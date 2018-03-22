Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning; it’s Thursday, March 22, 2018. Posting may be light today as I have a couple of meetings scheduled. It’s World Water Day, the most tasteless of food holidays, but also an important reminder of the value of fresh water. Let’s all send kindly but ineffectual thoughts—no prayers!—to Capetown, which is suffering from a severe drought.

Matthew sent his history tweet marking two things that happened on March 22:

Choose your anniversary. 75 years ago today the gas chamber and crematorium IV at Auschwitz II-Birkenau camp were completed. 50 years ago today the student movement began in France (over access to dorms), leading to the events of May 68. — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) March 22, 2018

Backtracking a bit, it was on this day in 1765 that the British Parliament passed The Stamp Act, requiring many documents in the American colony to be printed on British paper with a paid revenue stamp. The money was to be used to fund British troops in North America, and was one of the factors that whipped up sentiments against the British, ultimately culminating in the Revolutionary War. On March 22, 1872, Illinois became the first U.S. state to require gender equality in employment. On this day in 1960, Arthur Schawlow and Charles Townes received the first patent for a laser; both eventually received Nobel Prizes, but in different years. On March 22, 1972, the U.S. Congress sent the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) to the states for ratification: 3/4 of the states would have had to ratify it for the ERA to become a constitutional amendment, requiring that all citizens have equal rights regardless of sex. It has not passed, though sex equality is still de facto law, even if not under the Constitution. It’s shameful that it didn’t pass.

On this day in 1972, in the case of Eisenstadt v. Baird, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that unmarried people had the legal right to possess contraceptives. As late as 1972! Exactly two decades later, Communism fell in Albania when its Democratic Party won a majority in a parliamentary election. On March 22, 1997, Tara Lipinski became the youngest women’s world skating champion; she was only 14 years and 9 months old. She now does commentary on skating for the Olympics. Finally, it was a year ago today that a terrorist attack near London’s Houses of Parliament killed four people and injured 20

Notables born on this day include painter Anthony van Dyck (1599), biologist Adam Sedgwick (1785), physicist and Nobel Laureate Robert Millikan (1868; he did his famous oil-drop experiments at the University of Chicago, and his former home, a fancy one, is but two blocks from me), Chico Marx (1887), Louis L’Amour (1908), Karl Malden (1912), Marcel Marceau (1923; the father of all mimes, who also fought for the French Resistance), Pat Robertson and Stephen Sondheim (both 1930), William Shatner (1931), Andrew Lloyd Webber (1948), Fanny Ardant (1949), and Reese Witherspoon (1976).

Here’s a self portrait of Van Dyck, painted in 1622-1623, when he was 23 or 24:

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the 98th anniversary of the birth of the Japanese geochemist Katsuko Saruhashi (died 2007). According to Wikipedia, she “made some of the first measurements of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) levels in seawater and subsequently showed the evidence in seawater and the atmosphere of the dangers of radioactive fallout.”

Notables who died on this day were few; they include Jonathan Edwards (1758), Karl Wallenda (1978; killed in a fall from a tightrope), Dave Guard of the Kingston Trio (1991) and Walter Lantz (1994).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the beasts saw an interloper! (They’re out of focus, too.)

Hili: What’s there? Cyrus: A strange dog but it’s on the other side of the fence.

Some tweets from Matthew. Look at the ears on this baby bat!

Baby brown long-eared bats pic.twitter.com/EMwuu1mzVc — 41 Strange (@41Strange) March 21, 2018

It’s Plecotus auritus, and here’s an adult:

A Kat Konclave at night:

"go back to bed. this doesn't concern you." pic.twitter.com/15T8m8hlvy — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) March 20, 2018

This is a real animal breed, not a one-off mutant. Can you guess what it is?

Sooo….this is a real animal. Bonus points for identifying it. pic.twitter.com/riZag7cF3W — Cat-osaurus (@CaveCavy) March 21, 2018

Giant goats!

Some giant #goats for you. Yes, these are for real. Mostly Kamori, Pakistani breed with dangling ears, short face, giant stature. #animals pic.twitter.com/Umj4nr8Zac — Darren Naish (@TetZoo) December 12, 2016

And a joke, but it’s always worth seeing a baby badger:

Local farmer just sold me a Border Collie puppy, he’s a feisty little bugger. pic.twitter.com/1MFtwukoc4 — Tuffer (@TufferB) March 20, 2018

Grania sent a tweet about a pet donkey who lives in someone’s house. What a lovely pet! Put the sound on for an explanation.

This tiny donkey’s so small he lives in the house — he even knows how to go outside with his dog siblings to pee! pic.twitter.com/P9PRtuVkLP — The Dodo (@dodo) March 19, 2018

The photo below is great, but the words refer to advice given to Donald Trump when he recently called Putin after the latter’s bogus election:

DO NOT CONGRATULATE pic.twitter.com/z7qhSvICK2 — Richard Kadrey (@Richard_Kadrey) March 21, 2018

Yesterday a three-person crew—two Americans and a Russian—took off from Kazakhstan in a Soyuz spacecraft to replace the old crew at the International Space Station. The journey to the ISS will take fifty hours. Here’s the launch:

Watch as three people depart Earth for a journey to @Space_Station! Watch the 1:44pm ET liftoff here: https://t.co/NiiyfXGPg3 — NASA (@NASA) March 21, 2018