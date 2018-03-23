Comedians stand up for Count Dankula

As I noted three days ago, the Scot Markus Meechan, otherwise known as “Count Dankula”, was convincted of purveying hate speech through public media (YouTube). In what he says was a joke to tick off his girlfriend, Meechan taught her pug dog to raise its paw when Meechan said “Heil Hitler”, and to react when Meechan said, “Do you want to gas the Jews?” True, the joke was in awful taste, and offensive to many, but if Meechan did it, as he said, to anger his girlfriend, then it really was a joke, though not a great one.
But it wasn’t “hate speech”, despite what the judge said. Meechan will be sentenced in April, and I hope that he appeals. What he did wouldn’t be illegal in the U.S., but as the UK becomes increasingly snowflakey, anything that can be considered offensive by almost anyone can be deemed a hate crime.
One would expect the comedians to go to bat for Meechan, as their stock in trade is often to shock people with outré statements: think of Richard Pryor, George Carlin, and Lenny Bruce. And, sure enough, three comedians whom I admire have gone to bat for Meechan and his bad joke.
The first is Shappi Khorsandi, a British comedian of Iranian extraction, who happens to be an atheist and former President of the British Humanists (I much regretted that she wasn’t in attendance when I gave my Darwin Day speech for the Humanists in London last year). Here’s her defense, which mentions the second comedian, Jonathan Pie.
Pie, whose real name is Tom Walker, has a “comedy” schtick in which he’s a newsman, and then interrupts his report to go on a rant, usually political. The rants, while funny, are still meant seriously, and here he goes on one of his most vehement tirades—about the prosecution of Meechan. He clearly feels quite strongly about it!
In this video, made in February before Meechan was convicted, comedians Ricky Gervais and David Baddiel discuss the dog trick, both recognizing that it was a joke, and jokes aren’t hate speech.
One of the comedians damning Dankula (and ‘whitesplaining’ racism to Shappi Khorsandi) is Graham Linehan, one-time funny-man, now a one-man SETI Institute of virtue signalling.
He seems to have forgotten that he put a very similar Nazi-salute gag in Father Ted
The “gas the jews” part went well beyond a joke, IMHO.
Would you have him jailed for that, then?
Of course not. But I don’t excuse it as a joke either. Unfunny bad taste.
The Heil Hitler part I could have laughed at.
Why? Why is it Heil Hitler funny but reminding people what he did not funny?
If I can also respond here. It was not a joke to me. His tone was not a joke. An appropriate response would be education about the Holocaust. If he was in the United States the same. I’m not sure there wouldn’t be some way there to hold him responsible. I’ve recited that quote from the American President so many times, “America isn’t easy. America is advanced citizenship. You’ve gotta want it bad, ’cause it’s gonna put up a fight. It’s gonna say, ‘You want free speech? Let’s see you acknowledge a man whose words make your blood boil, who’s standing center stage and advocating at the top of his lungs that which you would spend a lifetime opposing at the top of yours.’ You want to claim this land as the land of the free? Then the symbol of your country cannot just be a flag. The symbol also has to be one of its citizens exercising his right to burn that flag in protest. Now show me that, defend that, celebrate that in your classrooms. Then, you can stand up and sing about the land of the free.”
I never understood this truly until the other day when I watched this video. It was just despicable. I can respect free speech, but I can also be outraged. I think a good idea might be to have more education for everyone, including all of the neo-nazis coming out of the woodwork.
Many are outraged at many things. Education for everyone? I should probably be educated about respect for old and new religions that I typically find laughable, and also to respect postmodernist academics that are just trying to justify their existence by means of intellectual fraudulent disciplines like critical theory.
I will surrender and be educated. I will report back once I am done.
That would be good. It’s probably not a terrible idea to be educated about old and new religions and why people believe them but that wasn’t really what I was thinking. Education about things in factual history that were horrible like slavery and the Holocaust. I don’t really understand postmodernism so maybe I also need to be educated about that. Your sarcasm isn’t appreciated especially when discussing educating people about the Holocaust so that something like that isn’t repeated.
As far as I know education about the Holocaust is part of school curricula, at least in parts of the world flagellated by white supremacy and patriarchy (i.e Europe and North America.) What I object to is education as a mandatory procedure for thought crimes. If this is not what you meant in your first post I apologize.
I like the sound of this government re-education.
We should call the department responsible something nice and cuddly though so as not to scare people, maybe the Ministry of Love?
It is like the French “comedian” Dieudonne doing the quenelle. I wouldn’t jail him but he should be called out for the antisemite that he is.
The law used here dates from well before social media and was never intended for this sort of case. It was intended for one-on-one communications such as telephoning someone and saying something insulting directly to them. And because that’s all they had in mind they wrote the law quite broadly.
A few years ago, after a spate of prosecutions that many considered to be inappropriate, the Director of Public Prosecutions put out guidelines for when they would prosecute, which are much more narrowly drawn than the actual law. And that largely put a stop to this sort of prosecution.
It may be, however, that the fact that this was in Scotland is relevant (Scotland has a different legal system from England and Wales), and it may be that the DPP guidelines don’t apply in Scotland.
When even the fool isn’t allowed to say foolish things, matters are out of hand.
Glen Davidson
‘Beyond a joke’ would mean it was meant seriously. It wasn’t. It might not have been funny but it wasn’t ‘beyond’ anything.
On of these guys discussing the matter points out that what’s funny is that the dog doesn’t give the salute any significance. I sometimes struggle with humor. I’m not always the first to get a joke and even when I see that something is funny, I can seldom tell you why it is so. So this came as a bit of revelation to me. And it set off another whole chain of thought about how the dog trusts his owner, follows the reward, is amenable and couldn’t possibly have any objection to what is being asked of it. And about how our fearless leaders constantly treat us just that way, expecting us to trust them and follow the immediate reward without too much critical thought. Am I wrong that this adds another whole layer to the humor? That is some ways, we are the dog?
I took the joke more narrowly as saying that Nazis are like dogs, mindlessly saluting things, in this case, something morally reprehensible; if my my interpretation is correct, Count Dankula’s prosecution is not just indefensible, it is utterly bizarre.
I took the joke even more narrowly: the guy just thought it was funny to make a dog do harmless (in the context of a dog doing it) Nazi stuff. Things that might be horrifying when a human does them can be funny when unaware animals do them.
I would also find a parrot saying “Heil, Hitler” amusing.
A story from 2011 by the BBC. An apposite read!
https://goo.gl/5cRc3
This must be a mistake since I have learned through various interactions in previous posts and elsewhere that freedom of speech is just a Trojan horse used by right wingers to attack college students that are just being students, and that one day will grow up without spreading the cancer into the society at large.
Comics are (if they’re any good) in the cultural vanguard — the canaries in society’s coalmine. Nobody paid a higher price for this than Lenny Bruce.
Glad to hear Jeremy Pie mention the late, great Bill Hicks in his routine. As I’ve mentioned here before, Hicks (albeit less manic) was the American comic Pie most reminds me of.
I can’t believe what I’m reading in these comments! Allowing this to occur is tantamount to suicide. Reconstitution of the 12th Mechanized Canine Infantry is literally inviting a third world war. The 12th was the leading edge of every major offensive in the European Theater during WW II. The IJA used them to secure Manila during a lend-lease period. The 305th Pug Regiment was exceptionally brutal decimating entire formations before they were even aware of attack.
Laugh at your own peril.
I am confident you will save us all.
That’s an excellent joke. If you live in the UK (or Canada, or Germany, or many other European countries), I hope you don’t get prosecuted for hate speech against dogs.
At least Dankula’s dog has a built-in “Good Pug” defense — he vas only following orders. 🙂