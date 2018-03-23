Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader John Riegsecker sent these photos on February 26; his notes are indented:

Saturday I photographed an American Kestrel eating a snake, which got me to thinking about a series of photos I made of a Ring-necked Duck (Aythya collaris) eating a rough-skinned Newt (Taricha granulosa).  I am not an expert on Newt identification, but I’m pretty certain that is correct. I knew that rough-skinned newts were poisonous, so I asked around and did some Googling. The first thing I found was that someone had died from eating one:

The second thing I learned was of an arms race between the newts who kept developing more poison, and garter snakes that ate them developing more resistance to the poison.  The third thing I learned was that the 
potency of the poison varied by location: most potent in the  Willamette Valley of Oregon and decreasing in potency as one goes north.

These photos were taken at Ridgefield, a wildlife reserve in Southern Washington, so it is unclear how poisonous the newt would  be, but there is a good chance that was the duck’s last meal.

When most people see one of these ducks they think it should be called a Ring-billed Duck.  The first photo is of a Drake and shows that, in fact, there really is a ring around the neck.

The other photos show the hen eating the newt.

13 Comments

  1. Dominic
    Posted March 23, 2018 at 8:15 am

    How newt-ritious!

  2. Dominic
    Posted March 23, 2018 at 8:18 am

    I bet the dinosaur ducks have some ability to deal with the newt poison so they do not succumb. Would a heron die?

    • Dominic
      Posted March 23, 2018 at 8:19 am

      Ah – I see from the link it would!Poor duck!

    • Dominic
      Posted March 23, 2018 at 8:33 am

      The old conundrum – if fatal, the ducks may never learn that the newt is bad, & so will continue to scoff them when they see them. Surely it is more advantageous to just taste disgusting?

  3. Michael Fisher
    Posted March 23, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Amazingly John’s pics above were scraped by Googlebot & put up in image search at 13:09 GMT – not far behind the post going up. WEIT must have high ‘crawlability’ or just happened to coincide with a bot visit.

    I’m having trouble with the duck being a dead duck! I read of a similar incident with a mallard duck on Bee’s, Birds & Butterflies & the naturalist reported the duck continued going about its business for some time after – no time given. This was in the Greater Olympia area, WA. Why didn’t the duck refuse the prey given the ‘orrible taste? Could there be a rough-skinned newt imposter species that’s evolved too? One that’s all curtains & no furniture?

    Here’s Carl Zimmer on this arms race. Good article.

    • Jamie
      Posted March 23, 2018 at 9:25 am

      Here’s another article , from PLOS, that mentions that bullfrogs also consume TTX producing newts (a different species) with apparent immunity.

      https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3229496/

    • Mark Sturtevant
      Posted March 23, 2018 at 9:42 am

      Did some perusing online, and found that besides the toxic rough-skinned species, T. granulosa, there is a related species, T. torosa which is also toxic. That species is mimicked by a harmless model, Ensatina eschscholtzii. Hope I got that right.

  4. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted March 23, 2018 at 9:32 am

    That is very interesting! But it seems possible that the newt was not from a humongously toxic population. And if it was in the water perhaps whatever toxins it had were well diluted. Just a guess.

  5. yazikus
    Posted March 23, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Just day before yesterday I saw a lovely garter snake in our forest, and yesterday a rough skinned newt! This was my first sighting of either this year- it is finally warming up I suppose.
    If I recall correctly, the snake takes a hit from the poison, and begins to move very slowly. I have wondered if it is then eaten by a bird whether the TTX gets the bird too?

  6. Christopher
    Posted March 23, 2018 at 9:42 am

    How lucky to witness such a thing! And have the ability to record it.

  7. paultopping
    Posted March 23, 2018 at 10:09 am

    I know little of duck physiology but isn’t it possible that a duck would regurgitate a poisonous meal and perhaps survive? My hope is “yes”.

  8. Douglas E
    Posted March 23, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Nice pics roomie!

  9. busterggi
    Posted March 23, 2018 at 10:22 am

    poor duck mustt have exploded when the newt got better.

