Duck update: my hen isn’t Honey

Well, my pair of mallards returned to the pond yesterday afternoon. I walked home, but without duck food as I thought they’d gone for good. But I whistled as I walked by the pond, just to be sure. And there were immediately two “plops” in the water as the pair, cavorting on the bank, jumped in and swam to me.
I realized that I had to go back to my lab and get some duck food, which took me about five minutes. To re-enter the building, I walk up a flight of stairs and then turn left into a covered breezeway that leads to the door.
When I returned five minutes later, the pair of ducks were waiting at the bottom of the stairs for me! They had exited the pond and gone to the last place they’d seen me. That was adorable.
I fed them a big ration of corn on land (always more efficient as they can eat faster and don’t miss the kernels that sink to the pond bottom), and then they took them to the water for their mealworms. But I photographed them on land as I wanted to see if the hen’s feet had the same pattern as Honey’s.
First, here’s the handsome pair (I still haven’t named them, but it’s time):
I photographed the feet, but didn’t notice until I wrote this post that the new hen is missing a toe on her left foot! She’s maimed!
She seems to swim okay, but I hope she’s not somehow slowed down:
At any rate, here is Honey (and her feet) from last year. You see that she had all her toes, and her feet were brighter and much more mottled than the present hen’s. Unless Honey lost a toe over the winter, and her feet and bill changed color, what I have is a new duck:
Hold on there, Doc! I don’t think the missing toe is strong evidence here. After all some duck lost it’s toe and it might as easily have been Honey who was the victim as any other hen. (Unless, of course, this is a congenital deficiency.)
A friend’s mother when I was a teenager was feeding two geese that regularly swam by her house (on the beach). Pretty soon there were three, then five, then eight. She took a floatable lounge chair and launched herself in it from their dock and the geese swam about her begging for noms. She floated in it, tossed bread into the water and made goose sounds. They came to her. Eventually, we counted 67 (!!) geese swimming about her for noms.
NAME ONE GETHYN!!! Please!
I see ultralight flying lessons in PCC(E)’s future
I suggest pecksniffian as a name.
Mallary Mae for the female. The names Mallary/Mallory (I like this spelling better but it’s less like mallard) mean “unlucky” (because of the toe) but the origin of Mae is based on the Roman goddess of growth or spring growth. Jamie for the male duck. I’d go with Mallory Mae or Mallory something with one syllable and Jamie for the male.
That’s a great story! The green head and orange feet of the male are spectacular 🙂
The ducks have trained you well. 😉
Carmela and Vito
Carmela, like caramel for her coloring and similarly sweet confection as honey and Vito for the handsome drake named for Vito Corleone ( married to Carmela.)
Also VIto is Latin for six toes. Lol.
Carmela and Vito. This is good, too.
Are the ducks capable of eating whole corn or does it need to be cracked corn?
Twenty five years ago, there was an awful noise outside my house in the middle of the night and when we went outside, a predator had killed the hen duck nesting outside. There were eleven eggs which we brought in the house. We bought an incubator and set it up in the dining room. Had to get my kids up at 2am one morning so they could watch the ducks hatch and then had a pen with a inflatable kids pool in the back yard for them. When they were old enough, we released them into a nearby pond, all eleven of them. A proud moment in parenting.
Songbird bills change color, as they grow similar to our fingernails. I’m not sure if the same is true for duck bills, but if so, that could explain a change in bill color. I’ve seen that other factors can affect a duck’s bill color as well.
Any interest in Donald and Daisy?
You can check out this web site:
http://www.liveducks.com/ducknames.html
I like the Honeymooners theme – Ralph and Alice or Norton and Trixie.
George and Gracie.