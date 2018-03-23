“Save the Country” is one of my favorite songs by Laura Nyro. Most if it is just her and her piano—no other instrumentation until about 2:23. And she makes a lot of noise—lovely noise! (You can see a live performance here.) Again, it was much more of a hit for The Fifth Dimension, who covered it, than for Nyro.

The song was released as a single in 1968, when she was 21, and also appears on her 1969 album “New York Tendaberry.” According to Wikipedia, the song was inspired—if that’s the right word—by the 1968 assassination of Robert Kennedy. It’s a mixture of the “let’s love each 0ther and end war” songs of the Sixties (viz. Stephen Stills) and gospel music. The song ends at 4:21 with a single trumpet blast—much like the one you hear announcing The Rapture in the 1991 movie of the same name.