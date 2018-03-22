Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning; it’s Thursday, March 22, 2018. Posting may be light today as I have a couple of meetings scheduled. It’s World Water Day, the most tasteless of food holidays, but also an important reminder of the value of fresh water. Let’s all send kindly but ineffectual thoughts—no prayers!—to Capetown, which is suffering from a severe drought.
Matthew sent his history tweet marking two things that happened on March 22:
Backtracking a bit, it was on this day in 1765 that the British Parliament passed The Stamp Act, requiring many documents in the American colony to be printed on British paper with a paid revenue stamp. The money was to be used to fund British troops in North America, and was one of the factors that whipped up sentiments against the British, ultimately culminating in the Revolutionary War. On March 22, 1872, Illinois became the first U.S. state to require gender equality in employment. On this day in 1960, Arthur Schawlow and Charles Townes received the first patent for a laser; both eventually received Nobel Prizes, but in different years. On March 22, 1972, the U.S. Congress sent the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) to the states for ratification: 3/4 of the states would have had to ratify it for the ERA to become a constitutional amendment, requiring that all citizens have equal rights regardless of sex. It has not passed, though sex equality is still de facto law, even if not under the Constitution. It’s shameful that it didn’t pass.
On this day in 1972, in the case of Eisenstadt v. Baird, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that unmarried people had the legal right to possess contraceptives. As late as 1972! Exactly two decades later, Communism fell in Albania when its Democratic Party won a majority in a parliamentary election. On March 22, 1997, Tara Lipinski became the youngest women’s world skating champion; she was only 14 years and 9 months old. She now does commentary on skating for the Olympics. Finally, it was a year ago today that a terrorist attack near London’s Houses of Parliament killed four people and injured 20
Notables born on this day include painter Anthony van Dyck (1599), biologist Adam Sedgwick (1785), physicist and Nobel Laureate Robert Millikan (1868; he did his famous oil-drop experiments at the University of Chicago, and his former home, a fancy one, is but two blocks from me), Chico Marx (1887), Louis L’Amour (1908), Karl Malden (1912), Marcel Marceau (1923; the father of all mimes, who also fought for the French Resistance), Pat Robertson and Stephen Sondheim (both 1930), William Shatner (1931), Andrew Lloyd Webber (1948), Fanny Ardant (1949), and Reese Witherspoon (1976).
Here’s a self portrait of Van Dyck, painted in 1622-1623, when he was 23 or 24:
Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the 98th anniversary of the birth of the Japanese geochemist Katsuko Saruhashi (died 2007). According to Wikipedia, she “made some of the first measurements of carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in seawater and subsequently showed the evidence in seawater and the atmosphere of the dangers of radioactive fallout.”
Notables who died on this day were few; they include Jonathan Edwards (1758), Karl Wallenda (1978; killed in a fall from a tightrope), Dave Guard of the Kingston Trio (1991) and Walter Lantz (1994).
Some tweets from Matthew. Look at the ears on this baby bat!
It’s Plecotus auritus, and here’s an adult:
A Kat Konclave at night:
This is a real animal breed, not a one-off mutant. Can you guess what it is?
Giant goats!
And a joke, but it’s always worth seeing a baby badger:
Grania sent a tweet about a pet donkey who lives in someone’s house. What a lovely pet! Put the sound on for an explanation.
The photo below is great, but the words refer to advice given to Donald Trump when he recently called Putin after the latter’s bogus election:
Yesterday a three-person crew—two Americans and a Russian—took off from Kazakhstan in a Soyuz spacecraft to replace the old crew at the International Space Station. The journey to the ISS will take fifty hours. Here’s the launch:
Happy anniversary soixante-huitards!
Adam Sedgwick was technically not a biologist, but a geologist.
Is it a goat of some sort?
It’s a Damascus goat: beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
BTW, they have long ears like tresses, too, like the Pakistani goats, but in this photo, the ears have been lopped off to resemble cannoli tubes.
Thanks for the ID. Sent me looking around on the internet for a while. That is one odd looking animal!
As to the ERA never being ratified: Screw you, Phylis Schlafly.
If you ever wondered what too many Catholics looks like – think about that 1972 case, Eisenstadt vs Baird.
>Choose your anniversary. 75 years ago today >the gas chamber and crematorium IV at >Auschwitz II-Birkenau camp were completed.
And now there is a holocaust denier standing for public office in Chicago — a bit of an embarrassment for civilization what?
On March 22, 1872, Illinois became the first U.S. state to require gender equality in employment.
Suspect that was enacted to encourage wimminz to move to the midwestern wilderness of that time.
Fyi on soyuz launch to iss: move the slider to around 55 minutes to catch a couple of minutes view of coemonauts cramped in capsule followed by lighting the rocket at just after 58 minutes and lift off.
That’s not a bat; it’s a mogwai.
Three *men* departing Earth would have been too much information I guess. NASA fig-leafing!
Huurah for Tiny Tim the Donkey!!
“On this day in 1972, in the case of Eisenstadt v. Baird, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that unmarried people had the legal right to possess contraceptives. As late as 1972!”
How can that be? Isn’t Massachusetts the most liberal place on Earth?
Fanny Ardent?! I’ve never seen any of her movies, but what an unfortunate name (or interesting nickname) to have in English. Lucky she’s French.
Whoops! I made her name even worse by misspelling it! It’s one thing to be named Fanny, it a whole other issue to be an ardent fanny! 😳