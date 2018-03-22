Laura Nyro released her song “Sweet Blindness” in 1968, when she was 20; it appeared on her well-known album Eli and the Thirteenth Confession. But it was a bigger hit for the Fifth Dimension—who recorded many of Nyro’s songs—in the same year, reaching #13 on the Billboard charts (their version is here). Nyro’s is better, but I doubt that it even placed on the charts. It’s one of my ten favorite Laura Nyro songs.

A note from Wikipedia:

The song was a drinking song, that sounded old fashioned, and noted for its rhythm changes, as well as for its brass section. The song ends with the noted Count Basie piano riff before the brass holds a long jazzy cadenza.

I can’t hear the Basie-an piano riff!

You’ll be taken to YouTube if you click the version below; to go directly to the recording, click here.

If you want a real chuckle, watch this live version with Frank Sinatra (wearing a psychedelic, ruffed Jimi Hendrix costume), singing with the Fifth Dimension. He may have been Chairman of the Board, but this song isn’t his thing.