speaking, then you have freedom of speech.

Well, that might be the legal definition in the UK, if they even have “free speech” in the law (someone enlighten me), but it’s not in the U.S. In the U.S., being denied a platform can be grounds for a violation of the First Amendment. If a public university, for example, regularly allows Left-wing speakers a venue but not those from the Right, or allows speakers to criticize Christianity but not Islam, those are grounds for a lawsuit. Right now the Freedom from Religion Foundation has a suit in federal court arguing that allowing religious people to deliver invocations in Congress, but not a secularist like Dan Barker, violates the First Amendment.

Further, there’s the spirit of free speech that needs to be defended along with its legal use. Even if a private college doesn’t have to allow someone to speak, they are doing their students a disservice by banning speakers who say things that aren’t politically fashionable, as Brandeis did with Ayaan Hirsi Ali. Really, would it be useful for a university to prevent her from speaking to students, even if that university had the right to do so? Should they also ban discussions of how to deal with transgender people, affirmative action, abortion, Zionism, and other touchy subjects? I don’t think so.

Finally, Malik gives not a single example of the assertion in her title: “Hate speech leads to violence.” I suppose she could have argued that Charlie Hebdo was an example of “hate speech” that led to violence—except it wasn’t hate speech, and no humanist I know of would claim that the French magazine should have been banned because it offended Muslims who can retaliate with murder. Trying to shut down all speech that is said to provoke violence merely enables people like Antifa or Islamists to threaten violence as a way of silencing views they don’t like. It’s clear that in the UK the government is afraid of reprisal when Islam is criticized, but not Christianity.

I’ve said all this before, and am growing weary of saying it again. I’ll finish with the claim that Malik fails to identify The Decider beyond herself, and ends her piece with the bizarre claim that she—a Guardian columnist with a regular public platform—doesn’t have her speech defended:

Useful liberals have swallowed two freedom of speech myths whole: the redefinition of the term to encompass not only freedom from persecution but the right to a platform; and the delusion that freedom of speech is a neutral principle uncontaminated by history or social bias. There are hard choices here. Too often, those who should know better argue for the wrong ones. They fight to their deaths to defend the rights of Bachmann, Sellner and the other peddlers of hate – but not mine.

Wrong. Any liberal would fight just as hard to defend Malik’s speech as that of the people she names. Try me! It’s just that censorship these days seems to come more often from the Left than the Right. When it does come from the Right, as when Donald Trump threatens the press, we’ll be up in arms calling him out. It’s just that Trump hasn’t done anything about this beyond yammering—unlike Britain’s National Union of Students, which has indeed prevented people from speaking.