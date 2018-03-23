Porcupine rescue!

Diana MacPherson from Ontario found a CBC video that I was able to embed here. Like many end-of-the-week videos, it shows a nice human rescuing an animal, in this case a North American Porcupine (Erethizon dorsatum) that got tipped over trying to climb a snowbank. Dexterously wielding an ice scraper, the nice Canadian woman (are those two adjectives redundant?) not only rights the hapless rodent, but digs it a ramp so it can get up the snowbank.

Good thing, too, as it seemed unable to get upright in the snow, leaving it with its unprotected belly exposed to predators.

Be sure to turn the sound on by clicking on the microphone icon at lower right.

The details:

Raelene Prieb lives between Yorkton and Melville [Saskatchewan]. She was on her way home on Monday when she spotted a porcupine in a turtle-like state, on its back and unable to get up. Rather than pick the prickly rodent up with her hands, she instead grabbed her window scraper. The porcupine grabbed on and managed to roll over. When the porcupine was upright, it looked at the snowbank, which had presumably felled it. It attempted to scale it. “I didn’t know if I should kinda push him up [the snowbank],” Prieb said. “I didn’t really want to touch him.” The critter’s attempt did not go well and it tumbled back onto its backside. Prieb once again helped it up, then used the same scraper to clear a path through the snowbank, allowing the animal to finally get on its merry way. When Prieb got home, she uploaded the video to her Facebook profile unedited, unaware that the settings for the video were set to public. The video blew up. At one point, she excitedly told her daughter that it had more than 5,000 views. It has since eclipsed 1.2 million. As for why she thinks the video is so popular, she said people are drawn to a feel-good story. “People need to see compassion and mercy and grace out there,” Prieb said.