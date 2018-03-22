The bizarre anglerfish: first video of their equally bizarre mating

You’ve surely heard of the bizarre anglerfish. There are actually many such species in the order Lophiiformes, but the most famous are the deep-sea species with fearsome teeth who attract their prey with a luminescent lure. (All anglerfish are carnivorous.) Here’s a picture of ten such species from Wikipedia:
Their huge mouths and distendable stomachs enable them to eat prey twice their size: a useful adaptation in the deep sea, where prey are few and far between. And the reproduction of some species, as shown in the stunning video below, is totally bizarre (see this Mental Floss piece for more information). Males are tiny, and weren’t even known to exist until many females had been caught, many afflicted with “parasites”. Scientists eventually realized that the parasites were actually males whose bodies had become permanently fused to the female. That’s a good mating strategy because finding a female in such sparse populations is a real problem. But it’s almost unique in animals.
When males are born, they have to find a female, and they do so by homing onto her using both her light and species-specific pheromones. Such males can’t feed, and don’t get mature gonads until they attach to a female. When a male does that, he secretes an enzyme that dissolves his head and the female’s body wall, allowing the pair to fuse right down to joining their blood vessels. The male remains attached to the female for life, and can spawn repeatedly until she dies (how the male releases sperm when the female produces eggs is something I haven’t yet found out). As I used to tell my students, to their great delight, “the male anglerfish is simply a parasitic sack of gonads—much like undergraduate men.”
A piece in Science by Katie Langin describes the filming of the first pair of mating anglerfish, made at 800 meters near the Azores by Kirsten and Joachim Jakobsen in a submersible (shown in the video below). They followed the 16-cm animal (about six inches long: the size of an American dollar bill) for 25 minutes, and later identified the species as Caulophryne jordani, or the “fanfin angler”, which has a worldwide distribution.
The short video below, put out by the AAAS, shows several interesting features:
- The long whiskers of the females of this species, which likely act as feelers. These structures appear to glow like the bioluminiscent “lure,” but the researchers aren’t sure whether the glow of the whiskers is intrinsic or merely reflections from the submersible.
- The male seems to move his body about independent of the female
- The female uses little energy swimming, and appears to mostly drift around. That’s probably an energy-saving adaptation in a food-poor environment. After all, why swim when you have nowhere to go, and when your prey comes to you?
Have a gander of one of the world’s truly bizarre creatures, and one of the marvels of natural selection.
h/t: Matthew Cobb
Amazing.
I think I heard of the male shriveling up in …. cant recall … it was only a few years ago too, making me wonder “how did I miss that?!”
I think I read that it was absorbed into her body!
The anglerfish is one of my favorite animals of the group I like to call The Fucking Bonkers Banana Club. Now I get to see how they mate! And, quelle surprise, the mating mechanism is also befitting of their status in the FBBC.
Congratulations, anglerfish. You have lived up to the legend of your stature as a FBBC member.
You could totally have a nature-channel show of this. Kiddo likes those ’72 Dangerous Animals of Blabla’ shows- and they do a sort of contest to see which one is the baddest of the bad.
That’s a committed pair!
Glen Davidson
Am I right in thinking more than one male can be attached to the female?
I can hear that famous old line – g*d works in mysterious ways.
I think this one is a good question for God. What is the point of its existence? Why, exactly, did you create it? Had you been on the wacky baccy and wanted to out-weird the platypus?
Otoh, you can see how such a creature could have evolved, and it’s so cool!
Love that last phrase in the video (angler fish mysteries for some time to come). It sounds like a great incentive for budding marine biologists.
Does the term “parasitic” actually apply here? Isn’t this more like “mutualism”? But even that seems wrong since these aren’t individuals of different species. It is just weird mating strategy.
Yes, amazing. But after learning about this fish is off the lunch menu for today.
Does anyone know enough about fish immunology to tell us how the male does not get rejected as non-self? I never figured this out or knew who to ask.
Anglerfish porn! There should be an NSFW warning on this video! 😀
Well, if I want to be really really un-PC, the next time someone tells me they feel like a man trapped in a woman’s body, I can say
“Do you mean like Billy Tipton, or like an anglefish?”
Amazing footage: the quality and sharpness is stunning. Dream job: operating one of these submersibles and filming denizens of the deep.