Comedians stand up for Count Dankula

As I noted three days ago, the Scot Markus Meechan, otherwise known as “Count Dankula”, was convincted of purveying hate speech through public media (YouTube). In what he says was a joke to tick off his girlfriend, Meechan taught her pug dog to raise its paw when Meechan said “Heil Hitler”, and to react when Meechan said, “Do you want to gas the Jews?” True, the joke was in awful taste, and offensive to many, but if Meechan did it, as he said, to anger his girlfriend, then it really was a joke, though not a great one.

But it wasn’t “hate speech”, despite what the judge said. Meechan will be sentenced in April, and I hope that he appeals. What he did wouldn’t be illegal in the U.S., but as the UK becomes increasingly snowflakey, anything that can be considered offensive by almost anyone can be deemed a hate crime.

One would expect the comedians to go to bat for Meechan, as their stock in trade is often to shock people with outré statements: think of Richard Pryor, George Carlin, and Lenny Bruce. And, sure enough, three comedians whom I admire have gone to bat for Meechan and his bad joke.

The first is Shappi Khorsandi, a British comedian of Iranian extraction, who happens to be an atheist and former President of the British Humanists (I much regretted that she wasn’t in attendance when I gave my Darwin Day speech for the Humanists in London last year). Here’s her defense, which mentions the second comedian, Jonathan Pie.

What else is there to say? This is so important! Who cares if you don’t like the guy? This isn’t the playground. ARGHGHGHGH!!!!! Baffled why so many of my fellow comics are quiet about this…it affects ALL of us!!! Thank goodness for Pie. https://t.co/RZIXFzOu8t — Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) March 22, 2018

Pie, whose real name is Tom Walker, has a “comedy” schtick in which he’s a newsman, and then interrupts his report to go on a rant, usually political. The rants, while funny, are still meant seriously, and here he goes on one of his most vehement tirades—about the prosecution of Meechan. He clearly feels quite strongly about it!

In this video, made in February before Meechan was convicted, comedians Ricky Gervais and David Baddiel discuss the dog trick, both recognizing that it was a joke, and jokes aren’t hate speech.