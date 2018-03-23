Friday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

We’ve made it through another week, as it’s Friday, March 23, 2018. Some snow is predicted for Chicago tonight, although it may barely miss us. Snowfall in the area is predicted to be between 6 and 10 inches. It’s National Chips and Dip Day, and unless I miss my guess this is an explicitly American contribution to world cuisine.

On this day in 1775, Patrick Henry delivered his famous “Give me liberty, or give me death!” speech at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Richmond, Virginia. This speech is credited with helping deliver Virginia’s troops to the American Continental Army (George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were in the audience: what a group that was!). On March 23, 1806, Lewis and Clark, having reached the Pacific Ocean with their “Corps of Discovery”, turned around and started trekking back home. They reached St. Louis on September 23 after 2½ years of exploring the West at the behest of Thomas Jefferson. On this day in 1919, Mussolini founded the Italian Fascist movement in Milan. And, on March 23, 1933, the Reichstag of Germany passed the Enabling Act of 1933, which made Adolf Hitler the absolute dictator of Germany. Finally, on March 23, 1956, Pakistan became the world’s first Islamic Republic (before that it was a “dominion”).

Notables born on this day include Pierre-Simon Laplace (1749), Emmy Noether (1882), Juan Gris (1887), Eric Fromm (1900), Joan Crawford (1906), Wernher von Braun (1912), Roger Bannister (1929, died recently), and Rex Tillerson (1952, now fired by Trump). Those who expired on March 23 include Stendahl (1842), Raoul Dufy (1953), Peter Lorre (1964), Elizabeth Taylor (2011). Can you name how many times Taylor was married?

Here’s a Dufy drawing, “Le Chat”, from 1920:

I found a better version of my own “Whistler’s Mother” picture: an Amish or Mennonite woman I photographed on the train back from Madison. I love natural window light from the side.

Here’s the original by James McNeill Whistler, which I’ve flipped horizontally for comparison:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is pontificating again (her beau Ignatz hasn’t been seen in three days):

Hili: It all looks different from my point of view. A: Everybody has his own vision.

In Polish:

Hili: Z mojego punktu widzenia to wszystko inaczej wygląda.

Ja: Każdy ma swoją iluzję.

In nearby Wloclawek, the Dark Tabby Leon is nomming the flowers, though he shouldn’t:

Leon: Tulips have a more pronounced taste.

Gus went to the vet yesterday; his staff Taskin reported: “The funniest thing was that his nose, ears and foot pads went really bright pink from the stress. As pink as if he’d been out in the cold for a long time. Here are a few pics.” The captions are Taskin’s interpretations of Gus’s thoughts:

This can’t be good…

That sounds like a BIG dog…

That’s a BIG needle…

What a strange dream I had…

Gus is fine; he’s healthy, got two shots in the tuchas, and is going on a new wet food to keep his weight down.

From Matthew: a trailcam shows a puma (cougar) and her two kittens:

From Grania; read the news link and you’ll see that this is true. Yep, the Jews made the snow fall!

The scandal here is not just that an elected Democrat, the youngest on Washington DC's council, blamed Jews for controlling the weather. It's that he exists in an information bubble where this sort of thing clearly is both common and not considered crazy. https://t.co/1yd2aQe9y1 — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) March 19, 2018

If you want a Cat in a Hat, this Japanese vending machine is happy to oblige:

OMG I FOUND A VENDING MACHINE THAT SELLS HATS FOR CATS!!! pic.twitter.com/ORTnQ3PiRN — Generikb (@generikb) March 22, 2018