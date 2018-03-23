Two scholars: Jesus was a #MeToo victim because he was stripped before the Crucifixion

The Conversation, which I thought was a site for intellectual discourse (its motto is “Academic rigor, journalistic flair”), is increasingly publishing bizarre pieces that lack both rigor and flair. One of these, by Katie Edwards and David Tombs, insists on dragging Jesus into today’s sexual harassment debate, arguing that because Jesus was stripped during the Crucifixion, he should be recognized as a victim of sexual abuse and violence. Click on the screenshot to see this dire piece:
Dr. Katie Edwards is Director of SIIBS [the Sheffield Institute for Interdisciplinary Biblical Studies], and Senior Lecturer in Contemporary Culture and Society, and she participates in The Shiloh Project: Rape Culture, Religion and The Bible, a joint venture of the Universities of Sheffield, Leeds, and Auckland. Tombs is the Howard Paterson Chair of Theology and Public Issues at the University of Otago. Both are insistent that we pay attention to the fact that Jesus was stripped as part of his Crucifixion. And both apparently see this as a historical reality.
As I just verified by reading the bits of the four Gospels dealing with the Crucifixion, most mention the disrobing of Jesus. Although Luke doesn’t note any stripping, Matthew, Mark, and John say that Jesus was first cloaked in a robe to mock him as King of the Jews, and then the robe was removed and Jesus walked to the site of the Crucifixion. There he was apparently stripped, for his clothes were “parted” (divided among the soldiers) after he was hung up on the cross. But he wasn’t naked while dragging the cross to Golgotha.
Nevertheless, The Conversation allows these two authors, who apparently have too much time on their hands, to bloviate about the “sexual abuse” suffered by Jesus, which consisted solely of his pre-Crucifixion disrobing. Some quotes:
With this in mind, during this present Lenten period, it seems especially appropriate to recall the stripping of Jesus – and to name it for what it was intended to be: a powerful display of humiliation and gender-based violence, which should be acknowledged as an act of sexual violence and abuse.
The idea that Jesus himself experienced sexual abuse may seem strange or shocking at first, but crucifixion was a “supreme punishment” and the stripping and exposure of victims was not an accidental or incidental element. It was a deliberate action that the Romans used to humiliate and degrade those they wished to punish. It meant that the crucifixion was more than just physical, it was also a devastating emotional and psychological punishment. [JAC: note that here they don’t mention sexual abuse.]
The convention in Christian art of covering Christ’s nakedness on the cross with a loincloth is perhaps an understandable response to the intended indignity of Roman crucifixion. But this should not prevent us from recognising that the historical reality would have been very different.
Historical reality? Do Edwards and Tombs not know that there is no extra-Biblical evidence for the Crucifixion, and nothing outside scripture that says he was stripped? Nowhere do they even consider the possibility that this story was fictional, though perhaps they’d just say in response, “Well, he was sexually abused in fiction! That’s just as important.”
And how do we know that there wouldn’t have been a loincloth replacing Jesus’s garments? We have no “historical reality”, as there is no way to cross-check the made-up stuff in the Bible. In fact, there is no extra-Biblical evidence for a person on whom Jesus was even based, though theologians twist themselves into pretzels trying to claim that the Bible itself is sufficient to prove Jesus’s existence if not his divinity. (Similarly, Paul Bunyan is sufficient evidence for a giant blue ox, and Beowulf for a fearsome monster named Grendel.)
Stripping Jesus, even if it did happen, would most likely have been to humiliate him, not sexually abuse him. Still, the authors strain at gnats to consider such stripping not just humiliation or simple abuse, but sexual abuse.
It seems to me that if abuse is to have a “sexual” aspect, then there has to be something sex-related in it. Jesus wasn’t leered at (at least, the Gospels don’t mention it), nor was he sexually violated. Although the authors say that if Jesus had been a woman, the sexual abuse would have been obvious, I don’t buy that, for a naked woman is more likely to be the object of sexual attention than a naked man. An equally plausible interpretation is that, by being stripped of his clothes, as was Vercingetorix in the paragraph below, he was stripped of his authority and dignity:
Some sceptics might respond that stripping a prisoner might be a form of violence or abuse, but it is misleading to call this “sexual violence” or “sexual abuse”. Yet if the purpose was to humiliate the captive and expose him to mockery by others, and if the stripping is done against his will and as a way to shame him in public, then recognising it as a form of sexual violence or sexual abuse seems entirely justified. The way that the stripping of Vercingetorix, King of the Arverni, is depicted in the first episode of the first series of the HBO series Rome is an example of this.
Wikipedia, by the way, tells a different story of Vercingetroix’s fate:
According to Plutarch, Caes. 27.8-10, Vercingetorix surrendered in a dramatic fashion, riding his beautifully adorned horse out of Alesia and around Caesar’s camp before dismounting in front of Caesar, stripping himself of his armor and sitting down at his opponent’s feet, where he remained motionless until he was taken away. Caesar provides a first-hand contradiction of this account, De Bell. Gal. 7.89, describing Vercingetorix’s surrender much more modestly. He was imprisoned in the Tullianum in Rome for almost six years, before being publicly displayed in Caesar’s triumph in 46 BC. He was executed after the triumph, probably by strangulation in his prison, as ancient custom would have it.
In the end, why is it so important for the authors to claim that Jesus was a victim of sexual abuse? Because, they assert, unless we recognize the sexual humiliation aspect of the Crucifixion, we’ll be resistant to recognizing sexual abuse in our own society!
This is not just a matter of correcting the historical record. If Jesus is named as a victim of sexual abuse it could make a huge difference to how the churches engage with movements like #MeToo, and how they promote change in wider society. This could contribute significantly to positive change in many countries, and especially in societies where the majority of people identify as Christian.
A HUGE DIFFERENCE? Are these authors living in Cloud-Cuckoo Land? But wait—there’s more!
. . . We may not want to dwell on the disturbing indignity of crucifixion for the whole year, but it is not right to forget about it completely either. The sexual abuse of Jesus is a missing part of Passion and Easter story retellings. It’s appropriate to recognise Jesus as a victim of sexual violence to address the continuing stigma for those who’ve experienced sexual abuse, especially men.
Lent offers a period in which this stark reality of crucifixion might be recalled and connected to the important questions that movements like #MeToo are raising for the churches and for wider society. Once we acknowledge the sexual abuse of Jesus perhaps we’ll be more willing to acknowledge sexual abuse in our own contexts.
There is nothing, it seems, that can’t be folded into the movement against the sexual abuse of women by theologians who desperately want to be relevant. But we don’t need theology to have this important discussion. Yes, men can be sexually abused too, but where is the “sex” dimension of the crucifixion? In fact, dragging fictional characters into the movement (and we might as well include the rape victims in novels The Raj Quartet and A Passage to India) does absolutely nothing to help abused women. Are Edwards and Tombs serious about the urgency of recognizing the abuse of Jesus as helping us recognize the abuse of women (and some men) in the present? You have to be either nuts or an intersectional theologian to think that.
All this goes to demonstrate that theologians have too much time on their hands, as expected when they’re studying, as Dan Barker puts it, “A subject without an object.” And they want their dusty old works of fiction to remain relevant.
Finally, if you want more palaver, the article links to this:
“Now available! The recording of Professor David Tombs and Dr Jayme Reaves speaking at the Sheffield Institute for Interdisciplinary Biblical Studies (SIIBS) on 16th January 2018.”
If you want to sit through an hour of this, click on the screenshot below.
h/t: Michael
They aren’t looking for relevancy for Jesus. They are looking for relevancy for themselves.
Indeed.
“I’m a scholar! I have important insights! Revere me!”
Or perhaps concern about a long-dead person’s victimization will crowd out concern for present-day victims of sexual abuse.
While I’m no mythicist, I’d note that I’m not about to believe that the details of the crucifixion are beyond dispute. I don’t suppose it’s unlikely that a victim of crucifixion was stripped, but then maybe we should just remember victims of crucifixion, not just the one.
I think this is publication inflation–got to publish something, let’s just pull out an old tale and try to make it a new concern.
Glen Davidson
These deep thinkers should know, better even than us heathen, that the whole crucifixion story isn’t historical, it’s just an allegorical retelling of the 22nd Psalm. Of course Jesus was stripped before he was crucified — how else were those soldiers going to cast lots to divide his clothing (thereby fulfilling Ps.22:18)?
If they were really concerned about sex abuse in the New Testament they’d be digging into Jesus’ curious relationship with the naked boy seen running away in Mark 14:51.
I believe you got this right, the people with too much time on their hands. Way too much time in this case. Not only a fiction, had nothing to do with sexual harassment or assault and just for kicks, lets say it did. How does anything that happened 2000 years ago have any point in today’s society. It is the same kind of delusional thinking that transfers a supposed gun law 240 years ago to today’s world. It does not transfer.
Crucifixion’s a doddle.
This kind of stuff is in part why the University of Wisconsin is looking to limit some of their Liberal Arts majors, eliminating some of them as degree categories. While they were not on the list, I’m pretty sure the world would not spin off it’s axis if gender studies, “insert oppressed group” studies, or theology were eliminated from university degree programs.
I believe it was pretty common to remove clothes and humiliate the person in whatever way as part of the punishment.
“Seneca the Younger wrote: ‘I see crosses there, not just of one kind but made in many different ways: some have their victims with head down to the ground; some impale their private parts; others stretch out their arms on the gibbet’.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crucifixion
It erroneous to label that type of torture “‘gender-based violence'” or sexual assault as they are defined today. Additionally, whether Jesus was a real, regular person or not in any context is irrelevant to the issues we have today.
They better be careful about anything they claim regarding Jesus – it’s likely to become a sacrament.
“…the important questions that movements like #MeToo are raising for the churches and for wider society.”
Like the many sexual abuse scandals in the Catholic Church? Let’s start there rather than the crucifiction.
Comment #1 sshort is correct – her interpretation that we can see the Passion of Christ story as one partly of sexual abuse is irrelevant to Dr. Katie Edwards.
It’s my impression that’s just a hook for her to hang her agenda on – the Bible & Jesus were her soft route into academia & now that she’s through the door she can move onto her real evolved interests which seems to be sexual politics & something she calls post-feminism [I don’t know what post-feminism is]. She could have taken any soft ‘x studies’ degree & ended up where she wanted to be in discussion space.
I don’t believe for one minute that she’s a ‘believer’ – that’s for the little people & there’s nothing in her writings anywhere I’ve found that she takes a stance as a believer or as a historian of the Bible.
Here’s part of a Q&A I found HERE :-
NB I’m not doubting her experience of male interactions in the workplace.
Jesus likely didn’t exist, but, of the people who did exist back then, nearly all of them were probably sexually abused at some point. Were you a peasant woman? You were probably raped, especially if a band of raiders or army came to town at any point. Were you a man in any sort of fighting force? You were probably raped by superiors. Were you a child of nobility? You probably had some elders who molested you. Were you a young man in ancient Greece? Whatever your role, it was probably considered your duty to give sexual relief to your betters. Were you a slave? Well, that’s unfortunate, because…
The world was not a nice place back then. It kind of renders the question of whether any particular person from most of history suffered sexual abuse irrelevant.
“It seems to me that if abuse is to have a “sexual” aspect, then there has to be something sex-related in it.”
Indeed. Some psychologists might consider this automatic association of nudity with sex as a sign of some kind of pathological fetishist mentality.